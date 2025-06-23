Ukraine-Russia war latest: Five killed in massive drone strikes in Kyiv while Moscow’s wartime toll hits grim milestone
Rescue workers and firefighters search for people trapped under rubble of partially collapsed building
Nearly one million Russian soldiers have been killed or injured in the Ukraine war, according to the British defence ministry and an American think tank.
The defence ministry says over a million Russian soldiers have died or suffered injuries during the war, which started on 24 February 2022.
The estimates align with a study by the American think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies.The think tank estimates Russian deaths at around 250,000 and total casualties, including the wounded, at nearly 950,000, the Guardian reported.
The Ukrainian death toll it puts at between 60,000 and 100,000 and total casualties up to 400,000.
In continuing hostilities, a Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv killed at least four people overnight, according to Ukraine's emergency services. Rescue workers and firefighters were searching for people they believed were trapped under the rubble of a partially collapsed apartment building.
Another person was killed and eight people were injured in the city of Bila Tserkva, around 85km southwest of the capital.
Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv climbs to six as pregnant woman rescued
The death toll from the Russian attack on Ukraine’s capital has climbed to six.
Five people were confirmed dead in the attack on a residential building while 10 others, including a pregnant woman, were rescued from a nearby high-rise that also sustained heavy damage in the blast.
Another person was killed and eight people were injured in the city of Bila Tserkva, around 85km southwest of the capital.
Russian attacks on Ukraine kills at least five
A Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine's capital overnight killed at least four people and injured others, according to Ukraine's emergency services, as rescue workers and firefighters sought to remove people they believed trapped under debris in a partially collapsed apartment building.
Another person was killed and eight injured in the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, around 85km southwest of the capital.
The strikes came nearly a week after a combined Russian attack on Ukraine last Tuesday killed 28 people in Kyiv, 23 of them in a residential building that collapsed after sustaining a direct hit by a missile. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called that attack one of the biggest bombardments of the war, now in its fourth year.
In the early hours of Monday, drones and missiles hit residential areas, hospitals and sports infrastructure in numerous districts across Kyiv, emergency services said, with the most severe damage occurring in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where one section of a five-story apartment building collapsed.
Four people were confirmed dead in the attack on the building while 10 others had been rescued, emergency services said, adding they believed others were still trapped beneath the debris.
Russia says it destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones overnight
Russia's air defence units destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones between 10pm local time yesterday and 6am this morning, the Russian defence ministry said.
Thirteen of the drones were downed over the Rostov region, while the rest of the weapons were destroyed over the Astrakhan and Volgograd regions, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app today.
At least one million Russian soldiers killed or injured in Putin’s war on Ukraine, UK defence ministry says
Russia’s military casualties have touched a grim milestone of one million, according to Britain's defence ministry and an American think tank.
According to the defence ministry, more than one million Russian soldiers have been killed since Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, reported the Guardian.
The estimates align with a study by US-based Centre for Strategic and Internation Studies, according to which, more than 250,000 Russian troops have died and over 950,000 have been injured since the war began.
The study says that around 100,000 Ukrainian personnel have been killed so far and the total casualties have reached 400,000.
Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures five, sparks fires, Ukraine says
An overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv injured at least five civilians, sparked fires in residential areas and damaged an entrance to a metro station, Ukrainian authorities said this morning.
Metro stations are used as bomb shelters in Ukraine during Russian attacks.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments