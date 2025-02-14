Ukraine-Russia war latest: Chernobyl nuclear plant hit by high-explosive drone causing ‘significant damage’

Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A Russian drone armed with a "high-explosive warhead" has damaged a radiation shelter at Chernobyl's nuclear power plant, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said this morning, just hours before officials from Russia and the US were set to meet for security talks in Munich.
Mr Zelensky said the drone struck the protective shell of reactor four at the plant, causing a fire that has since been extinguished. Initial assessments of the damage, he said, showed damage to the shelter was “significant”.
The shell is a protective cover for the exploded reactor that is designed to limit the release of radioactivity. This morning, the International Atomic Energy Agency said no elevations in radiation levels had been detected.
The Ukrainian military said Russia launched a total of 133 drones against the country overnight, dozens of which were shot down by the country's air force.
Ukraine earlier said it will not be participating in a joint meeting in Munich today with officials from Russia and the US after Donald Trump "invited" Kyiv to take part in three-way peace talks.
In a new interview, France's Emmanuel Macron said talks should only take place with Ukrainian involvement, and warned Mr Trump against a peace deal to end the war that would amount to “capitulation” to Moscow.
Russian drone attack on Odesa, Ukraine claims
As we’ve already reported, the Ukrainian military said Russia launched 133 drones against the country overnight.
The air force said it shot down 73 drones and 58 others did not reach their targets, likely due to electronic countermeasures.
Now we’re hearing that port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region was damaged in the wave of attacks.
Regional governor Oleh Kiper said no-one was wounded in the attack on Odesa district, which also damaged an inactive resort site, causing fires.
Odesa region is a central hub for Ukraine's Black Sea exports and its port facilities have been regularly attacked by long-range strikes throughout the war
Trump says Russia should rejoin G7 after call with Putin
President Donald Trump says he wants to permit Russia to rejoin G7.
“I'd love to have them back, I think it was a mistake to throw them out,” said Mr Trump, who blamed then-president Barack Obama for the collective decision by the world’s largest industrialized economies to exclude Russia from the group.
The American president made the declaration in the Oval Office during a marathon question-and-answer session with reporters.
Read the full story here:
Trump wants to halve US defense spending and let Russia back into G7 after Putin call
U.S. president also wants to conduct denuclearization talks with Russia and China
Ukraine on 'irreversible path to Nato' - Starmer
This week, we’ve reported how the US said Nato membership for Ukraine was not a realistic prospect.
That goes against Nato’s official position that Kyiv is on an “irreversible” path to joining the alliance.
Such a stance was last month endorsed by Sir Keir Starmer’s UK/Ukraine 100-year partnership.
And today, a Downing Street spokeswoman maintained that position. She said: “The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this morning.
“The Prime Minister began by reiterating the UK’s concrete support for Ukraine, for as long as it’s needed. He was unequivocal that there could be no talks about Ukraine, without Ukraine.
She added: “The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to Ukraine being on an irreversible path to NATO, as agreed by Allies at the Washington Summit last year.
“Discussing the upcoming third anniversary of Ukraine’s courageous defence of its sovereignty in the face of Russia’s barbaric full-scale invasion, the leaders agreed that it would be an important moment to demonstrate international unity and support for Ukraine.”
No Ukraine peace talks without Ukraine, says Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that there can be no peace talks in the Ukraine-Russia conflict without Ukraine's involvement.
Trump has said he plans to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin for talks to end the conflict in Ukraine.
Although he had initially appeared non-committal about involving Ukraine in talks about its future, Mr Trump said yesterday that it would have a seat at the table.
At the Munich Security Conference today, UK foreign secretary David Lammy will be among the G7 allies, with Ukraine likely to dominate the agenda.
"(Starmer) was unequivocal that there could be no talks about Ukraine, without Ukraine," a readout of a call between Sir Keir and Mr Zelensky issued by Starmer's office said.
"Ukraine needed strong security guarantees, further lethal aid and a sovereign future, and it could count on the UK to step up, he added," the readout said.
Zelensky condemns Russia's 'terrorist threat to the entire world'
Following the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Kyiv has accused Russia of a drone attack, and has shared images of, what it says, is the burnt-out drone engine inside the wreckage.
Posting on X, Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, explaining that the shelter for the reactor was there to protect humanity.
He said: “The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia. This is a terrorist threat to the entire world.”
Vance to discuss Ukraine peace talks at Munich confence
As world leaders enter the Munich Security Conference, the main topic of conversation is Donald Trump’s efforts to strike a negotiated settlement in the Ukraine war.
Mr Trump said he had invited Ukraine to three-way peace talks with Russia and the US today.
As he arrived at the council, vice president JD Vance told reporters he had plans to discuss conflict and how to bring it to a negotiated settlement.
He added that the US wanted to make sure that NATO was built for the future.
Everything we know about the 'drone attack' on Chernobyl
This morning, Ukrainian’s president Volodymyr Zelensky issued a statement on X on an explosion at Chernobyl, blaming it on a Russian drone attack.
Here’s what we know so far:
The explosion took place in the protective shell over reactor four at the nuclear power plant.
It resulted in a fire that was quickly extinguished.
The explosion too place at 1.50am local time.
Built in 2016, the protective shell is designed to limit the release of radioactivity left in the reactor to the atmosphere.
Mr Zelensky said the explosion was caused by a high-explosive warhead on a Russian drone.
Russian officials made no immediate comment, and it was not possible to independently confirm Ukraine's claim of Russian responsibility.
Damage to Chernobyl - pictures released by Ukraine
Following news of the explosion at Chernobyl this morning, we’re now getting images from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service of the damage and apparent remains of a Russian drone.
Ukraine say the drone hit the protective confinement shell of a reactor. Radiation levels have not increased, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky and the UN atomic agency said.
International Atomic Energy Agency issues statement on Chernobyl 'drone attack'
As we’ve been reporting, there was an explosion at the site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant site last night.
It happened in the shelter that protects the remains of reactor 4 at the plant, which is in the process of being decommissioned.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) posted on X: “They [the IAEA team at the site] were informed that a UAV had struck the NSC roof.
“Fire safety personnel and vehicles responded within minutes. At this moment, there is no indication of a breach in the inner containment.
“Radiation levels inside and outside remain normal and stable. No casualties reported. IAEA continues monitoring the situation.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments