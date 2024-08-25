Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1724615015

Russia-Ukraine war latest: Zelensky touts new ‘drone missile’ as Putin sends more artillery to troops in Kursk

Russian attacks towards the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine have proved successful in terms of territory gained but costly in terms of personnel losses

Tom Watling ,Barney Davis,Jabed Ahmed
Sunday 25 August 2024 15:43
Comments
Close
Russian military airbase left ablaze after drone attack

Ukrainian president President Volodymyr Zelensky has touted a newly developed Ukrainian "drone missile" that he said would take the war back to Russia.

As Ukraine marked 33 years of post-Soviet independence, Mr Zelensky said the new weapon, Palianytsia, was faster and more powerful than the domestically made drones that Kyiv has so far used to fight back against Russia.

“Our enemy will ... know what the Ukrainian way for retaliation is. Worthy, symmetrical, long-ranged,” he said.

The new class of Ukrainian weapon had been used for a successful strike on a target in Russia, he added.

Mr Zelensky also described Vladimir Putin as a “sick old man from Red Square”.

It comes as Russia’s defence ministry announced it sent more artillery to the Kursk region where Russian forces are fighting thousands of Ukrainian troops who pierced the Russian border on 6 August.

“Additional missile and artillery weapons have been supplied to the group,” the ministry said in a statement on supplies to troops in the Russian border regions.

Meanwhile, Russia launched several missiles and drones overnight targeting northern and eastern Ukraine, Kyiv’s military has said, with air defence systems destroying most of the weapons before they reached their targets.

1724615015

‘Terrible’ strike by Russia on civilian, US ambassador to Ukraine says

The US ambassador to Ukraine has condemned the Russian strike on a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

Ambassador Bridget A. Brink wrote on X:“Another terrible strike by Russia on civilian targets in Ukraine last night, this time hitting a hotel in Kramatorsk and injuring a team of journalists. We condemn these attacks, for which Russia must be held accountable.”

Jabed Ahmed25 August 2024 20:43
1724610815

Ukraine’s Zelensky says he would support India hosting second summit on peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said negotiations were ongoing with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and Switzerland regarding the second summit on peace in a conversation with Indian journalists.

Zelensky also said that he told India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi he would support India hosting the second summit on peace but added that Ukraine cannot organise it in a country which did not sign the communique from the previous summit.

“But I want to be frank, and this applies not only to India, but to any state that would be positive about hosting a second summit. We will not be able to hold a peace summit in a country that has not yet joined the peace summit communique,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president added that he discussed all of the points from the communique and previous peace summit during the meeting with Modi on Friday.

Jabed Ahmed25 August 2024 19:33
1724610643

Foreign Office statement as Reuters journalists injured in missile strike

An FCDO Spokesperson said:“We are aware of reports of a British National missing in Ukraine and are seeking more information from the local authorities”.

Barney Davis25 August 2024 19:30
1724609747

Brit feared dead in missile attack

In Kramatorsk, Reuters journalists have been pulled from under the rubble of a hotel destroyed by a missile strike.

The Kramatorsk City Council citing Oleksandr Honcharenko, the head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration reported Russian troops struck a hotel in Kramatorsk presumably with an Iskander-M missile, where Reuters journalists were staying.

Among the injured journalists were citizens of Ukraine, the United States, Latvia and Germany.

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, other foreign media journalists aged 38, 40, 41 and 46 sustained mine and blast injuries, brain injury, a broken leg, concussions, cut wounds and bruises.

Two 32 and 34-year-old women who were in their homes at the time of the attack, were also injured.

Barney Davis25 August 2024 19:15
1724607935

One killed by Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Belgorod region, governor says

One person was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the village of Solovyovka in Russia’s Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said via his channel in the Telegram messaging app on Sunday.

Jabed Ahmed25 August 2024 18:45
1724604335

In pictures: Russian missile strike Kramatorsk, Donetsk region

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
Jabed Ahmed25 August 2024 17:45
1724600495

Ukrainian troops shoot down Russian ‘Shahed’ UAVs

Jabed Ahmed25 August 2024 16:41
1724597195

524 Ukrainian settlements left without electricity, energy ministry says

In Ukraine, 524 settlements are without electricity supply due to hostilities and technological disruptions, the ministry of energy has said.

The ministry has called on Ukrainians to consume electricity more economically, especially during peak hours.

The statement added that attacks by Russian troops and drones have caused serious damage to the power system.

Jabed Ahmed25 August 2024 15:46
1724593055

Ukrainian defence ministry shows video of drones hitting targets

Jabed Ahmed25 August 2024 14:37
1724589995

New Ukrainian Palianytsia missile-drone explained

Ukrainian Defense Forces have received a new type of attack weapon named Palianytsia, described as a hybrid of a missile and an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Details about the Palianytsia missile are largely classified.

The drone missile can reach more than 20 Russian military airfields and was developed in one and a half years. 

It is launched from a ground-based platform and features a turbojet engine.

Jabed Ahmed25 August 2024 13:46

