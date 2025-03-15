Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky warns Putin is planning fresh ground invasion despite ceasefire pleas
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia are planning a fresh ground assault into eastern Ukraine, despite Vladimir Putin’s support for a ceasefire.
Mr Zelensky said Mr Putin’s troops are “building up forces” across the border from Ukraine’s Sumy region.
His comments come after he joined 29 other world leaders on Saturday for a meeting hosted by Sir Keir Starmer.
“We are also observing directions along our eastern border of Ukraine, where the Russian army is building up forces,” Mr Zelensky wrote on X.
“This indicates an intention to attack our Sumy region. We are aware of this, and will counter it. I would like all partners to understand exactly what Putin is planning, what he is preparing for, and what he will be ignoring.”
The Ukrainian president also urged Kyiv's Western allies to give "a clear position" on security guarantees including about a potential foreign troop contingent on Ukrainian soil with a US backstop.
Mr Putin said on Thursday that he supported in principle US president Donald Trump's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, but that Russia would fight on until several crucial conditions were worked out.
Giving a frontline update from the Ukrainian army’s commander-in-chief, president Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Defense of our positions in the Donetsk region and other frontline areas. I am grateful to all Ukrainian units for their resilience and effectiveness in destroying the occupier. The situation in the Pokrovsk direction has been stabilized.
“A separate note on the Kursk region. The operation of our forces in the designated areas of the Kursk region continues. The units are carrying out their tasks exactly as required. Thanks to the Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, a significant number of Russian forces were withdrawn from other directions. Our troops continue to hold back Russian and North Korean groupings in the Kursk region. There is no encirclement of our troops.
“We are also observing directions along our eastern border of Ukraine, where the Russian army is building up forces. This indicates an intention to attack our Sumy region. We are aware of this, and will counter it. I would like all partners to understand exactly what Putin is planning, what he is preparing for, and what he will be ignoring.
“The buildup of Russian forces indicates that Moscow intends to keep ignoring diplomacy. It is clear that Russia is prolonging the war. We are ready to provide our partners with all the real information on the situation at the front, in the Kursk region, and along our border.
“Today there were also reports on our missile program. We have tangible results. The long Neptune missile was tested and successfully used in combat. A new Ukrainian missile, precise strike. The range of one thousand kilometers. I thank our Ukrainian developers, manufacturers and military personnel. We continue our work to ensure the security of Ukraine.
“Also today, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine delivered a report on new support packages from our partners. We are securing artillery supplies. I am grateful to all the partners who are helping.”
Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has thanked Sir Keir Starmer for hosting today’s virtual meeting to discuss peace in Ukraine.
Writing on X, Mr Scholz said: “Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace.
“Together with European and international partners we will continue to support. Thanks to Keir Starmer for today's meeting.
“It is up to Russia to end the attacks and finally make peace possible.”
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “lying to everyone about the situation on the ground” in Ukraine.
He took to social media to reiterate his claims that Ukrainian forces were still operating in the Kursk region, despite reports that they had retreated in recent days.
He wrote on X: "Putin is also lying about how a ceasefire is supposedly too complicated.
"In reality, everything can be controlled, and we have discussed this with the Americans. The truth is, Putin has already dragged out the war for nearly a week after the talks in Jeddah. And he will keep dragging it out."
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the question of territory is “complicated” and should be discussed in detail at a later date.
Speaking during a press conference in Kyiv, the Ukrainian president said Ukraine would never recognise occupied territory as Russian.
- Military chiefs meeting in UK: Plans for a Ukraine peacekeeping force are moving into an "operational phase," with military leaders convening on Thursday to discuss security support.
- International commitment to Ukraine: Sir Keir held talks with Nato, EU leaders, and allies, reaffirming long-term support for Ukraine’s defence and deterrence against future Russian aggression.
- Ceasefire negotiations and pressure on Russia: Leaders welcomed the Jeddah peace agreement and Ukraine’s acceptance of a US-proposed 30-day ceasefire, urging Russia to agree and stop attacks. If Russia refuses, efforts will intensify to strengthen Ukraine and weaken Russia’s war capabilities.
- Sanctions and Russian assets: Discussions included tightening sanctions on Russia and exploring ways to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s recovery, though legal complexities remain.
- Coalition of the willing and military planning: A growing alliance is making new defence commitments, with discussions on how different countries will contribute military capabilities, potentially including UK troops and aircraft.
- Next steps: The UK will play a leading role in backing a peace deal, with military planning this week to ensure Ukraine’s security, prepare for potential deployment, and monitor any ceasefire violations.
The president of the European Council has said “Russia needs to show real political will to stop the war” following a virtual meeting with 29 other world leaders.
Writing on X, Antonio Costa said: “Thank you, Keir Starmer, for organising today’s virtual meeting to assess progress and consider next steps after this week’s talks in Jeddah.
“Now Russia needs to show real political will to stop the war.
“We are committed to ensuring that Ukraine is in a position of strength in future peace negotiations.
“The EU actively contributes to strengthening Ukraine and enhancing its defence through political, financial, and military support, to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told Kyiv's Western allies that they must "define a clear position on security guarantees", including about basing a troop contingent on Ukrainian soil.
"The contingent must be stationed on Ukrainian soil," Zelensky said in a post on X, alongside an image of him taking part in a virtual call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European leaders and other Western allies.
"This is a security guarantee for Ukraine and a security guarantee for Europe," he said.
