Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv allies agree £18.2bn military support package ahead of Trump envoy’s ‘Putin talks’
Top US diplomat Steve Witkoff has travelled to Russia for a meeting with Vladimir Putin, according to reports
Ukraine's Western allies have agreed a record £18 billion (€21bn) of military support for Kyiv, Britain has announced.
The UK’s defence secretary, John Healey, opened the meeting the the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) in Brussels with a plea to his fellow defence ministers to “step up our support for Ukraine in the fight”. Mr Healey added: “2025 is the critical year for the war in Ukraine, and this is the critical moment.”
It comes as top US diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff has travelled to Russia ahead of an expected meeting with Vladimir Putin, according to reports. The US says it is working to end the war as Mr Witkoff is expected to meet the Russian president on Friday, according to Axios.
Donald Trump has also pledged that US officials will look into evidence that Chinese mercenaries are fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine.
Watch Ksenia Karelina lands home in US after more than year in Russian jail
A former ballerina jailed for donating £40 to support Ukraine has returned home after being freed in a prisoner exchange.
Ksenia Karelina, who spent more than a year in a Russian jail, landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at around 11pm, local time, on Thursday.
Her fiance boxer Chris van Heerden was there to greet her at the runway. He said in a statement he was "overjoyed to hear that the love of my life, Ksenia Karelina, is on her way home from wrongful detention in Russia.
"She has endured a nightmare for 15 months and I cannot wait to hold her. Our dog, Boots, is also eagerly awaiting her return."
Kyiv's allies pledge £18.2 billion to Ukraine
Britain’s defence Secretary, John Healey, has said Ukraine's allies had pledged €21bn (£18.2bn) in military aid - a record boost in funding to Ukraine
Included in that figure is the UK's £4.5bn commitment for this year, which Mr Healey says is its highest contribution yet.
Mr Healey said 2025 is the critical year for Ukraine in the fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
"Now is the critical moment... for defence industries, militaries and governments to step up," he said, adding it's about sending a message to Ukraine that "we stand with you in the fight and in the peace".
Lithuania will provide Ukraine with €20 million for ammunition
Lithuania intends to provide an additional €20 million for Ukraine to purchase ammunition, Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė has said.
She urged allies to accelerate assistance to Ukraine, warning that "the summer may be very difficult".
Šakalienė said that Lithuania described ammunition as one of the most urgently needed resources for Ukraine at present.
Trump’s envoy Witkoff 'in Russia for talks with Putin' as ceasefire deadline nears
Special envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, traveled to Russia, where he is expected to meet with Vladimir Putin on Friday, according to reports.
This will mark their third meeting as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to find a path toward ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, Axios reports, citing a source familiar with the trip and flight data from FlightRadar.
A source in politics told Kyiv Post: “Trump wants some kind of victory [in talks with Putin on ending the war] in his first 100 days in office. Hopefully there’ll be some version of a ceasefire — including a humanitarian track.”
According to Axios, if no ceasefire deal is reached by the end of the month, Trump may impose additional sanctions on Russia.
Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress in ceasefire negotiations and was recently described as “p***** off” over Putin’s recent comments about Ukraine.
MOD annnounces €450m package in 'critical year' for future of Ukraine
The Ministry of Defence announced that a “major” new package of military support will be delivered by British and Ukrainian suppliers to help boost Ukraine’s armed forces as they continue to defend against Russian attack.
The package, worth £450 million, includes £350 million from the UK, with further funding being provided by Norway, via the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine.
It will include £160 million of UK funding to provide repairs and maintenance to vehicles and equipment that the UK has already provided to Ukraine – partnering UK companies with Ukrainian industry.
The package also includes a “close fight” military aid package – with funding for radar systems, anti-tank mines and hundreds of thousands of drones – worth more than £250 million, using funding from the UK and Norway building on the work of the drone capability coalition, led by the UK and Latvia.
Defence Secretary John Healey added: “2025 is the critical year for the war in Ukraine, and this is the critical moment.”
Netherlands allocates €150m to go to Ukraine's air defence
The Netherlands has announced the allocation of €150m to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities.
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans made the announcement to journalists ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Mr Brekelmans referenced President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent appeal for greater air defense support adding hat the Netherlands would continue delivering F-16 fighter jets as part of its ongoing assistance.
He said the new €150m package would “further help Ukraine protect its skies”.
Russian glide bombs devastate Kupiansk
At least three people have been injured after Russian glide bombs were dropped on Kupiansk, according to State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
One of the glide bombs hit the yard of a private residence, damaging the house and starting a fire.
“Russian aviation dropped bombs on Kupiansk, causing fires and resulting in casualties. Preliminary reports indicate three people were injured,” their message states.
At another location, a medical facility building was damaged, with eight garage boxes and three ambulances burning over a total area of 320sqm.
Norway joins drone coalition with UK
Norway has officially joined the drone coalition for Ukraine, which is led by the United Kingdom and Latvia.
The Norwegian Defense Ministry announced on X: “Norway is now officially a part of the international drone coalition led by Latvia and the United Kingdom. Together we are building a strong alliance to support Ukraine.”
Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik signed the respective document in Brussels on Friday joining 18 other countries, including Latvia, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, and Lithuania in the pact.
Two million artillery shells to be funded by EU
During the EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting in Brussels, discussions centered on financing two million artillery shells for Ukraine's defense.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Ukrainian television that all parties agreed to start implementing the project immediately.
“Europe has awakened and is actively advancing defense industry and security innovation programs. Ukraine holds a significant role in this cooperation, participating in major initiatives such as the European Defense Strategy and the European Defense Program,” he said.
“We are already participants in these processes and will continue to play an active role.”
The Prime Minister revealed that the European Commission plans to allocate approximately €800 billion for defense industry development and innovation in the coming years.
