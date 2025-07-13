Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian spies tracked down and killed after Kyiv assassination
It comes before Donald Trump is set to make a ‘major statement’ on Russia on Monday as he grows frustrated with Putin
Ukraine’s security agency says it has tracked down and killed Russian agents who assassinated a Ukrainian intelligence officer during the week.
The SBU said in a statement said the Russian agents were killed after resisting arrest. Earlier, the agency said a man and a woman were suspected of being involved in Thursday's assassination of Ivan Voronych, an SBU colonel, in a bold daylight attack that was caught on surveillance cameras.
The killings come after Kim Jong Un has told Russia’s top diplomat that North Korea is ready to “unconditionally support” all of Moscow’s actions to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
The promise came during a high-level meeting between Kim and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday, after Russia launched a fresh barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine, which killed at least six people.
Donald Trump is expected to send weapons to Kyiv, after promising to make a “major statement” on Russia on Monday as he grows frustrated with Vladimir Putin amid intensified attacks on Ukraine.
UN's nuclear watchdog reports hearing 'hundreds of rounds' of gunfire at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
A team from the UN’s nuclear watchdog reported hearing “hundreds of rounds” of small arms fire at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Saturday night.
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general, Rafael Grossi, said team members reported an unusually large number of shots, which were fired for about an hour from 10pm local time.
The team then saw “numerous small calibre casings” scattered on the ground near reactor units 5 and 6 on Sunday morning. They did not report any broken windows or other damage.
“Such military activity at or near a major nuclear power plant is clearly unacceptable,” Mr Grossi said in a statement.
The IAEA director general also reiterated his “deep concern” about the increase in drone use around nuclear power plants.
“We are seeing a clear escalation in drone strikes during this war, also affecting Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and potentially putting them in further danger. As I have repeatedly stated, any military attack on a nuclear site – with or without drones – jeopardises nuclear safety and must stop immediately,” he said.
UK must prepare for possible war with Russia within five years, ex-British Army chief warns
Britain must prepare for the possibility of war with Russia within the next five years, the former head of the British Army has warned.
General Sir Patrick Sanders, who stepped down as Chief of the General Staff last summer, told The Telegraph that a conflict with Russia by 2030 was a “realistic possibility”.
“If Russia stops fighting in Ukraine, within months they could have the capability to launch a limited attack on a Nato member, which would require our support,” Sir Patrick said.
Read the full report here:
NATO's Rutte to meet with Trump in Washington next week
Nato chief Mark Rutte will meet with US President Donald Trump when he visits Washington early next week.
Mr Rutte will be in Washington on Monday and Tuesday and will aslo meet with US secretary of state Marco Rubio and defence secretary Pete Hegseth, Nato said in a press release.
The press release did not give an immediate reason for Rutte's visit but Trump said in a recent interview with NBC News that the US. would be willing to supply weapons to Ukraine via Nato and that he would make a "major statement" on Monday.
The Trump administration has so far only sent weapons authorised by former President Joe Biden, who was a staunch supporter of Kyiv.
Who was the Ukrainian colonel assassinated during the week?
On Sunday, Ukraine’s security agency said it tracked down and killed Russian agents it suspected of assassinating one of its senior officers in Kyiv.
Ivan Voronych, an SBU colonel, was killed on Thursday in a bold daylight attack that was caught on surveillance cameras.
Media reports claimed that Colonel Voronych was involved in covert operations in Russia-occupied territories of Ukraine and reportedly helped organise Ukraine's surprise incursion into Russia's Kursk region last year.
On Sunday the SBU said in a statement that the suspected Russian agents were killed in the Kyiv region after they offered resistance to arrest.
Full story: Kim renews North Korea’s support for Russia over Ukraine
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has reassured Russia of “unconditional support” from Pyongyang to Moscow in its every effort to resolve the war in Ukraine, its state media reported on Sunday.
Mr Kim’s continued diplomatic help from North Korea came as he met with Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, who was on a three-day visit to North Korea and described the two countries’ relations as “an invincible fighting brotherhood”.
The two leaders met in North Korea's eastern coastal city of Wonsan on Saturday, where both countries held their high-level strategic dialogue, for the second time this year, pledging mutual cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang under a partnership treaty signed last year.
Read the full story here:
Russia launches 60 drones at Ukraine overnight
After a series of massive attacks across Ukraine involving hundreds of exploding drones, Russia launched 60 drones overnight, Ukraine's air force said. It said 20 of them were shot down and 20 others were jammed.
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched more than 1,800 drones, 1,200 guided bombs and 83 missiles at Ukraine over the past week.
“The Russians are intensifying terror against cities and communities to increasingly intimidate our people,” he said in a post on X.
North Korea and Russia reaffirm ties in high-level meetings
Russia and North Korea have reaffirmed the strong ties between the countries, in high-level meetings between Kim Jong Un and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.
Russian media reported Lavrov described the two countries' ties as "an invincible fighting brotherhood" in his meeting with Kim and thanked him for the troops deployed to Russia.
Kim told Lavrov his country would “unconditionally support” Moscow’s efforts to resolve the conflict.
Relations between Russia and North Korea have deepened dramatically during the last two years of the war in Ukraine, which started in February 2022, with Pyongyang deploying more than 10,000 troops and arms to Russia to back Moscow's military campaign.
On Sunday, the intelligence arm of South Korea's Defence Ministry reported to parliament that North Korea continued to supply artillery ammunition to Russia and has so far shipped about 12 million rounds, Yonhap news said.
Russian agents tried to ‘lay low’ after Ukrainian assassination, authorities say
Two Russian agents, a man and a woman, were tracked down by Ukrainian intelligence on Sunday after they assassinated an intelligence officer during the week.
SBU colonel Ivan Voronych was killed in Kyiv on Thursday. The SBU said two people - a man and a woman - were suspected of having killed Voronych. It did not say how many suspected FSB agents had been killed on Sunday.
According to the SBU, the alleged assassins were told by their handler to surveil their target and track his movements. They were eventually given the coordinates of a hiding place where they found a pistol with a suppressor, the SBU said.
It said they had tried to "lay low" after Thursday's killing, but were tracked down by the SBU and police.
"This morning a special operation was conducted, during which the members of the Russian FSB's agent cell started to resist, and therefore they were liquidated," the statement on the Telegram messaging app said.
Russian authorities made no immediate public comment on Sunday's operation, which mirrored past assassinations of senior Russian military officials by Ukraine during the three-year-old war - a source of embarrassment for Moscow's vast intelligence agencies.
Ukraine says suspected Russian FSB assassins killed in Kyiv region
Russian secret service agents were killed on Sunday in the Kyiv region during an operation by Ukraine's SBU intelligence agency to arrest them on suspicion of having shot dead an SBU colonel last week, Ukraine said.
In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, the SBU said it believed agents of the Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) had been behind the killing of SBU colonel Ivan Voronych in Kyiv on Thursday and that it had tried to detain them on Sunday.
The SBU said two people were suspected of having killed Voronych, a man and a woman. It did not say how many suspected FSB agents had been killed in Sunday's incident.
