Ukraine-Russia war latest: Crimean bridge blown up in massive explosion, say Kyiv’s special forces
Footage showed an underwater explosion destroying a pillar of the key bridge that links Russia to the occupied peninsula
A bridge linking Russia and Crimea has been blown up in a massive explosion carried out by Ukraine’s special forces.
The 12-mile-long Crimean Bridge, or Kerch Bridge, links Russia with the occupied peninsula which Russian troops annexed in 2014.
Footage showed an underwater explosion destroying a pillar of the bridge as Ukraine’s SBU vowed there was “no place for any illegal Russian facilities on the territory of our state”.
The SBU said it rigged the bridge’s pillars with 1,100kg of explosives. “The Crimean Bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially considering that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops,” it said.
It comes after Moscow told Ukraine that it would only agree to end the war if Kyiv gives up big chunks of territory and accepts limits on the size of its army, according to a memorandum.
Ukraine has rejected the Russian conditions as tantamount to surrender, and called for further Western sanctions on the Kremlin after a missile attack killed three and injured dozens in Sumy on Tuesday.
Ukraine invited to Nato summit, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has received an invitation to attend the upcoming Nato summit at The Hague.
There had been uncertainty about whether Kyiv would be invited given Donald Trump’s stance on blocking Ukraine from joining Nato.
“We were invited to the Nato summit. I think this is important,” the Ukrainian president said after he held a meeting with the military alliance’s secretary general Mark Rutte in Vilnius.
Russia accuses Ukraine of terrorism after railway bridge blasts
Russia's state Investigative Committee has accused Ukraine of carrying out "acts of terrorism" by blowing up two railway bridges in Russia over the weekend.
The attacks were planned to target hundreds of civilians, the committee said on Telegram.
It said seven people were killed and 113 injured, including children, when two trains crashed in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions as a result of the attacks.
Zelensky launched a string of daring raids against Russia. He’s proving to Trump that Ukraine has the cards after all
First came dozens of armed drones launched from trucks traveling deep inside Russia, swarming over military airfields across the country and raining down on nuclear-capable long-range bombers. Then, two days later, a massive underwater bomb targeted a key bridge linking occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland.
The two daring raids by Ukrainian special forces have stunned the Kremlin, bolstered Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, and sent shockwaves through defence departments around the world.
But there has been an uncharacteristic silence from the White House, and its usually verbose inhabitants.
