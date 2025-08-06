Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump’s special envoy Witkoff in Moscow today as ceasefire deadline looms

US special envoy Steve Witkoff will be reaching Moscow today to meet with Russian leadership as Washington attempts to convince Russian president Vladimir Putin to sign a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.
US president Donald Trump has grown significantly frustrated with Mr Putin in recent weeks and has given him until this Friday to make progress toward peace in Ukraine or face tougher sanctions.
Mr Trump is reportedly considering imposing new sanctions on Russia’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers if Vladimir Putin does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine by Friday.
Moscow’s “shadow fleet” – vessels whose ownership is secret – transport oil around the world to evade western sanctions. White House sources say the sanctions would an easy first step to try to force Mr Putin into a truce, according to the FT.
But sources close to the Kremlin say Mr Putin is unlikely to bow to the sanctions ultimatum.
Yesterday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he had had a "productive" conversation with Mr Trump on ending the war, sanctions on Russia and the finalisation of a US-Ukraine drone deal.
Trump's special envoy to meet with Russian leadership in Moscow today
US special envoy Steve Witkoff will be in Moscow today to meet with Russian leadership, a source familiar with the plan said yesterday.
Officials in Washington provided few details of Mr Witkoff's schedule.
"The president has noted, of course, that Special Envoy Witkoff will be traveling to Russia this week, so we can confirm that from this podium," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters.
"What that will entail, I have no details for you."
Russia's state-run TASS news agency, quoting aviation sources, said an aircraft believed to have Mr Witkoff on board, had already left the United States.
