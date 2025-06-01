Ukraine-Russia war latest: ‘Over 40’ Russian planes destroyed in drone attack as Putin’s airbases targeted
Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers, which Russia uses to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine, were among aircraft struck, according to source
Dozens of Russian military aircraft have been destroyed in an unprecedented large-scale drone attack deep inside Russia, a Ukrainian official has said.
Codenamed ‘spider web’, the operation saw first-person view (FPV) drones smuggled deep inside Russian territory, before they were unleashed on multiple Russian airfields destroying more than 40 warplanes, a source from Ukraine’s SBU security agency told The Kyiv Independent.
Russia confirmed on Sunday that Ukraine had targeted military airfields across five regions on Sunday, causing several aircraft to catch fire.
The SBU source said one of the airbases struck was more than 4,000 kilometres from the Ukrainian border. Emil Kastehelmi, a military analyst for Black Bird Group, told The Independent that the attack is “really, really significant” - if it can be independently verified.
Around 18 months in the planning, the operation appears to have dealt a heavy blow on the aircraft used by Russian forces to launch long-range strikes on Ukrainian cities, including Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers.
The reported attack comes as seven people were killed and 69 more injured after bridges collapsed in separate incidents across Russia.
Russia's Railways initially blamed the collapse in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on “illegal interference in the operation of transport”, in a likely reference to Ukrainian saboteurs, but the Telegram post was later removed.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Russia confirms Ukrainian attacks on airfields in five regions
Russia has confirmed that Ukraine had launched drone strikes targeting Russian military airfields across five regions on Sunday, causing several aircraft to catch fire.
The ministry did not confirm how many aircraft were hit. Ukraine’s SBU security agency says it was more than 40.
“The attacks occurred in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. Air defences repelled the assaults in all but two regions, Murmansk and Irkutsk”, the ministry said.
"In the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions, the launch of FPV drones from an area in close proximity to airfields resulted in several aircraft catching fire," it added.
The fires were extinguished and no casualties were reported. Some individuals involved in the attacks had been detained, the ministry said.
Ukrainian attacks on Russian warplanes 'really significant' if verified, analyst tells The Independent
Ukraine’s destruction of more than 40 Russian warplanes would be “really, really significant” if it can be independently verified, a military analyst has told The Independent.
“If the 40 hits are confirmed then it is really, really significant, and a very successful operation,” said Emil Kastehelmi of the Black Bird Group.
The Finnish open-source intelligence organisation has only confirmed six hits so far, but Mr Kastehelmi expects that number to rise.
“Even if it’s just [the six hits which Black Bird Group has confirmed], it’s is still a very successful operation,” he said.
“It’s been done in an interesting way, operating deep inside Russia with FPV [first-person view] drones, which the air defense can’t quickly and very effectively act against whilst they are there.”
The operation may not have gone entirely to plan, Mr Kastehelmi, said. It is “very likely” that one or two of the trucks carrying the drones into Russia exploded before they could reach their targets.
How did Ukraine reportedly strike Russian airbases 4,000 kilometres in Russia?
A source from Ukraine’s SBU security agency has claimed an airfield more than 4,000 kilometres inside Russia was struck, in what has been hailed as an unprecedented wave of drone strikes.
Here’s what the source told The Kyiv Independent about how the attack was carried out.
Zelensky aide nods towards drone attack on Russian planes
Andriy Yermak, the head of the office of the president of Ukraine, has hinted towards the major special operation which Kyiv says has wiped out dozens of Russian aircraft.
The operation was codenamed ‘Spider Web’.
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin 10am Monday, says Turkish source
Talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine will reopen at 10am UK time on Monday, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source has said.
The talks held in Istanbul will follow on from last month’s direct negotiations - the first such meeting between delegations from Moscow and Kyiv since 2022.
Previous talks failed to make a major breakthrough towards a ceasefire in Ukraine, but did pave the way for future meetings and lead to a major prisoner swap. International mediators will hope that the second round of talks, to be held in Istanbul’s Ciragan Palace, will produce more concrete results.
Watch: Scores of Russian bombers destroyed in airbase drone blitz, claim Ukraine
Recap | Ukraine says Russia launched biggest number of drones in 3-year war today
Russia launched 472 drones at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday, the highest nightly total of the war so far.
The air force said in a statement that Russia had also launched seven missiles.
It added that 382 of the drones were shot down or otherwise neutralised, along with three of the missiles.
Russia has recently stepped up the amount of drones it launches at Ukraine in its regular nightly barrages.
Ukraine to set out roadmap for peace at Istanbul talks, document shows
Ukrainian negotiators will present to the Russian side a proposed roadmap for reaching a lasting peace settlement in Istanbul, according to a copy of the document seen by news agency Reuters.
The proposed roadmap begins with a full ceasefire of at least 30 days, to be followed by the return of all prisoners held by each side, and of Ukrainian children taken into Russian-held territory, and then a meeting between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Under the blueprint, Moscow and Kyiv – with the participation of the United States and Europe – will work to hash out the terms on which they can agree to put a complete end to their three-year-old war, the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two.
Ukrainian officials said earlier this week that they had sent the blueprint to the Russian side in advance of the Istanbul talks.
Senior Ukrainian military commander tenders resignation over lethal strike on training facility
The commander of Ukraine's land forces, one of the most senior positions in the country's armed forces, announced on Sunday that he was tendering his resignation, citing a lethal strike on Ukrainian military training facility.
