Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow launches ‘largest overnight bombardment’ of war so far
Kyiv’s air force said it downed 227 drones and 19 missiles targeting mainly central and western areas of Ukraine
Russia has launched hundreds of drones at Ukraine in the biggest overnight drone bombardment of the war so far, Kyiv has said.
Ukraine’s air force reported 479 drones and 20 missiles of various types were fired at different parts of Ukraine, focusing on central and western parts of the country.
Ukrainian air defences claimed to have destroyed 277 drones and 19 missiles mid-flight, adding that only 10 drones or missiles hit their target. President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on X that “Russia only truly understands one language — the language of force.”
Ahead of the G7 Summit in Canada and the NATO Summit on the Netherlands, he said Ukraine was doing everything to ensure the summits were “not hollow.” He continued that force “is precisely the language that must become the working one across all formats of international engagement in the coming months.”
Polish and allied aircraft were activated earlier on Monday to ensure the safety of airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said.
"The steps taken are aimed at ensuring security in the regions bordering the areas at risk," the Command said on X.
'Our people are home,' Zelensky says as young POWs return from Russia
President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a celebratory post on X as he welcomed home prisoners of war that are wounded, severely wounded, and those under the age of 25 from Russian captivity.
He said: “Our people are home.Ukrainians are returning home from Russian captivity.
“Today, an exchange began, which will continue in several stages over the coming days.
“Among those we are bringing back now are the wounded, the severely wounded, and those under the age of 25. The process is quite complex, with many sensitive details, and negotiations continue virtually every day.
“We count on the full implementation of the humanitarian agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul. We are doing everything possible to bring back every single person. We are working toward this at every level.
“We must bring home everyone who remains in captivity. I thank everyone who is helping.
Russia and Ukraine exchange group of young POWs, Russian news agencies say
Russia and Ukraine have carried out a prisoner of war exchange involving Prisoners of War under the age of 25, Russian news agencies reported on Monday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.
It was the first group of Prisoner of Wars to be exchanged since a June 2 meeting in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine agreed to conduct a new swap.
Analysis: As Putin ramps up his summer offensive in Ukraine, will he succeed?
Russia is stepping up its summer offensive both on the ground and in the air but support from Europe and sophisticated drone warfare could help Ukraine hold Moscow back.
“A peevish spokesman for Vladimir Putin bristled with indignation this week at Donald Trump’s description of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “like kids fighting in the park”.
“Not so, Dmitry Peskov pouted; the conflict is an “existential question” for Russia. “This is a question of our security and the future of ourselves and our children, the future of our country,” continued Putin’s spokesman, who has grown more accustomed to preening with pleasure at the relentless assaults on Ukraine from the White House this year.
“He is right. Victory for Russia was once defined as regime change in Kyiv. But it really need only be a messed up Ukraine, unstable, violent and impoverished.”
World affairs editor Sam Kiley takes a closer look.
As Putin ramps up his summer offensive in Ukraine, will he succeed?
Ranked: Russia's biggest attacks of the war so far
According to Ukraine’s daily air force updates, these are some of the biggest attacks of the war so far:
- 499 drones and missiles reported 9 June
- 479 drones and missiles reported 1 June
- 452 drones and missiles reported 6 June
- 367 drones and missiles reported 25 May
- 364 drones and missiles reported 26 May
Ukraine's drone attack halts work at electronic plant in Chuvashia, Russia says
A Ukrainian drone strike, among the deepest into Russia in more than three years of the war, forced a temporary suspension of production at an electronics company in the Volga river region of Chuvashia, the head of the region said on Monday.
The strike, some 1,300 km (800 miles) from the border with Ukraine, caused no casualties, Chuvashia Governor Oleg Nikolayev said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
But "the responsible decision was made to temporarily suspend production to ensure the safety of employees" of the VNIIR enterprise where the drones fell, Nikolayev said.
It was not immediately clear whether the drones caused any damage. Nikolayev said that another drone fell onto some fields in the area of the capital of the region, Cheboksary.
Ukraine's military said in a Telegram statement on Monday that "at least two drones" hit the VNIIR facility that specialises in manufacturing navigation equipment used in attack drones, guided aerial bombs and high-precision weapons.
The Ukrainian military said the drone attack sparked a large -scale fire at the VNIIR plant.
Reports about the attack could not be independently verified.
Russia is already at war with Britain and we can no longer rely on Trump, defence adviser warns
Britain is already at war with Russia, one of the authors of the government’s strategic defence review has warned, while arguing that the UK can no longer rely on the US as a dependable ally.
Dr Fiona Hill, who served as the White House’s chief Russia adviser during Donald Trump‘s first term, said the UK is in “pretty big trouble”, warning that the country is stuck between “the rock” of Russia aggression and the “hard place” of an increasingly unreliable US under Mr Trump.
Political Correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Russia is already at war with Britain, defence adviser warns
In pictures: Russia repatriates 1,200 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen in lorries on Ukraine-Belarus border
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk invites Trump to ‘live in my house’ to experience Russian war
Oleksandr Usyk has issued an invitation to Donald Trump, urging the US president to spend a week at his home in Ukraine to gain an insight into the ongoing conflict.
Trump had previously asserted he could resolve the war "in 24 hours" upon assuming office. However, more than three years after Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion, a resolution remains elusive.
Usyk, a former undisputed world champion in both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions, conveyed a grim depiction of life in Ukraine, emphasising the necessity for Trump to develop a more profound understanding of the situation.
“I advise American president Donald Trump to go to Ukraine and live in my house for one week, only one week,” Usyk, the WBC, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion, told the BBC.
Albert Toth reports:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments