Ukraine-Russia war latest: Poland scrambles jets after Moscow hits Kyiv with 500 drones in massive attack
At least four killed in attack, Kyiv officials confirm
At least four people have been killed after Russia unleashed a “massive” attack on Ukraine overnight.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched around 500 drones and 40 missiles in the attack on Saturday night, with Kyiv suffering the heaviest assault.
The assault also triggered military responses in neighbouring Poland, where fighter jets were scrambled early Sunday morning as Russia struck targets in western Ukraine, according to the Polish armed forces.
Polish military officials characterised these defensive measures as "preventative."
Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Administration, confirmed the casualties - which included a 12-year-old-girl -on Sunday morning and said ten others were wounded.
Thick black smoke could be seen rising from a blast near the city centre, as the strikes continued after dawn.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, said damage was reported at more than 20 locations across the capital including residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, a medical facility and a kindergarten.
Russian officials did not immediately comment on the attacks and it comes just hours after Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov denied that Russia had initiated drone incursions into Nato airspace, saying it has no intentions to attack Europe.
Russian minister denied incursions into European and Nato airspace, saying President Vladimir Putin had “debunked” the claims.
“Russia is being accused of almost planning to attack the North Atlantic Alliance and European Union countries. President Putin has repeatedly debunked these provocations, Russia does not have and does not have any such intentions,”
However, he added: “Any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response. Let there be no doubt about this in Nato and the EU.”
Russia launches 500 drones in massive overnight attack
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia launched around 500 drones and 40 missiles in a massive overnight attack.
"Moscow wants to continue fighting and killing and deserves only the harshest pressure from the world," Zelensky said on the Telegram app.
At least four people were killed in the attack and ten others injured.
Zelensky outlines major US weapons deal and drone exports plan
Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that a Ukrainian delegation will travel to the US this autumn to finalise two major defence agreements: a $90bn weapons purchase and a deal to export Ukrainian-made drones to the US.
The announcement follows Zelensky’s recent talks with President Donald Trump during the UN General Assembly.
“We have discussed the main things, agreed with the president, now we are moving on to practical implementation,” Zelensky said.
Kyiv is seeking long-range systems, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, and has also launched a controlled export programme for surplus domestically produced weapons.
Donald Trump has performed what might be his biggest – and most startling – shift in foreign policy to date.
On Tuesday, after meeting with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he agreed with the notion that Nato countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace.
Later, on his Truth Social platform, Trump suddenly declared that Ukraine could not only defeat Russia but “WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form” – and even, he concluded, “go further than that!”.
Bel Trew reports:
Zelensky confirms Israeli Patriot system now active in Ukraine
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday that a Patriot air defence system delivered by Israel has been operational in Ukraine for the past month.
The US-made system, long requested by Kyiv, is a key part of Ukraine’s efforts to defend its cities from ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks.
Zelensky added that two more Patriot systems are expected to arrive soon, though their origin remains undisclosed.
The confirmation follows earlier reports that a system based in Israel would be transferred after refurbishment. Ukraine is expected to operate up to 10 Patriot batteries, with contributions from countries including Germany, which has also supplied several IRIS-T systems, both capable of countering ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and enemy aircraft.
International Paralympic Committee lifts the partial suspensions of Russia and Belarus
The International Paralympic Committee has lifted the partial suspensions of Russia and Belarus.
The IPC general assembly in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday first voted against a full suspension for Russia by 111 to 55, with 11 abstentions, and then voted against a partial suspension by 91-77 (with eight abstentions).
It also voted against a full suspension for Belarus by 119 to 48, with nine abstentions, and against a partial suspension by 103-63 (10 abstentions).
The decisions raise the possibility of a clash with each sport’s governing body ahead of the Milan-Cortina Paralympics in Italy from March 6-15 next year.
Kyiv hit by one of the largest Russian air attacks of the war
Kyiv came under sustained missile and drone attack early Sunday in what monitors say may be one of the largest Russian strikes on the capital since the start of the full-scale invasion.Air raid sirens rang out through the night as drones flew overhead and Ukrainian air defences responded.
The assault was still ongoing at 0420 GMT, with at least six people injured by 0440 GMT, according to Kyiv’s military administration.
Residents took shelter in metro stations, and air alerts were issued across much of Ukraine.
Neighbouring Poland closed airspace near Lublin and Rzeszow and scrambled fighter jets in response to the strikes, citing “unplanned military activity” by Russian forces.
