Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv troops withdraw from Kursk town as Moscow closes in on recapturing region
Ukraine is rapidly losing ground in the Kursk region amid a major Russian offensive to recapture land
Ukraine has confirmed its withdrawal from the biggest town it held in Kursk, as Russia battles the last of Kyiv’s troops out of the key region.
In early August 2024, Ukrainian troops staged an incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, capturing areas they hoped could be a crucial bargaining chip in peace negotiations.
But seven months later, Kyiv’s forces are rapidly losing ground amid a major Russian offensive to recapture land.
A battleground map shared by Ukraine’s general staff on Sunday seemingly confirmed they had retreated from Sudzha, the biggest town Ukraine controlled in Kursk, and the surrounding area.
Moscow claims that recent advances from its forces have left Ukrainian troops with less 200 square km (77 square miles) in Kursk, down from 1,300 square km (500 square miles) at the peak of the incursion.
But Kyiv has denied claims that their troops have been “completely surrounded” in the region or that they have retreated from the area completely.
More information on expected call between Trump and Putin
Donald Trump is set to speak with Vladimir Putin in the next week to further discuss a ceasefire deal with Ukraine.
Speaking to CNN on Sunday, US envoy Steve Witkoff said the leaders will speak over the phone after what he described as a "positive" meeting with Putin in Moscow.
"I expect that there will be a call with both presidents this week, and we're also continuing to engage and have conversation with the Ukrainians," said Witkoff, who met with Putin on Thursday night, adding that he thought the talk between Trump and Putin would be "really good and positive."
Moscow closes in on recapturing Kursk
Seven months after Ukraine launched an incursion into the western Russian region of Kursk, Moscow are close to driving them out completely.
Kyiv’s forces are rapidly losing land in the region which they hoped could be a crucial bargaining chip in peace negotiations.
Moscow claims that recent advances from its forces have left Ukrainian troops with less 200 square km (77 square miles) in Kursk, down from 1,300 square km (500 square miles) at the peak of the incursion.
A battleground map shared by Kyiv on Sunday also confirmed they had retreated from Sudzha, the biggest town Ukraine controlled in Kursk.
But Ukraine is still holding on to a sliver of land in the region, and Kyiv denies claims that its troops are surrounded.
Yuri Podolyaka, a Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger, claimed Russia has pushed back Ukrainian forces to the border in some areas, though intense battles are still underway and Kyiv’s forces were fighting back as they retreated.
Watch: Putin ally in heated clash with radio host as he claims Ukrainians ‘thankful’ for Russian invasion
Vladimir Putin's former advisor has suggested that Ukrainians should be "thankful" for Russia invading their country, prompting a heated clash with a UK radio host.
On Sunday, 16 February, Lewis Goodall spoke to Sergei Markov, former advisor to the Russian president and representative to the Council of Europe.
When discussing the possibility of peace, Mr Markov claimed Ukrainians should be "thankful" as Russia's bombs will liberate them from a "Neo-Nazi" regime, in what escalated into a heated clash between the Putin ally and the LBC host.
Putin ally in heated clash with LBC host as he claims Ukrainians ‘thankful’ for war
Britons could be conscripted if war broke out with Russia, Lib Dem MP says
A Liberal Democrat MP has warned Britons could be conscripted if a war broke out between Russia and the UK.
Mike Martin, an Afghanistan veteran and MP for Tunbridge Wells told the Express: “There’s a significant chance that it [war with Russia] might happen so we must be prepared.
"Obviously, if we get involved in a general war with Russia, we’ll be conscripting the population - there’s no question about that,"
However, he said that it is unlikely tensions will escalate that far as added: "[It is] quite unlikely that we get to that situation of sort of generalised war. I think you can see a space in between here and there, where we are increasing the size of the military quite rapidly.”
Turkish president backs Trump's steps to end war in Ukraine
The Turkish president has backed Donald Trump’s steps to end the war in Ukraine after the pair spoke on the phone.
A statement released by Tayyip Erdogan’s office on Sunday said that the Turkish leader “supports President Trump's decisive and direct initiatives to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.”
The statement also says he “emphasised that Turkey has been striving for a just and lasting peace since the beginning of the war and will continue to do so.”
Revealed: Ukraine’s red lines for any peace deal with Putin
What is Starmer's 'coalition of the willing'?
Sir Keir Starmer held a virtual meeting with 29 other world leaders to discuss peace in Ukraine.
The countries in the “coalition of the willing”, which include Britain, France, Australia and Canada, will discuss how to help Kyiv deter future Russian aggression in the event of any peace deal.
The leaders discussed how countries plan to contribute to the coalition of the willing, ahead of a military planning session next week.
Trump and Putin to speak this week
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are expected to speak this week amid pressure for Russia to accept a ceasefire deal.
Envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that he expects the two leaders to speak after what he called positive talks with Putin in Moscow.
Ukraine confirm withdrawal from key Kursk town
Ukraine has confirmed its troops have withdrawn from the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region.
In recent days, Moscow recaptured the town which was originally taken by Kyiv during their military operation in the Kursk region last last year.
On Sunday, Ukraine’s general staff posted a map of the region, depicting a full withdrawal of its forces from the town.
Kyiv has denied reports that is has retreated from the Kursk region entirely.
