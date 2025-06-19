Russia-Ukraine war latest: EU diplomat says Europeans ‘should learn Russian’ if Kyiv doesn’t get more support
Huge attack by Putin's forces saw 27 locations targeted with nearly 500 missiles and drones
The EU’s top diplomat has warned that the UK “should start learning Russian if Kyiv does not receive more support
Echoing comments from Nato chief Mark Rutte, Kaja Kallas said Europe has to do “more for Ukraine, for our own security too”.
Speaking during a debate in the European Parliament, she continued: “To quote my friend Nato secretary general Mark Rutte: if we don’t help Ukraine further, we should all start learning Russian.”
Her comments came after a 24-hour period in which at least six people were killed in Ukraine, authorities said, as Russia launched a fresh wave of drone attacks hours after Kyiv suffered one of the deadliest strikes in months.
Civilians were killed in Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson and Sumy regions, local authorities said. Russia launched 58 drones at Ukraine overnight on Wednesday, 30 of which were shot down, the Ukrainian Air Force said.
The fresh strikes came as Ukraine marked a day of mourning on Wednesday after what Volodymyr Zelensky described as one of the worst attacks on Kyiv since the war began. At least 23 people were killed across Ukraine overnight on Tuesday, including 21 in Kyiv.
Putin cautions Germany over Taurus missile supplies to Ukraine
Russian president Vladimir Putin has cautioned Germany that Moscow would consider it to be directly involved in the war in Ukraine if Berlin supplied Kyiv with Taurus cruise missiles, but said he was ready to speak to chancellor Friedrich Merz.
German defence minister Boris Pistorius said earlier this month that Germany is not considering delivering Taurus cruise missiles, which have a range in excess of 300 miles (480km), to Ukraine despite Kyiv's repeated requests.
Mr Putin said that to fire the Taurus missiles, Ukraine would need Western satellite intelligence and German officers to take care of targeting which, if they were fired at Russia, would mean German officers striking Russian territory.
"What is this, if not the involvement of the Federal Republic in a direct armed conflict with the Russian Federation? It can't be called anything else," the Russian president told senior news agency editors in the northern Russian city of St Petersburg.
Mr Putin added that even if Germany did supply the missiles, it would have no impact on the ultimate course of the war, adding that Russian troops were advancing in all directions.
Asked if he was willing to speak to Mr Merz, Mr Putin, a fluent German speaker who served as a KGB spy in former East Germany, said he was ready to.
"If the Federal Chancellor wants to call and talk, I have already said this many times – we do not refuse any contacts. And we are always open to this," Putin said.
Mr Putin added, though, that he did not consider that Germany was a neutral mediator when it came to the war in Ukraine given the presence of German tanks on the battlefield.
"We consider the Federal Republic, just like many other European countries, not a neutral state, but as a party supporting Ukraine, and in some cases, perhaps, as accomplices in these hostilities," he said.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas spoke yesterday during a debate in the European parliament.
“We have to do more for Ukraine, for our own security too,” she told MEPs, according to The Guardian.
“To quote my friend Nato secretary general Mark Rutte: if we don’t help Ukraine further, we should all start learning Russian.
“The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield today, the stronger they will be around the negotiation table when Russia finally is ready to talk.”
Ms Kallas told the parliament that Europe is living in “very dangerous, tough times” and that Russia is “already a direct threat to the European Union”.
Kyiv rescuers find more bodies as death toll from latest Russian attack climbs to 28
Emergency workers pulled more bodies from the rubble of a nine-story Kyiv apartment building demolished by a Russian missile, raising the death toll from the latest attack on the Ukrainian capital to 28.
The building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district took a direct hit and collapsed during the deadliest Russian attack on Kyiv this year.
Authorities said that 23 of those killed were inside the building.
The remaining five died elsewhere in the city. Workers used cranes, excavators and their hands to clear more debris from the site, while sniffer dogs searched for buried victims.
The blast blew out windows and doors in neighboring buildings in a wide radius of damage.
The attack overnight on Monday into Tuesday was part of a sweeping barrage as Russia once again sought to overwhelm Ukrainian air defences.
Russia fired more than 440 drones and 32 missiles in what Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said was one of the biggest bombardments of the war, now in its fourth year.
Putin says he is ready to meet Zelensky but refuses his legitimacy
Russian president Vladimir Putin has said he is ready to meet everyone, including his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, for talks to end the war.
"We are ready to meet, as I said, by the way, I am ready to meet with everyone, including Zelensky. Yes, that's not the question,” he said, in comments to senior news agency editors on the conflict between Iran and Israel, Nato and the war in Ukraine.
"If the Ukrainian state trusts someone to negotiate, for God's sake, let it be Zelensky. That's not the question. The question is who will sign the documents... When dealing with serious issues, it is important for us not to have a propaganda component, but a legal one," the Russian leader said.
He added: "But the point must be made, the signature must be from the legitimate authorities, otherwise, you know, the next one will come and throw it all in the bin. But you can't do that either, we're dealing with serious issues. That's why I'm not giving up on this, but a lot of work needs to be done.”
