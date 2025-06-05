Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kherson hit by glide bombs twice in same day as Putin ramps up attacks
Two injured and government building destroyed as Russian army pounds key city
Russia fired multiple rounds of glide bombs at the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Thursday, local authorities have said, as Vladimir Putin ramped up attacks across the country.
Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of the Kherson region, reposted footage of the aftermath of the attacks, which destroyed a government building and injured two people.
Several high-rise buildings were damaged, while a huge chunk of the top of the administrative building is seen missing in the video.
“Four KABs flew through this place,” Mr Prokudin wrote, using the Ukrainian phrase for glide bombs, which are modified, Soviet-era munitions carrying up to 1,500kg of explosives.
Additional footage posted by Mr Prokudin at around 2pm GMT appeared to show the building having sustained further damage after reports of a second round of glide bomb attacks.
Separately, a Russian drone strike on the northern Ukrainian city of Pryluky on Thursday killed at least five civilians, including a one-year-old child.
It comes as US president Donald Trump has warned that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will respond to Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb, after the two leaders spoke on a phone call for around one hour and 15 minutes on Wednesday.
Starmer to meet NATO boss next week
Sir Keir Starmer will meet NATO chief Mark Rutte in London next week amid a push for members to commit to spending more on defence.
Mr Rutte is believed to be pushing for members of hte bloc to spend 3.5 per cent of GDP on the military, as well as a further 1.5% on defence-related measures.
European leaders have acknowledged that they must spend more on defence following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The prime minister's spokesperson said: "You can expect the prime minister to raise how we can ensure all allies meet their stated pledges in support of our collective defence, to keep people safe.
“It is worth recognising the UK's track record on spending and indeed our contribution to NATO, both in terms of our spending and our capabilities."
Kyiv criticises decision to give frozen Russian wealth to investors
Kyiv has criticised a decision to take billions of euros of Russian wealth frozen in Europe and hand it to Western investors.
Belgium's Euroclear last month took 3 billion euros of Russian investor cash held at the clearing firm to pay Westerners who lost out when Moscow seized their money held in Russia.
Iryna Mudra, a senior official in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said of the move: “If private investors are compensated before the victims of war, it won't be justice.
"It creates a perception of inconsistency, of Europe wavering in its resolve," Mudra, a deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration, added.
New German leader plans to discuss Ukraine and trade with Trump in Oval Office visit
Germany's new leader is meeting President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday as he works to keep the U.S. on board with Western support for Ukraine, help defuse trade tensions that pose a risk to Europe's biggest economy and further bolster his country's long-criticized military spending.
Russia drone attack hits northeast city of Kupyansk
Ukraine’s state emergency services have posted photos showing the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on the city of Kupyansk.
Russian forces are within five miles of the city’s outskirts.
“As a result of discharges from Russian First-Person-View drones in the city of Kupyansk, fires broke out in the private sector, a 74-year-old woman was injured,” the emergency services wrote.
“A house, a car and outbuildings were on fire. 13 rescuers from the State Emergency Service fought the fire, risking their lives due to the threat of repeated shelling.”
Brazil, India, China should put pressure on Russia to end war in Ukraine, Macron says
Brazil, India and China should put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine, French president Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday during a joint press conference with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit in France.
Russia planning to make 2 million FPV drones in 2025, says Kyiv
Russia plans to produce two million first-person-view drones in 2025, Ukraine’s foreign intelligence service has claimed.
Intelligence official Oleh Aleksandrov told Politico that Moscow has rapidly upped its production of the lethal but cheap drones, which have become one of the most common weapons on the frontlines in Ukraine.
“They aim to produce about 30,000 long-range drones of those types plus 30,000 false target drones they use to exhaust Ukrainian air defenses in 2025,” Aleksandrov said.
“As for the FPV drones, Russians are aiming to produce a whopping 2 million of them in 2025.”
Ukrainian forces working on tight budgets pioneered FPV drones, which are essentially affordable quadcopters retrofitted with small-munitions and cameras connected to a headset, allowing the drone pilot to steer it using a live, first-person-view feed.
They are short-range weapons operating on a timer.
Ukraine upscaled FPV production in 2024, creating around a million sets. They are aiming to produce 2.5 million this year.
In pictures: Civilians clean up aftermath of deadly Russian strike
Below you can see pictures from the site of a Russian drone strike in the central city of Pryluky .
At least five people were killed in the strikes, including a one-year-old boy. The baby’s mother and grandmother, who was the wife of the local fire chief, were also killed when a Russian drone hit their house.
Zelensky launched a string of daring raids against Russia. He’s proving to Trump that Ukraine has the cards after all
First came dozens of armed drones launched from trucks traveling deep inside Russia, swarming over military airfields across the country and raining down nuclear-capable long-range bombers. Then, two days later, a massive underwater bomb targeted a key bridge linking occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland.
The two daring raids by Ukrainian special forces have stunned the Kremlin, bolstered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and sent shockwaves through defence departments around the world.
But there has been an uncharacteristic silence from the White House, and its usually verbose inhabitants.
The Dutch queen unveils a bell made from Russian weapons to show solidarity with Ukraine
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands handed over a bell made partly from Russian weapons to a church in the Czech Republic on Thursday in a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.
Known as the Bell of Freedom, it was manufactured by the Dutch Royal Eijsbouts bell foundry that used fragments of artillery shells and other weapons fired by Russia against Ukraine.
“This bell has a lot of symbolism in it and it’s a very special project for us,” the owner of the bell foundry, Joost Eijsbouts, told the Czech public radio. “To use material designed for violence and turn it into something peaceful is a good idea.”
