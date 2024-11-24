Former British soldier ‘fighting for Ukraine is captured by Russian forces’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A British man who was fighting for Ukraine has been captured by Russian forces, according to reports.

Describing himself as a former British Army soldier, the man identifies himself as James Scott Rhys Anderson, 22, in a video that was first posted on Telegram before being widely circulated on Sunday.

Russian state news agency Tass reported that a military source said a “UK mercenary” had been “taken prisoner in the Kursk area” of Russia.

The UK Foreign Office told The Independent it was “supporting the family of a British man following reports of his detention”.

The man in the footage is dressed in combat fatigues and speaks with an English accent while appearing to have his hands tied.

He said to the camera: “I was in the British Army before, from 2019 to 2023, 22 Signal Regiment. Just a private. I was a signalman. One Signal Brigade, 22 Signal Regiment, 252 Squadron.”

He explained that he signed up to fight for Ukraine’s International Legion after losing his job.

“When I left, I got fired from my job, I applied on the International Legion webpage. I had just lost everything. I just lost my job,” he said.

“I see it on the TV,” he added, shaking his head. “It was a stupid idea.”

He described how he had travelled to Ukraine from Britain, saying: “I flew to Krakow, Poland, from London Luton. Bus from there to Medyka in Poland, on the Ukraine border.”

The UK Ministry of Defence has declined to comment at this stage.