Ukraine-Russia war latest: Warning Putin must face ceasefire red lines amid fury over Moscow’s delay tactics
Demands come as UK and French military officials meet in Kyiv
European officials have called for Putin to face “red lines” in terms of a timescale for when he accepts a ceasefire agreement.
Estonia’s foreign minister said on Friday that Vladimir Putin is “asking more and he is not asking only more about Ukraine. He's just putting new conditions on the table”. He added as he arrived at a Nato meeting in Brussels: “There must be some kind of red lines on the timetable.”
He is the latest figure to ask for such measures in recent days, following Polish and Canadian calls for an official deadline.
David Lammy also accused Vladimir Putin of continuing to “drag his feet” on accepting the proposed ceasefire deal, after Moscow rejected an offer for a full 30-day ceasefire in March which Ukraine agreed to.
Meanwhile, at least four people have been killed after Russia launched an overnight attack on the city of Kharkiv. Regional authorities said 35 people, including three children, had been injured in the northeastern city in the fourth such strike on the city so far this week.
Europe warned: Ceasefire red lines must be imposed on Putin
European officials have called for “red lines” in terms of a timetable for when it comes to a Ukraine ceasefire
Estonia’s foreign minister said on Friday that Vladimir Putin is “asking more and he is not asking only more about Ukraine. He's just putting new conditions on the table”.
He added as he arrived at a Nato meeting in Brussels: “There must be some kind of red lines on the timetable.”
He is the latest figure to call for such measures in recent days.
Poland and Canada have also called for a deadline for Russia to accept a deal.
Four killed as Russia launches barrage of drones in overnight attack
At least four people have been killed after Russia launched an overnight attack on the city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.
Regional authorities said 35 people, including three children, had been injured in the northeastern city in the fourth such strike on the city so far this week.
Rescue teams sifted through rubble throughout the night after Russian drones hit residential quarters, damaging several multi-storey apartment blocks and causing multiple fires.
"As of this morning, unfortunately, there are already four dead. The body of one more person killed by the Russian aggressor has been (removed) from the rubble," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram. "We also have 35 wounded."
French and British army chiefs to meet in Kyiv
French and British army chiefs are set to meet in Kyiv on Friday as plans for a ‘Coalition of the Willing’ peacekeeping force develop.
"There will be at some point a need for military capacity or reassurance, whenever peace is reached. And this is the reason why our army chiefs will be in Kyiv today in order to advance this work," French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in Brussels, AFP reported.
Also speaking in Brussels as he arrived at Nato headquarters, David Lammy also said Russian president Vladimir Putin should accept the proposed ceasefire with Ukraine now but he “continues to drag his feet”.
Lammy added that it had been important to hear from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday that the Americans remain committed to NATO.
Trump's team advising against call with Putin until he agrees to full ceasefire
US president Donald Trump's inner circle is advising him against a call with Vladimir Putin until the Russian president commits to a full ceasefire with Ukraine, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing administration officials.
The report added that the officials were concerned Mr Trump could suddenly decide he wants to talk to Mr Putin, regardless of their guidance.
Mr Trump told NBC News on Sunday he planned to talk to the Russian president this week.
Ukraine reports Russia’s energy ceasefire violations to US
Ukraine has informed the US about Russia’s energy ceasefire violations, providing evidence to support the claims, senior Zelensky aide Pavlo Palisa told Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.
He said Ukraine had not provided a full list of infrastructure targets to be included in the ceasefire, arguing that this strategic information would be abused by Russia.
"Under no circumstances are the coordinates or complete lists of critical infrastructure facilities given to anyone," he said.
While Kyiv had agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire in US-mediated talks in Jeddah, Russia declined to adhere to it, demanding it include restrictions on Ukraine’s military capabilities, such as a halt on foreign military aid to Ukraine.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments