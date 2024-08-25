✕ Close Russian military airbase left ablaze after drone attack

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ukrainian president President Volodymyr Zelensky has touted a newly developed Ukrainian "drone missile" that he said would take the war back to Russia.

As Ukraine marked 33 years of post-Soviet independence, Mr Zelensky said the new weapon, Palianytsia, was faster and more powerful than the domestically made drones that Kyiv has so far used to fight back against Russia.

“Our enemy will ... know what the Ukrainian way for retaliation is. Worthy, symmetrical, long-ranged,” he said.

The new class of Ukrainian weapon had been used for a successful strike on a target in Russia, he added.

Mr Zelensky also described Vladimir Putin as a “sick old man from Red Square”.

It comes as Russia’s defence ministry announced it sent more artillery to the Kursk region where Russian forces are fighting thousands of Ukrainian troops who pierced the Russian border on 6 August.

“Additional missile and artillery weapons have been supplied to the group,” the ministry said in a statement on supplies to troops in the Russian border regions.

Meanwhile, Russia launched several missiles and drones overnight targeting northern and eastern Ukraine, Kyiv’s military has said, with air defence systems destroying most of the weapons before they reached their targets.