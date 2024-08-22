✕ Close Ukraine hits second bridge in Russia’s Kursk region

Ukraine has destroyed Russian pontoon bridges with US-made weapons to defend its incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, officials said.

Kyiv said US-manufactured HIMARS rocket systems had been used as part of operations to disrupt Russian logistics in the Kursk region, in Ukraine’s first official statement acknowledging its use of the weapon during its incursion.

Yesterday Ukraine launched its largest drone attack on Moscow since Vladimir Putin’s invasion began – its latest attempt to bring the war home to Russia as it continues its audacious cross-border incursion in Kursk.

Russia’s defence ministry said its air systems destroyed a total of 45 drones over its territory, including 11 over the Moscow region, 23 over the border region of Bryansk, six over the Belgorod region, three over the Kaluga region and two over the Kursk region.

Meanwhile in Russia, Orthodox priests deployed an icon and blessed fire engines at the scene of a huge fuel depot blaze that has been raging since a Ukrainian drone attack struck the facility on Sunday.

More than 500 firefighters are tackling the Rostov blaze, with at least 41 forced to seek medical care.