Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin has to come to table ‘sooner or later’, Starmer says as he warns ‘not to play games’
Starmer hosts talks on Ukraine peacekeeping force with ‘coalition of the willing’
Sir Keir Starmer has said Vladimir Putin will “sooner or later” have to “come to the table”, as he hosts a meeting with world leaders to discuss peace in Ukraine.
The prime minister urged countries in his “coalition of the willing” to keep pressure on Moscow after he warned the Russian president not to “play games” over a ceasefire deal.
Addressing around 25 world leaders on a virtual call on Saturday, Starmer said: “If Putin is serious about peace, it’s very simple. He has to stop his barbaric attacks on Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire.
“The world is watching. My feeling is that sooner or later he is going to have to come to the table and engage in serious discussions.”
Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelensky and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte all addressed the meeting, which is aimed at discussing plans for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.
Earlier, Starmer accused Putin of having “complete disregard” for 30-day ceasefire proposals put forward by Ukraine and the US earlier in the week.
Starmer condemns Russia's 'barbaric attacks' on call
Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Russia’s “barbaric attacks on Ukraine”, saying Vladimir Putin must “agree to a ceasefire”.
He said at the top of the meeting: “President Zelensky, who’s with us this morning, has shown once again that Ukraine is the party of peace, because he has agreed to and committed to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.
“Now what we see, and this is centrepiece for our discussions today, is that Putin is the one trying to delay.
“In a sense, and you will know this, if Putin is serious about peace, it’s very simple, he has to stop his barbaric attacks on Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire.”
World leaders address 'coalition of the willing' meeting
Sir Keir Starmer, French president Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Nato secretary general Mark Rutte have addressed the virtual “coalition of the willing” meeting, a Government source has said.
Coalition must be 'prepared to defend' deal, Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer continued: “Secondly, being prepared to defend any deal ourselves through a coalition of the willing. We’ve begun that process and this morning we can take it forward.
“And then, thirdly, and really importantly, given the developments of the last few days, to keep the pressure on Putin to come to the table, and I think collectively we’ve got a number of ways that we can do that.
“So it’s those three heads, really, that we’re going to focus on in this meeting, strengthening Ukraine, being prepared to defend any deal ourselves through a coalition of the willing, and keeping that pressure on Russia at this crucial time.”
Starmer says 'world is watching' as he hosts meeting
We have some more detail on Sir Keir Starmer’s latest comments on Putin and Ukraine.
Speaking in Downing Street ahead of a video call with world leaders, he said the “world is watching”.
The Prime Minister went on: “My feeling is that sooner or later (Mr Putin’s) going to have to come to the table and engage in serious discussion, but – and this is a big but for us this morning in our meeting – we can’t sit back and simply wait for that to happen.
“We have to keep pushing ahead, pushing forward, and preparing for peace, and a peace that will be secure and that will last.
“I think that means strengthening Ukraine so they can defend themselves, and strengthening, obviously, in terms of military capability, in terms of funding, in terms of the provision of further support from all of us to Ukraine.”
Starmer says Putin will have to 'come to the table sooner or later'
Sir Keir Starmer has said Vladimir Putin will “sooner or later” have to “come to the table” as he urged world leaders to keep up the pressure on Russia for an unconditional ceasefire.
The comments come as he hosts around 25 world leaders in a virtual summit to discuss peace in Ukraine.
Firefighters battle blazes in Ukraine's Kherson after strikes
Ukrainian firefighters have battled to put out flames at homes in the region of Kherson after a Russian attack, Kyiv said.
Here are some photos issued by the Ukrainian Emergency Service this morning:
Will Giorgia Meloni attend today's meeting?
Around 25 countries are set to join a meeting hosted by Sir Keir Starmer to discuss a peacekeeping force for Ukraine.
World leaders from countries including Britain, France, Australia and Canada will virtually meet on Saturday - but it is still unclear if one leader, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, will join.
The Italian prime minister has been critical of proposals to send troops to Ukraine to enforce any peace deal made with Russia.
Reports earlier this week suggested she would shun Saturday’s meeting of the ‘coalition of the willing’, with sources telling The Telegraph that she is “not convinced” by the plans.
Ahead of the meeting on Saturday Giangiacomo Calovini, an MP from the ruling party in Italy, was unable to say whether she would take part in Saturday’s call.
We will update you as soon as we know whether Ms Meloni will be taking part in the morning.
Russia retakes two more settlements in Kursk region - defence ministry says
Russian troops have recaptured the villages of Rubanshchina and Zaoleshenka in its western Kursk region, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.
Russia has accelerated a push to drive Ukrainian forces out of Kursk, where they took control of about 100 settlements in a surprise incursion into Russian territory last August.
Putin has given Trump a clear message – he still wants to win
After humiliating Zelensky into submission, Trump briefly put the ball into Putin’s court to accept a ceasefire, writes Jon Sopel. But the US president is not the master strategist he likes to think he is – and now has a crunch decision to make about what comes next.
Read our Voices comment here:
Putin has given Trump a clear message – he still wants to win
What is Starmer's 'coalition of the willing'?
Sir Keir Starmer is preparing to host a virtual summit of around 25 countries on Saturday to discuss a peacekeeping force for Ukraine.
The countries in the “coalition of the willing”, which include Britain, France, Australia and Canada, will discuss how to help Kyiv deter future Russian aggression in the event of any peace deal.
The meeting will look at how countries plan to contribute to the coalition of the willing, ahead of a military planning session next week.
During his meeting, Sir Keir will call on Western leaders to make “concrete commitments”, including to ramp up economic pressure as well as military support to Ukraine to defend itself against increasing Russian attacks.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments