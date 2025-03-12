Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky says 30-day ceasefire could be basis for broader peace deal with Putin
Moscow and Washington are set to discuss the ceasefire agreement today, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the 30-day ceasefire agreement between Washington and Kyiv could lead to a broader peace deal with Russia.
Officials from Ukraine and the US yesterday agreed on the ceasefire, alongside a restoration of US military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine, during talks in Saudi Arabia.
Mr Zelensky said Kyiv supports the Trump administration’s push for peace as soon as possible and sees the resumption of US military aid and intelligence sharing as very positive.
It comes after US secretary of state Marco Rubio - who was part of the delegation in Saudi Arabia - told reporters in Ireland that US and Russia will discuss the agreement today.
“We're going to say that Ukraine is prepared to stop all battlefield activity, and begin the immediate process in negotiating our enduring end of the war,” he said.
The Kremlin had earlier said it would not comment on the proposals until it has spoken with the US. But Russian sources have told Reuters that Putin is unlikely to agree to a ceasefire in its current form - and that Moscow’s concerns must first be addressed.
Mr Rubio also said building “deterrence” against Russia was a crucial element of peace in Ukraine.
Ukraine loses control of largest seized town in Kursk, battlefield map shows
Ukrainian forces appear to no longer be in control of the town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region, according to an open-source intelligence map.
The DeepState battlefield map appeared to show that Kyiv’s forces had left the town, amid a Russian offensive to recapture its territory in Kursk.
But DeepState afterwards confirmed that fighting is continuing on the outskirts of the town on Wednesday.
A Ukrainian military spokesperson for the Kursk front declined to comment.
Sudzha is the largest settlement in a piece of Russian territory which Ukraine seized last August to act as a bargaining chip in any future negotiations regarding Moscow's invasion of its neighbour.
Watch: US to speak to Russia about Trump's ceasefire deal today, Rubio says
We will not recognise territory occupied by Russia - Zelensky
Asked where Ukraine will draw red lines in future peace negotiations, Mr Zelensky said Kyiv will never recognise the territories occupied by Russia.
“This is our fight for independence. We are not going to recognise any territories occupied by Russia,” he said.
“Our people were fighting for it, our heroes fought for that, wounded, killed, many of them, no-one will forget about that.
“This is the most important red line, we will never let anyone forget about this crime against Ukraine.”
US allies should visit us more to see reality on the ground, Zelensky says
Volodymyr Zelensky says his allies in the US should have visited Ukraine more often, in order to better understand the situation it was in.
“I always said to our colleagues from the United States to come out here to see where there are complexities, where people are living, how they're fighting our kids, you know, to visit underground schools during the war,” he said.
“It is not easy to understand everything with wealth of different information floating [around] the world, particularly Russian information. “
Live: Zelensky holds news conference after US-Ukraine ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia
Zelensky: 30-day truce could be used to draft broader peace deal
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said the 30-day ceasefire with Russia could be used to draft a broader peace deal.
Hailing this week’s meeting in Saudi Arabia between US and Ukrainian officials, he said in a briefing that Kyiv supported Washington’s effort to end Russia’s three-year invasion as soon as possible.
The resumption of US military aid and intelligence sharing was very positive, he added.
"Everything depends on whether Russia is willing to do so, to install a truce, or if it is willing to continue killing people,” Mr Zelensky said.
Starmer insists US is 'indispensable ally' as two countries work towards Ukraine peace
Political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Sir Keir Starmer has said the US is an “indispensable ally”, insisting that the two countries are working closely to secure peace in Ukraine.
Despite fallout from Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on the UK overnight on Tuesday, the prime minister said he is “committed to strengthening... relations” between Britain and the US.
“The US is an indispensable ally. We are working together to try to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and I’ve spoken to the president on a number of occasions, including this week,” he added.
Analysis | SNP Dave Doogan’s awkward question exposes weakness of Starmer diplomacy
His follow up PMQ was to point out that when he had asked Starmer last week about whether Trump would cancel military aid to Ukraine, the prime minister said it was “nonsense” and would not happen.
As we know now, Trump did exactly that within a few hours of that answer and cancelled aid and intelligence to Ukraine.
It made the prime minister look foolish, especially as he had said he had received assurance over the phone with the US president.
The issue of trust going forward is also being tested with the latest US tariffs - and clearly Doogan hit a sore point for the PM.
Europe will have to rethink sanctions on Russia - Rubio
European countries will have to rethink sanctions on Russia amid ceasefire efforts in Ukraine, US secretary of state Marco Rubio told reporters in Ireland.
Speaking during a fuel stop in Shannon Airport, he said: “I would imagine that in any negotiation, if we get there, hopefully with the Russians, that they will raise the European sanctions that have been imposed upon them.
“I think that the issue of European sanctions are going to be on the table, not to mention what happens with the frozen assets and the like,” he added.
“It's self evident that for there to be a peace in Ukraine at the end of that process, there's going to have to be some decision made by the Europeans about what they're going to do with these sanctions.”
