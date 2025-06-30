Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow launches largest missile and drone attack on Ukraine since start of war

Russia has launched its biggest aerial attack on Ukraine of the war so far as president Volodymyr Zelensky has once again called for more pressure on Putin.
Some 477 drones were launched with 60 missiles of various types across Ukraine, where air raid alerts sounded all night long, the president said, as he accused Russia of “targeting everything that sustains life.”
A child was injured as a residential building in Smila, central Ukraine, was struck and Zelensky mourned an F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko, who died after destroying seven aerial targets. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of his death.
“Moscow will not stop as long as it has the capability to launch massive strikes. Just this week alone, there have been more than 114 missiles, over 1,270 drones, and nearly 1,100 glide bombs,” Zelensky said in his statement.
“Putin long ago decided he would keep waging war, despite the world's calls for peace. This war must be brought to an end — pressure on the aggressor is needed, and so is protection. Protection from ballistic and other missiles, from drones, and from terror.”
Ranked: Russia's top five heaviest airstrikes on Ukraine
- 29 June 2025 - 537 drones and missiles
- 9 June 2025 - 499 drones and missiles
- 1 June 2025 - 479 drones and missiles
- 17 June 2025 - 472 drones and missiles
- 6 June 2025 - 452 drones and missiles
Ukraine F-16 pilot killed in large-scale Russian attack
A Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot died in a crash while repelling a Russian air attack that involved hundreds of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, authorities said yesterday, as Moscow intensifies night-time air barrages in the fourth year of war.
“Tragically, while repelling the attack, our F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko died,” said president Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Today, he destroyed 7 aerial targets.
“My condolences to his family and brothers-in-arms. I have instructed that all the circumstances of his death be investigated. Ukrainian aviation is heroically protecting our skies. I am grateful to everyone who is defending Ukraine."
Mr Zelensky called for more support from Washington and Western allies to bolster Ukraine's air defences after the attack, which damaged homes and infrastructure across the country and injured at least 12 people, according to local authorities.
Russia launches largest airstrike on Ukraine since start of the war
Russia launched its “most massive airstrike” on Ukraine since the start of the war as part of an escalating bombing campaign, dashing hopes of a ceasefire.
Air raid alerts sounded “almost all night long” on Saturday as Russia fired a total of 537 aerial weapons at Ukraine, including 477 drones – mostly Russian-Iranian Shaheds, plus a number of decoys – and 60 missiles.
The attack targeted several regions, including west Ukraine, far from the front line.
Ukraine’s air force said it had managed to shoot down 249 and a further 226 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.
