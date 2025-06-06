Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kremlin bristles at Trump after he compares war to ‘kids fighting in a park’
Trump compared the war to a sports brawl, saying: ‘Sometimes you’re better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart.’
The Kremlin criticised comments made by US president Donald Trump as he compared the war between Russia and Ukraine to “kids fighting in a park”.
Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Trump had a right to his own opinion, but for Russia the conflict was “an existential question” about “our national interests” and “the future of our country.”
European and western officials have rejected Russia's claim that its invasion of Ukraine is an “existential” battle as baseless, pointing out that the act of aggression was unprovoked.
Earlier on Thursday, Trump said of the conflict that “sometimes you see two young children fighting like crazy, they hate each other and they're fighting in a park.”
At least four people have been killed and over 40 injured in a massive aerial attack from Moscow, hours after the US president warned Putin’s response to a significant Ukrainian drone strike on Russian airbases “will not be pretty”.
Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia “targeted almost all of Ukraine” with over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles.
Russia says it's ready to return or use US nuclear fuel at Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine
Russia is ready to use U.S.-supplied nuclear fuel currently stored at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, or to fully remove it and return it to the U.S., a Russian nuclear official said on Friday.
Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) might act as a mediator to resolve the issue.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, in televised comments after meeting Likhachev, said the U.N. agency was ready to play a mediating role.
Pictured: Zelensky speaks during the 3rd annual International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv
Trump secretly admired Ukraine’s ‘badass’ drone attack – but worries it’ll make Russia ceasefire harder
President Donald Trump once accused Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky of lacking “cards” to play in his country’s years-long fight against Russia, but now he’s paying far more attention to what might be in Zelensky’s hands.
In the wake of Ukraine’s brazen, and successful, attack on multiple Russian air bases over the weekend, Trump was reportedly left marveling at the ingenuity and sheer chutzpah of Kyiv’s counteroffensive using dozens of armed drones launched from trucks traveling deep inside Russia, swarming over military airfields across the country and raining down onto nuclear-capable long-range bombers.
According to Axios, Trump has privately described it as “strong” and “badass.”
Andrew Feinberg, White House Correspondent, reports:
Trump secretly admired Ukraine’s ‘badass’ attack on Russian aircraft: report
Attack on Russian nuclear bombers captured in new Ukraine drone footage
Ukraine's major drone strike on four Russian military airbases was captured in new footage released on Wednesday (4 June).
Video released by Ukraine's security service showed multiple large aircraft, some of which appeared to be Tu-95 strategic bombers, alight after the strikes.
Ukraine said its forces hit 41 military aircraft using 117 drones in Sunday's (1 June) attack on Russian airfields.
Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had a "good conversation" with Vladimir Putin, as the US president reported that his Russian counterpart told him Russia "will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."
Holly Patrick reports:
Attack on Russian nuclear bombers captured in new Ukraine drone footage
Analysis: Kremlin 'smarting' over Trump comments
The Kremlin is smarting. For the last four months Donald Trump was relied upon to parrot the words of Vladimir Putin and reliably take Russia’s side in largely performative negotiations to bring a ceasefire to the churning battlefields of Ukraine, writes our World Affairs Editor Sam Kiley.
Now, Dmitry Peskov, has peevishly hit back at the American president, who said that both Ukraine and Russia were behaving “like kids fighting in a park”.
A petulant Peskov, who is his master’s voice, insisted that the conflict was an “existential question” for Russia and "a question of our security and the future of ourselves and our children, the future of our country”.
He is absolutely right. But not for the reasons he might give.
Trump has endorsed the Russian invasion of Ukraine as an inevitable result of the loss of Russian control over the former Soviet state and its drift towards joining Nato.
For Putin the loss of Ukraine when the Soviet Union broke up was a devastating blow as it was the intellectual heart of the Soviet empire, its biggest breadbasket, and most important colony. If only it were not so full of Ukrainians.
But the real reason for a full-scale invasion is that Ukraine is a democracy heading towards full integration with the European union, Nato membership, with an economy ridding itself of the kleptocracy he has entrenched in his own nation.
Ukraine offers Russians an alternative vision of the future. It is an existential threat to Putin’s authoritarian oligarchy. That’s why Putin is an existential threat to Ukraine, and its neighbours.
Watch: Trump suggests it might be better to let Ukraine and Russia 'fight for a while'
Russia says strike against Kyiv was a response to Ukrainian 'terrorist acts'
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had carried out a massive strike on military and military -related targets in Ukraine overnight in response to what it called Ukrainian "terrorist acts" against Russia.
Russia's military released the statement after Ukrainian officials said Russia had launched an intense missile and drone barrage at Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, in the early hours of Friday and that three people had been killed.
The Russian military said it had used long-range weapons launched from the air, sea and land to successfully strike what it described as a range of military and military-related targets.
Russian troops had also taken control of the settlement of Fedorivka in eastern Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
Officials documenting 'war crimes' after Moscow attack on Ukraine
Kyiv’s national police has said that investigators are documenting “the war crimes of the terrorist state” after three people were killed in mass shelling from Russia.
Three rescuers died and at least 40 people were injured following the attack.
They said 38 properties were damaged, including five apartment buildings and five private buildings, 10 cars, etc
The force said: “three DSNS workers were killed, 9 more rescuers were injured while eliminating the consequences of the shooting. 12 civilians were also injured. 13 objects were damaged: residential buildings, educational institution, warehouse premises, store, cars and subway tracks.
“In Lutsk Volyn region, 14 people were injured as a result of a combined blow. Damaged an apartment building, the premises of state institutions.
“In Chernihiv injured a local resident, damaged kindergarten and three bagatokvartirní houses. One person was injured.
“In the Poltava region, three people received injuries, damaged enterprises, warehouse premises.
“In Ternopil injured 10 people, among them five employees of the dsns. Damaged gas station, admin building, business premises.
“Seven civilian objects were damaged in the Kyiv region in Buchansky, Brovary and Boryspilsky districts.”
