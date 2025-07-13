Ukraine-Russia war latest: North Korea to ‘unconditionally support’ Moscow as Trump vows to send weapons to Kyiv
US president to make ‘major statement’ on Russia on Monday as he grows frustrated with Putin amid intensified attacks on Ukraine
Kim Jong Un has told Russia’s top diplomat that North Korea is ready to “unconditionally support” all of Moscow’s actions to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
The promise came during a high-level meeting between Kim and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday, after Russia launched a fresh barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine, which killed at least six people.
Vladimir Putin’s forces launched 597 drones and 26 missiles targeting the west of the country on Saturday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The death toll from the barrage rose to six later in the day, while more than 20 other people were injured in the strikes, which hit cities including Lviv, Chernivtsi and Kharkiv.
The attack comes as Donald Trump is expected to send weapons to Kyiv, after promising to make a “major statement” on Russia on Monday as he grows frustrated with Putin amid intensified attacks on Ukraine.
The US president has also issued an ominous warning to the Russian president after a maternity ward in Kharkiv was damaged in a drone strike. “You'll be seeing things happen,” he said.
Over the last week Russia launched more than 1,800 drones, 1,200 guided bombs and 83 missiles at Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky says.
“The Russians are intensifying terror against cities and communities to increasingly intimidate our people,” he said.
“But despite Moscow's plans, the air defence forces are achieving good results. Interceptor drones are performing particularly well, with hundreds of Russian-Iranian ‘Shaheds’ shot down over the past week. And every meeting with partners this week was about scaling up this technology,” he added, referring to commitments made during the Ukraine recovery conference held in Rome during the week.
Zelensky continued: “I am grateful to everyone willing to invest in the protection of life, and to our warriors who safeguard the Ukrainian skies. ‘Shaheds’ are one of Russia's ways of prolonging the war.
“We must neutralise this threat in order to bring diplomacy into motion sooner. We hope for the implementation of all agreements that will strengthen our defence. We count on strong decisions from the United States, Europe, the G7, and all our partners.”
Zelensky says Russian drone barrages are a 'tactic of terror'
Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia’s use of hundreds of drones to attack Ukrainian cities is a “tactic of terror”.
Overnight on Friday and into Saturday, Russia launched nearly 600 drones and 26 ballistic missiles at targets across the country, killing six people and injuring more than 20.
“The Russians continue to use a specific tactic of terror against Ukraine – saturated strikes on cities and regions, trying to have around 300 Shahed drones per attack,” the Ukrainian president said on X.
“They also use hundreds of special Shahed-imitator drones in each strike, the purpose of which is to overwhelm air defence and impede the downing of Shaheds. This is their deliberate and vile terror.
“We will continue our active drone operations on Russian territory in response to their attacks. And as always, we will act asymmetrically, and effectively.”
In pictures: Kim Jong Un holds high-level talks with Russia
North Korea’s leader met with Russian foreign minister Segei Lavrov on Saturday in the coastal city of Wonsan, with the pair pledging further cooperation between the two countries.
Watch: Trump ‘flat-footed’ by Pentagon's weapons halt to Kyiv and pledges more arms
Senate seeks to hit Russia with sanctions over Ukraine – but Trump wants to control the Putin smackdown
Legislation in the Senate rarely earns more than 80 sponsors. But Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s two-year-long invasion seems to be the spark drawing that support to a bill drafted by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
Senators from both parties say that the legislation would pass smoothly. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said that he is open to a sanctions bill, which would open the door widespread bipartisan support.
Majority Leader John Thune said in a Senate speech earlier this week, “I fully expect that that could be ready for floor consideration as early as this work period. Senate Republicans are committed to working with the House and the White House to get this legislation through Congress and onto the president’s desk.”
My colleague Eric Garcia reports:
