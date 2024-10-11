✕ Close Zelensky signs co-operation agreement with Croatia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

September proved to be the bloodiest month of attrition with 36,000 casualties for Vladimir Putin since the Russian invasion began in 2022, latest US intelligence assessment shows.

Russia suffered more than 1,200 casualties a day at an average – totalling to at least 36,000 casualties, according to the US and British military analysts, the New York Times reported. Officials in the West have called September the costliest month for Moscow’s troops but did not give an exact number of Russian casualties.

Russia has not released an official number of casualties of its forces in Ukraine and treats the information as a state secret.

Away from the frontline, Volodymyr Zelensky is promoting his “victory plan” in a widespread Europe visit that he said “aims to create the right conditions for a just end to the war” against Russia.

Yesterday, he met with prime minister Keir Starmer, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, French president Emmanuel Macron and Italian premier Giorgia Meloni.

He is now set to meet Pope Francis today for a half-hour audience and then he will meet German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.