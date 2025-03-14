Ukraine war latest: Trump says Russia will do ‘right thing’ after Putin sets out tough conditions for ceasefire
Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss the ceasefire
US president Donald Trump said he hoped Moscow would "do the right thing" and agree to a 30-day ceasefire after the Russian president made a series of demands for concessions.
"Now we're going to see whether or not Russia is there, and if they're not, it'll be a very disappointing moment for the world," Mr Trump said.
Mr Putin on Thursday said that Russia supported the ceasefire in Ukraine in principle, but sought a number of clarifications and conditions that appeared to rule out a quick end to the fighting.
"We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities," Mr Putin told reporters at the Kremlin. "The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it."
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Mr Putin of being afraid to admit to Mr Trump that he wants to reject the ceasefire deal and “kill more Ukrainians”.
In his nightly address, the Ukrainian president said: “Putin often does this - he does not say ‘no’ directly, but he does it in such a way that practically everything only delays and makes normal decisions impossible. We believe that this is all just another Russian manipulation.”
Putin aide Ushakov says proposed ceasefire would be ‘merely a temporary break’ for Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy adviser complained in televised remarks that a proposed ceasefire would grant a “temporary break for the Ukrainian military”.
Yuri Ushakov's comments came a day after his phone call with US national security adviser Michael Waltz.
What are Putin and Zelensky’s demands for agreeing 30-day truce?
Russia has reportedly presented the US with a list of demands for a deal to end its invasion of Ukraine and reset relations with Washington.
It is unclear what was included in that letter but former senior British officials with a focus on Russia have suggested to The Independent that Moscow will try to extract maximal demands from Washington in exchange for a ceasefire.
They say it is likely to include calling for Ukraine to disarm and for it to be barred from joining Nato or the European Union, tantamount to making Ukraine a “non-country”.
EU policy chief optimistic about ceasefire
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she thinks Russia will likely say yes to a ceasefire but with conditions.
Ms Kallas said the US has told members it understands that Russia may be playing a game to extend the process by blurring the picture, she told Reuters.
Any delay would give Russia more time for its troops to push the last Ukrainian forces out of Russia's western Kursk region. Moscow also demands that Kyiv permanently cede territory claimed by Russia, a position that Ukraine rejects.
Ukraine and its allies describe Russia's 2022 invasion as an imperial-style land grab, and president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly vowed to defeat Russian forces.
Russian forces control nearly a fifth of Ukraine's territory and have been edging forward since mid-2024.
Putin: Ukrainian troops in Kursk have a choice, surrender or die
Putin has now discussed the situation in Kursk, where a rapid Russian offensive has recaptured large pockets of land.
“The situation is fully under our control and the group that invaded our territory has been isolated, fully isolated,” he said.
“Ukraine’s control over the Ukrainian forces has been lost.
“If there is a physical blockade, in the next two days, nobody will be able to leave. There will be only two ways: surrender or die.”
128 clashes between Russia and Ukraine today amid talks of ceasefire
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have said there were 128 clashes on the frontline with one-third in the Pokrovsk sector.
An update on Facebook read: “According to preliminary calculations, today the occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction lost 344 people killed and wounded.
“Our soldiers destroyed three mortars, two cannons, eight vehicles units, 11 motorcycles, a self-propelled artillery rig, eight satellite terminals, four control points and two trenches.”
The Russian president will aim to exploit a truce, current and former senior European officials tell The Independent
The chances of Vladimir Putin upholding a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine are “close to nil” European officials fear, with one warning that it could last just 30 minutes.
Ukraine agreed to a 30-day truce after talks with the US in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. But while the world waits for the response from the Kremlin, current and former officials across Europe have told The Independent Moscow would try and extract as much as possible from the US for any agreement – and then violate it anyway.
Tom Watling reports:
David Lammy says it would be 'wrong' for Putin to put conditions on a ceasefire
The Foreign Secretary, who is meeting G7 counterparts in Canada, said there is an “opportunity” for “a just and lasting peace” in Ukraine.
“The US and Ukraine have called for a full, immediate and unconditional 30-day ceasefire,” he told The Mirror.
“This would be a first step so that talks can start on a full settlement that protects Ukraine’s security and sovereignty. President Zelensky has shown that Ukraine is the party of peace.
“It would be wrong for Putin to lay conditions. Our support for Ukraine, and that of other partners, remains ironclad.”
Ukrainian soldiers describe chaotic retreat from Kursk
Top army chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Wednesday he had ordered soldiers to withdraw to more advantageous positions in Kursk, saying preserving the lives of soldiers was his priority.
But some soldiers said it should have happened sooner.
One Ukrainian soldier said he and his comrades defied their company commander's orders, and made their own decision to retreat.
"We're sick and tired of sitting under fire all the time," said the soldier. Because all the main roads are being monitored by Russian drones, he said soldiers are withdrawing in small groups along tree lines to avoid detection.
"All the units that are left there, I don't know how they (the command) are going to get them out, because all supply chains have been disrupted," he said, referring to Sudzha and surrounding areas.
"The guys who came out said there were a lot of our dead bodies and a lot of burnt equipment."
Four children injured in Russian drone strike
A Russian drone attack has left seven people injured including four children in Kharviv.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram: "Currently, there are seven casualties — four children, two women, and one man.”
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said four strikes have been recorded in the city.
