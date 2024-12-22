Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s forces capture Donetsk village as eight wounded in drone attack
Putin says he is open to talks with Donald Trump, saying ‘we will have things to discuss’
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Putin’s forces have captured the village of Kostiantynopolske in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, just six miles from the city of Kurakhove, which they have stormed and are threatening to encircle.
Russia also launched 113 overnight drones into Ukraine, wounding eight people just hours after at least one person was killed in the capital of Kyiv in a missile attack.
According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 57 drones were shot down during the attacks while further 56 drones were “lost”, likely having been electronically jammed.
On Friday, missiles hit Kyiv at around 7am local time, while a high-rise building was badly damaged. The capital’s St Nicholas Church was also damaged.
Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin has said he should have invaded Ukraine earlier as he used an end-of-year press conference to double down on his decision to start the war.
Despite the toll his war has taken on Russia’s finances and the lives of its young men, Putin claimed that sending troops into Ukraine in 2022 has boosted his country’s military and economic power.
42 drones downed by Russia overnight
Moscow said it had downed 42 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions overnight.
Twenty drones were shot down over the Oryol region, eight drones each were destroyed in the Rostov and Bryansk regions, five in the Kursk region and one over Krasnodar Krai, the ministry said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
One attack triggered a fire at a fuel infrastructure facility in the village of Stalnoi Kon, said Andrei Klychkov, the governor of Oryol.
“Fortunately, thanks to the quick response, the consequences of the attack were avoided - the fire was promptly localised and is now fully extinguished. There were no casualties or significant damage,” he said.
It was the second week in a row where fuel infrastructure facilities in Oryol have been attacked.
The heads of the Rostov and Bryansk regions said there were no casualties or damage after the latest drone attacks.
Two AP journalists in Ukraine and the Mideast break down the wars they covered in 2024
For the world, 2024 was riven by — and in some ways defined by — conflict on two fronts.
The ripples after the previous year’s Hamas attacks in Israel left Gaza a shambles and tens of thousands dead, and an adjacent conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is playing out across the Lebanon landscape as the year ends.
A continent away, the Russia-Ukraine war, which began with Russia’s invasion in early 2022, rages on and evolves, claiming more casualties as it goes.
Read the full article here:
Two AP journalists in Ukraine and the Mideast break down the wars they covered in 2024
For the world, 2024 was riven by conflict on two fronts
Moscow sends 113 drones into Ukraine
Moscow sent 113 drones into Ukraine overnight into Saturday, Ukrainian officials said. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 57 drones were shot down during the attacks.
A further 56 drones were “lost,” likely having been electronically jammed.
The governor of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said eight people were wounded Friday night in drone attacks on the regional capital, also called Kharkiv.
In the city of Zaporizhzhia, four people were wounded when a nine-story residential building was damaged by falling drone debris on Friday night, regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov said.
The one battle President Zelensky looks set to win
Not so very long ago, Vladimir Putin, the would-be reincarnation of Joseph Stalin, had some cause for satisfaction. True, his ill-fated “special military operation” in Ukraine had spectacularly failed in its initial stated aim of subsuming the country into a Greater Russia, resistance supposedly crumbling in days, with Volodymyr Zelensky skulking off into exile.
However, the Kremlin’s “meat-grinder” strategy has succeeded in occupying roughly a third of what was left of Ukrainian territory after the 2014 invasion. Russian troops were advancing, albeit at a glacial pace and an obscene cost in human lives.
The attacks on civilians, homes and energy infrastructure were helping to demoralise and exhaust the Ukrainians, brave as they were. Some 40,000 fresh troops were promised by North Korea – Kim Jong Un’s elite squads, according to reports. Mr Kim and Russia’s other allies in the Middle East were assisting with the sanctions-busting; and the Iranians and Syrians (and, to a lesser degree, the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas) shared Russia’s agenda.
Read the full analysis:
The one battle President Zelensky looks set to win
For all of Russia’s recent setbacks, it is increasingly unlikely Ukraine will be able to push back invading forces to the border positions when hostilities first broke out – but it may yet force Vladimir Putin into a negotiated peace that would ensure greater security for Europe
Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russian territory
Ukraine brought the war into the heart of Russia Saturday morning with drone attacks that local authorities said damaged residential buildings in the city of Kazan in the Tatarstan region, over 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) from the front line.
The press service of Tatarstan's governor, Rustam Minnikhanov, said that eight drones attacked the city. Six hit residential buildings, one hit an industrial facility and one was shot down over a river, the statement said.
A video posted on local Telegram news channel Astra shows a drone flying into the upper floors of a high-rise building.
The attacks, which Ukraine didn't acknowledge in keeping with its security policy, come after a Ukrainian attack Friday on a town in Russia's Kursk border region using US-supplied missiles killed six people, including a child.
Zelensky admits Ukraine does not have military strength to reclaim lost territories from Russia
Ukraine lacks the military capability to retake all the territories occupied by Russia since 2014, president Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged, as he urged the West to take stronger action to confront Moscow.
In an interview with the French newspaper Le Parisien, Mr Zelensky made it clear that Kyiv would not formally recognise Russian control over any Ukrainian territory.
“Legally, we cannot give up our territories. This is prohibited by the constitution,” the Ukrainian president said. “But let’s not use such big words. Russia actually controls part of our territory today.”
Read the full article here:
Zelensky admits Ukraine does not have military strength to reclaim lost territories
Ukrainian president rules out conceding land to Russia but calls for stronger Western intervention
Government criticises Russia’s ‘gangster threat’ against Times journalists
The Government has criticised Moscow’s “desperate rhetoric” after a senior ally of Vladimir Putin threatened The Times newspaper over its coverage of the assassination of a Russian general.
Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and current deputy security council chair, said journalists at The Times were “legitimate military targets” and should “be careful” as “anything goes in London”.
His comments followed a Times editorial in which the newspaper described the assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov as “a legitimate act of defence” by Ukraine, which has claimed responsibility for the killing.
Read the full article here:
Government criticises Russia’s ‘gangster threat’ against Times journalists
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev described journalists at the newspaper as ‘legitimate military targets’.
Russian opposition figure says fears of his mother's poisoning in Berlin proved false
Russian opposition figure says fears of his mother's poisoning in Berlin proved false
A prominent Russian opposition politician freed as part of the largest East-West civilian prisoner swap since the Cold War says that fears of his mother’s poisoning in Berlin have proven false
Warning North Korea can produce ballistic missiles for Russia ‘in months’
North Korea has demonstrated that it could produce ballistic missiles and supply them to Russia for use against Ukraine in a matter of months, an expert said on Wednesday.
Jonah Leff told the U.N. Security Council that researchers on the ground examined remnants of four missiles from North Korea recovered in Ukraine in July and August, including one that had marks indicating it was produced in 2024.
“This is the first public evidence of missiles having been produced in North Korea and then used in Ukraine within a matter of months, not years,” he said.
Read the full article here:
Warning North Korea can produce ballistic missiles for Russia ‘in months’
Kim Jong Un vowed his country would ‘invariably support’ Russia’s war in Ukraine
UK announces new funding for Ukraine amid ‘critical’ situation
The UK has pledged a new £225 million package of support for Ukraine after the Defence Secretary said the situation in the country is “critical”.
On a trip to Kyiv, John Healey said that the UK will “step up” on international leadership on Ukraine in 2025, after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urged allies to maintain their support.
The package announced on Thursday involves £186 million for military equipment through the International Fund for Ukraine, including £92 million for Ukraine’s navy and £68 million for air defence equipment.
Read the full article here:
UK announces new funding for Ukraine amid ‘critical’ situation
The package involves £186 million for military equipment through the International Fund for Ukraine.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments