Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin suffers record losses in 2024 as Kyiv warns Trump against early peace talks
Ukraine says Russia suffered more casualties in 2024 than in past two years combined
Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine suffered a record 434,000 casualties in 2024, including 150,000 deaths, according to the Ukrainian military chief.
The toll is higher than that of the previous two years combined, said Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, and takes total Russian casualties in the conflict to 819,000.
Despite the scale of its losses, Russia continues to make gains on the battlefield. Moscow claimed to have captured another two settlements in the eastern Donetsk region over the weekend.
In Kyiv, officials are warning the incoming Trump administration that it would be a catastrophic mistake to force negotiations between Ukraine and Russia before Ukrainian forces have gained the territorial advantage on the battlefield.
“The bottom line is that there are no simple, quick decisions to be made here,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky. “The initiative has to be controlled. It must not be given away to Russia.”
Ukrainian foreign minister bids goodbye to Blinken: ‘Farewell call'
Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha has thanked the outgoing US secretary of state Antony Blinken for his role at a “watershed moment in history”.
“In a farewell call, I thanked @SecBlinken for his crucial role at a watershed moment in history that helped ensure Ukraine’s survival as an independent, free, and European nation. We value our strategic partnership and rely on continued support from the new U.S. administration,” he said on X.
The Biden administration marks its final day in power today as it hands over the control to the incoming Trump administration in the evening.
What is ATACMS? The US missiles being used inside Russia
There are several variants of Army Tactical Missile Systems, a long-range missile system that often carries varying amounts of cluster bomblets.
Ukrainian forces used the US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles for the first time in October 2023, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying the weapons had “proven themselves.”
Ukraine likely has what are known as M39A1 Block IA ATACMS that are guided in part by Global Positioning System and have a range of 40 to 190 miles. They can carry a payload of 300 bomblets. The M39 Block IA were used in Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to Army documents, and were added to the US arsenal in 1997.
70 per cent of Ukrainians support ‘West German’ model for Nato accession, survey shows
Just over 70 per cent of Ukrainians support gradual Nato accession akin to West Germany’s model, a survey by the Kyiv-based New Europe Center showed.
This invitation would cover Ukraine, but the alliance’s defensive umbrella would only extend to occupied territories after liberation.
Different Nato accession pathways are gaining traction in both the West and Kyiv as Russia holds a military advantage on the battlefield and the prospect of liberating occupied territories militarily remains slim.
Ukraine warns Trump against early peace talks with Putin
Officials in Kyiv are warning the incoming Trump administration that it would be a catastrophic mistake to force negotiations between Ukraine and Russia before Ukrainian forces have gained the territorial advantage on the battlefield.
“The bottom line is that there are no simple, quick decisions to be made here,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky. “The initiative has to be controlled. It must not be given away to Russia.”
The war-time president’s aides have said that failure to make Vladimir Putin “feel pain” before negotiating would embolden the Russian president, weaken Ukraine and ultimately damage the West’s reputation and interests.
Mr Podolyak said 46 per cent of the Russian refinery sector, a key sector of Russia’s economy, is under attack from Ukraine and several key Russian military infrastructure are also being hit.
“We need to be able to keep up this kind of pressure if we are to enter negotiations from a position of strength. Only if Russia is suffering losses will it be willing to negotiate meaningfully,” he said.
Russia suffered record 150,000 losses last year, Ukraine’s military chief says
Russia’s casualties mounted to a record high of 434,000 in 2024, with 150,000 deaths, Ukraine’s commander in chief of the armed forces said.
The toll is higher than the previous two years combined, he said.
“By our calculations, total [Russian] losses amounted to over 434,000 personnel, of whom approximately 150,000 were killed in 2024 alone,” Ukraine commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrski told a Ukrainian TV channel TSN yesterday. “This year of combat has cost them more than the previous two years of the war combined,” he said.
Russia has lost nearly 819,000 of its soldiers, including those killed, captured or wounded since the start of the invasion. Of these 1,580 casualties were reported in the past day.
Ukraine downs 43 Russian drones over nine regions, air force says
Ukrainian air defences shot down 43 out of 61 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack that targeted nine regions across Ukraine, the air force said.
It said that 15 other drones were “lost”, in reference to Kyiv using electronic warfare to redirect them.
No major damage or casualties were immediately reported by officials.
