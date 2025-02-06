Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian bomber dies in failed attack on Ukrainian army recruitment centre
Putin continues to target Ukrainian mobilisation effort with ninth attempted attack this year
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
At least one Russian bomber died while setting up an attack on a Ukrainian army recruitment centre in western Ukraine, officials said.
The explosion took place at the Kamianets-Podilsky recruitment centre and wounded four other people, said Sergiy Tyurin, the regional administrator.
Ukraine is witnessing a string of attacks against its mobilisation effort. This is the ninth such attack this year targeting a Ukrainian recruitment centre.
This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine continues to receive military aid from the US, but there's no discussion currently about any prospective packages.
"There's no reduction in US support today. It is not stopped, it continues," he told reporters in Kyiv after a meeting with British foreign secretary David Lammy.
Mr Zelensky said it was "too early" for discussions regarding new batches of military assistance.
Earlier, a Russian oil depot was set ablaze overnight after Ukraine launched a drone attack on the site, according to Russian officials yesterday.
Kyiv has launched a series of drone attacks on Russian energy facilities over recent days, including at a major oil refinery in Volgograd.
North Korean troops pulled from Ukraine war front line – what happened?
North Korean troops have been pulled back from the frontline amid devastating losses, according to Ukrainian and American officials.
Kim Jong Un’s forces have not been seen on the battlefield for around three weeks, Ukrainian special forces said, according to the New York Times.
Pyongyang sent roughly 11,000 soldiers to help with Vladimir Putin’s war effort in November last year, four months after Kyiv’s troops seized Russian territory in Kursk.
What happened to the North Korean troops fighting Ukraine on the frontline?
Kim Jong Un sent roughly 11,000 soldiers to join Vladimir Putin’s troops in November last year
Ukraine hits Russian oil depot in drone strike as 300 prisoners of war exchanged
A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a large fire at an oil depot in Russia's southern region of Krasnodar as Kyiv continues its campaign of long-range attacks on things that help drive Vladimir Putin’s war machine.
It came as Russia and Ukraine swapped 150 prisoners of war each and UK foreign secretary David Lammy met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
A series of drone attacks by Ukraine on Russia's energy facilities have sparked fires in recent days at a major oil refinery in the Volgograd region, as well as at the Astrakhan gas processing plant.
Ukraine hits Russian oil depot in drone strike as 300 prisoners of war exchanged
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky describes the return of 150 more prisoners as ‘true happiness’
North Korean missiles used by Russia are getting more accurate, Ukraine warns
North Korean ballistic missiles fired at Ukraine by Russian forces since late December have become far more precise over time, two senior Ukrainian sources told Reuters.
There is a marked improvement in the precision in all the more than 20 North Korean ballistic missiles that hit Ukraine over the past several weeks, said a military source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive information.
A second source, a senior government official familiar with the issue, confirmed the findings when asked by Reuters.
The increase in accuracy, estimated to be within 50-100m of the intended target, suggests North Korea is successfully using the battlefield to test its missile technology, the sources said.
This comes at a time when Moscow's burgeoning ties with Pyongyang are causing alarm from Washington to Seoul, with concerns of impact on regional and global stability.
EU must improve capacity to move troops fast amid growing threats, says watchdog
The European Union needs to raise its game to be better prepared for a military emergency, a watchdog agency monitoring the 27-nation bloc has cautioned.
A European Union programme to make it easier to shift troops and weapons across the continent quickly - by upgrading transport links - has been undermined by a lack of strategic thinking, the EU Court of Auditors said yesterday.
The issue of "military mobility" has risen up Europe's political agenda since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with governments anxious to revamp transport networks so they can move soldiers and kit quickly in the event of a crisis.
The agency, which scrutinises EU spending, suggests the bloc needs to raise its game to be better prepared for a military emergency.
"Now more than ever, the EU seeks to future-proof itself efficiently against aggression. Consequently, military mobility has become a crucial priority of the EU’s defence capabilities," said Court of Auditors president Tony Murphy.
"There is clearly a real need for speed. However, we found that there are some bottlenecks along the way."
The watchdog said a €1.7bn euro (£1.3bn) EU action plan lacked focus, with not enough thought given during funding decisions to which projects would be most valuable.
Russia and Ukraine exchange 150 prisoners of war with help from UAE
Russia and Ukraine exchanged 150 prisoners of war on each side after mediation by the United Arab Emirates, the Russian defence ministry said yesterday.
It said all of the freed Russians were currently in Belarus, where they were receiving psychological and medical assistance.
Lammy in Kyiv as UK announces £55m to boost Ukraine's resilience
Foreign secretary David Lammy has announced a £55m package of support aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s resilience, during a visit to Kyiv amid uncertainty about the future of the war.
The UK will commit £17m to support sustainable energy projects within the country, as part of efforts to help it recover from the damage wrought by Russia’s attacks on its key infrastructure.
A further £3m is being provided for deliveries of Ukrainian grain and other food produce to Syria, as it grapples with the upheaval following the collapse of the Assad regime.
Bomber dies in attack on Ukrainian army recruitment centre
At least one person died while setting up an attack on a Ukrainian army recruitment centre in western Ukraine, officials said.
The war-hit nation is witnessing a string of attacks against its mobilisation effort. This is the ninth such attack this year targeting a Ukrainian recruitment centre.
The explosion took place at the Kamianets-Podilsky recruitment centre and wounded four other people, said Sergiy Tyurin, the regional administrator.
Ukraine's military shoots down 57 out of 104 drones launched by Russia overnight
The Ukrainian military said that Russia launched 104 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Ukraine in the early hours of Wednesday.
Of that number, the Ukrainian air force shot down 57 and 42 drones did not reach their targets likely due to electronic warfare, the military said.
Zelensky says US military aid not cut – but no talks on new packages
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine continues to receive military aid from the US, but there's no discussion currently about any prospective packages.
"There's no reduction in US support today. It is not stopped, it continues," he told reporters in Kyiv after a meeting with British foreign secretary David Lammy.
Mr Zelensky said it was "too early" for discussions regarding new batches of military assistance.
Asked about Ukraine's ability to fight without American aid, he said cutting supplies would hit the country's defence capabilities.
"We will be weaker, and whether we would hold (the land) – I'm not sure," he added.
Russian forces capture two settlements in Ukraine, TASS says
Russian troops took control of the settlements of Baranivka and Novomlynsk in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions of eastern Ukraine, the TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian defence ministry.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments