Ukraine-Russia war latest: Donald Trump says it was a ‘mistake to kick Russia out of G7’

White House asked if Trump thinks Putin has designs beyond Ukraine

President Donald Trump has said it was a mistake to throw Russia out of what was formerly the G8 in comments that are likely to infuriate Ukraine and other western allies.

Speaking to reporters at the G7 conference in Canada, the US president also indicated that he would be happy for China to join the economic and political forum.

Russia was suspended from what was then the G8 after its illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Mr Trump said: “The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in, and I would say that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in."

His comments are a sharp contrast to the position taken by most European allies who are attending the conference, including the UK and France.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has urged the G7 nations to ramp up sanctions on Russia to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"Last week, we put forward a proposal for an 18 sanctions package. I will invite all G7 partners to join us in this endeavour," she said.