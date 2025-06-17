Ukraine-Russia war latest: Donald Trump says it was a ‘mistake to kick Russia out of G7’
Comments from US president are likely to infuriate Ukraine and other European allies who have sought to isolate Moscow diplomatically
President Donald Trump has said it was a mistake to throw Russia out of what was formerly the G8 in comments that are likely to infuriate Ukraine and other western allies.
Speaking to reporters at the G7 conference in Canada, the US president also indicated that he would be happy for China to join the economic and political forum.
Russia was suspended from what was then the G8 after its illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Mr Trump said: “The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in, and I would say that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in."
His comments are a sharp contrast to the position taken by most European allies who are attending the conference, including the UK and France.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has urged the G7 nations to ramp up sanctions on Russia to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.
"Last week, we put forward a proposal for an 18 sanctions package. I will invite all G7 partners to join us in this endeavour," she said.
Russian attack kills US citizen in Kyiv, mayor says
A US citizen was killed in an overnight air attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the city’s mayor said this morning.
The 62-year-old American was pronounced dead by doctors in the city, mayor Vitali Klitchsko said on his Telegram channel and gave no other details.
"During the attack on Kyiv, a 62-year-old US citizen died in a dwelling in the Solomianskyi district opposite where medics were providing assistance," Mr Klitschko wrote. "Medics noted his clinical, biological death."
The US embassy in Kyiv has not issued a comment immediately.
Officials said Russian forces deployed drones and missiles in the attack on several districts of the capital, with at least 12 people injured.
Starmer 'happy with make-up of G7' despite Trump comments
Prime minister Keir Starmer has said he is "happy with the make-up" of the G7, Downing Street said after the US president Donald Trump suggested that kicking Russia out of the group was a mistake.
Asked earlier yesterday if Sir Keir agreed with the US president's remarks, a Number 10 spokesman said: "I think obviously those comments are a matter for the US."
He added: "The prime minister goes ahead with the G7 and is happy with the make-up of it."
Russia repels two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow
Russian air defence units repelled two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow, the city's mayor said in the early hours today.
Emergency crews were examining fragments at sites where the drones fell, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
Ukraine and Russia have both sent waves of drones against a range of targets in recent weeks and have exchanged attacks as of this morning.
Last month, dozens of Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow or the region surrounding the capital.
Donald Trump said it was a mistake to kick out Russian president Vladimir Putin from the G7 summit yesterday as he started his speech.
The US president used the brief media appearance alongside Canadian prime minister Mark Carney to revive his years-old complaint about Mr Putin’s removal in the wake of the 2014 invasion of Crimea.
Mr Trump complained that the G7 “used to be the G8” until “Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn’t want to have Russia in.”
“I would say that that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn’t have a war right now if you had Russia in, and you wouldn’t have a war right now if Trump were president four years ago. But it didn’t work out that way. But it used to be the G8 and now it’s, I guess, what’s that? Nine years ago, eight years ago, it switched over,” Mr Trump said.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Trump says ‘was mistake’ to boot Putin from G7 as he trashes Trudeau
Five injured as mass drone attack hits Kyiv apartment building
At least five people were injured after a mass drone attack caused major damage to a Kyiv apartment building in the early hours today, city officials said.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said the damaged apartment building was in the Solomianskyi district near the centre of the capital. Rescue teams were also needed in two other districts, he said.
"A large group of enemy drones is still headed for the city centre," he said, warning of incoming Russian attack.
While Mr Klitschko said two people had been injured, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration, put the number of injured at five.
