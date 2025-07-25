Ukraine-Russia war latest: Child injured as Moscow and Kyiv fire drones and missiles after latest peace talks

Ukraine and Russia exchanged drone attacks on Thursday, shortly after the conclusion of the latest round of direct peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
A nine-year-old was among seven people injured after Russia attacked the central region of Cherkasy overnight, damaging more than a dozen residential apartment buildings.
While Ukrainian drones hit southern Russia's Black Sea areas, killing one person, injuring another and damaging an oil storage depot, Russian drones struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, triggering several fires in residential and other buildings.
Ukraine called for a peace summit to be held between presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin by the end of August, urging Moscow to show it was serious about wanting to end the war.
In response, the Kremlin said it was hard to see how Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky could meet before the end of August, RIA reported.
The US, meanwhile, approved potential military sales, including air defence sustainment, to Ukraine worth $330 million, the Pentagon said last night.
Four killed and several injured in Russia's overnight strikes on Ukraine
Russian forces on Thursday staged a series of mass drone attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, killing one person, injuring at least four and causing several fires as well as damage in the historic centre, a Unesco world heritage site.
The famous Pryvoz market in Odesa was among the places hit, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. "It is not just a place of trade, it is the living heart of Odesa," he added.
Mr Kiper said the body of a man had been recovered from under rubble at a multi-storey apartment building.
Russia also attacked the central region of Cherkasy overnight, injuring seven people, including a nine-year-old, and damaging more than a dozen residential apartment buildings.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city in the northeast, two people were killed and at least 33 were wounded when Russian glide bombs struck a residential neighbourhood, officials said.
Another person was killed in a drone attack in Sumy region on the northern border, where Russian troops have established a foothold in recent months.
