Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kremlin wants Putin’s demands met for peace talks as Trump envoy to visit Kyiv
Trump says Keith Kellogg, his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is going to Ukraine soon
A senior Russian official has said that all of president Vladimir Putin's conditions must be met in full before the war in Ukraine can end.
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said it would not be possible to reach a US-brokered peace deal if Mr Trump undermines Mr Putin’s fundamental aims.
“Without solving the problems which were the root causes of what is happening, it will not be possible to reach an agreement,” Mr Ryabkov said. “So variations and half-measures are not the path we are prepared to go along.”
He suggested the non-negotiables for Mr Putin include Ukraine abandoning hopes of joining Nato and its withdrawal of troops from the four regions Russia illegally annexed in September 2022. All four regions remain partially unoccupied.
US president Donald Trump said his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, is going to Ukraine soon.Mr Trump also said he would speak with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky this week.
This comes a day after the US president said that he has been in contact with Mr Putin and believed the US was making progress in its talks to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump says Ukraine Russia war is going to end after phone call with Putin
Donald Trump said the Russia and Ukraine war will end after confirming he has had calls with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Trump was quizzed about his discussions with Putin while aboard Air Force One on his way to the Super Bowl on Sunday (9 February).
He told reporters: “We’re trying to end that war. It’s a war that would have never happened if I were president, it would have never happened, but we’re making progress.”
Asked to clarify whether his conversations with Putin took place before he took office or after, Trump said: “I’ve had it. Let’s just say I’ve had it. And I expect to have many more conversations. We have to get that war ended. It’s going to end.”
Trump says Ukraine Russia war is going to end after phone call with Putin
Donald Trump said the Russia and Ukraine war will end after confirming he has had calls with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Trump was quizzed about his discussions with Putin while aboard Air Force One on his way to the Super Bowl on Sunday (9 February). He told reporters: "We're trying to end that war. It's a war that would have never happened if I were president, it would have never happened, but we're making progress." Asked to clarify whether his conversations with Putin took place before he took office or after, Trump said: "I've had it. Let's just say I've had it. And I expect to have many more conversations. We have to get that war ended. It's going to end."
Russia says 'ultimatums to Moscow will fail'
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov praised the administration of US president Donald Trump for indicating its interest in talking to Russia about the conflict in Ukraine and said Moscow was ready for dialogue "on an equal basis."
Any talks on Ukraine would have to address the root causes of the conflict and recognise the "reality on the ground," Mr Ryabkov added, warning any ultimatums to Moscow would fail.
All of Putin’s conditions must be met before peace deal finalised, minister says
All of president Vladimir Putin's conditions must be met in full before the war in Ukraine can end, Russia's point man for relations with the US said.
Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, drove the point home, saying that while Moscow was ready for talks with Ukraine, results could be achieved only if the "fundamental reasons" behind the nearly three-year-old conflict were resolved.
The "political solution as we envisage it cannot be achieved otherwise than through the full implementation of what was pronounced by president Putin when he spoke to the Russian foreign ministry in June", Mr Ryabkov told a Moscow news briefing in English.
"This is where we are and the sooner US, Britain and others understand it, the better it would be and the closer this desired political solution will be for everyone," said Mr Ryabkov.
Kremlin claims relations with US ‘are balancing on the brink of a breakup’
Relations between the US and Russia could collapse at any moment, according to an assessment coming out of the Kremlin on Monday.
The Russian government also declined to confirm whether president Vladimir Putin and president Donald Trump have spoken, as Trump claimed on Sunday.
Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian deputy foreign minister, said during a press conference Monday that relations with the US “are balancing on the brink of a breakup”, according to NBC News.
Ryabkov added that the war in Ukraine would continue until Kyiv no longer pushes for Nato accession and removes its forces from the four regions occupied by Russia.
Kremlin claims relations with US ‘are balancing on the brink of a breakup’
Donald Trump claimed during campaign that he would be able to end war in 24 hours but has yet to reveal detailed peace plan
Trump envoy headed to Ukraine soon
US president Donald Trump said his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, is going to Ukraine soon.
Mr Trump also said he would speak with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky this week.
This comes a day after the US president said that he has been in contact with Russian president Vladimir Putin and he believed the United States was making progress in its talks to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Weapons cleared by Biden still flowing to Ukraine, says US special envoy
Shipments of arms and ammunition previously approved by former president Joe Biden are still flowing into Ukraine, the US special envoy to Ukraine said.
The US always likes selling weapons made in America because it strengthens our economy, retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg told Reuters in an interview.
"There's not necessarily any need in the next 24 hours to it any different," he said.
Mr Biden approved more than $65bn in security assistance to Ukraine during his time in office, including billions in the final months of his administration.
