Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump set to impose new sanctions after Putin’s largest air raid on Kyiv kills four
Russian drone attack killed four people and hit government building in Kyiv, with mother and baby among those killed
US president Donald Trump has said he is ready to push ahead with a new round of sanctions after Russia targeted the main government building in Kyiv for the first time since the Ukraine war began in 2022.
However, Mr Trump did not specify what he envisions as the “second stage” of sanctions against Russia, the New York Post reported.
The aerial attack on Kyiv was part of a record assault overnight that involved a total of at least 805 drones and 13 missiles fired at cities across Ukraine, killing two people including a three-month-old baby.
Ukraine's prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko called on the world to "respond to this destruction not only with words, but with actions".
Vladimir Putin has so far largely refrained from targeting government buildings in Kyiv’s historic centre.
It is the second time Putin has launched a mass Russian drone and missile attack targeting the capital in a span of two weeks, despite claiming to want a peaceful end to the war.
Zelensky condemns Russian attack on main government building in Kyiv
For the first time in the war, Russia struck Ukraine’s main government building in Kyiv, damaging the roof and upper floors and causing a fire.
At least four civilians, including a baby and a young woman, were killed in strikes across Ukraine, while dozens of residential buildings were hit.
Ukraine’s Air Force reported a record Russian assault involving over 800 drones and missiles targeting 37 locations, damaging infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Odesa, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.
Kyiv’s mayor suggested a drone may have accidentally hit the government building after being intercepted.
“Such killings now, at a time when real diplomacy could have started a long time ago, are a deliberate crime and an attempt to prolong the war,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.
Ukrainian children forced into weapons training and tortured by Russia
Nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly transferred to Russia since Vladimir Putin’s invasion in 2022, and subjected to military training, sexual violence and detention in camps, according to a new report.
The report, based on 200 documented cases of recently returned children and young people, found that 41 per cent were forced to take part in weapons training or join paramilitary youth movements such as Yunarmiya.
Another 39 per cent experienced forced displacement to far-flung locations in Russia, Crimea or Belarus, with 17 per cent detained in filtration camps or police stations and 10 per cent subjected to torture or cruel treatment.
Ukrainian children forced into weapons training and tortured by Russia
Mike Pence has ‘no doubt’ Russia will attack Nato country if successful in Ukraine
Mike Pence has 'no doubt' Russia will attack Nato country if successful in Ukraine
Mass mortuaries, forensics and rare cooperation with Russia: The agonising task of identifying Ukraine’s war dead
Ukrainians in forensic suits unloading thousands of bodies of their fallen countrymen from refrigerated vehicles makes for a depressing spectacle.
But in the three-and-a-half-year-long war between Russia and Ukraine, the repatriation of the dead might be one of the rare, all-too-brief moments of cooperation between the two warring countries.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has a caseload of 154,200 people missing from both sides of the front line as of August, whose fate or whereabouts remain unknown. It is expected that it will take decades for families to receive answers about their loved ones.
Inside the agonising task of identifying Ukraine's thousands of war dead
Starmer condemns Putin over ‘cowardly’ assault on Kyiv
Sir Keir Starmer said Vladimir Putin has shown he is “not serious about peace” as he joined allies in condemning Russian strikes that marked the largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began.
The Prime Minister said the “brutal” and “cowardly” assault on Kyiv, which killed at least two people, proved that the Russian president felt he could “act with impunity”.
French president Emmanuel Macron, with whom Sir Keir leads the so-called “coalition of the willing”, said Moscow was “locking itself ever deeper into the logic of war and terror”.
Starmer condemns Putin over 'cowardly' assault on Kyiv
Russia assaults Ukraine with over 800 drones and decoys, the largest such attack in the war
Russia hit Ukraine's capital with drone and missiles Sunday in the largest aerial attack on the country since the war began, killing at least two people and leaving smoke rising from the roof of a key government building.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 805 drones and decoys, officials said.
Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force, confirmed to The Associated Press that Sunday’s attack was the largest Russian drone strike since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Russia also launched 13 missiles of various types.
Russia assaults Ukraine with over 800 drones and decoys, the largest such attack in the war
These Ukrainians refused to leave their homes. Now they have no choice
For residents of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, evacuation often begins with a defining blast – the explosion that makes staying impossible. For 69-year-old Tetiana Zaichikova, this moment arrived when a strike reduced her home to rubble.
The region has been the epicentre of heavy fighting for years, with evacuations a grim constant since Russia’s full-scale invasion began over three years ago.
Towns across the area, larger than Slovenia, are steadily emptying as Russian forces now control around 70 per cent of the territory.
These Ukrainians refused to leave their homes. Now they have no choice
Russia boasts it is ‘world leader’ in prosthetic limbs due to war in Ukraine
A Kremlin official and relative of Vladimir Putin has boasted that Russia has become a world leader in making prosthetic limbs.
Deputy defence minister Anna Tsivilyova, said to be the daughter of Putin’s cousin, said Russia had achieved “huge breakthroughs” in prosthetic innovation due to the Ukraine war.
She told the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok: “It is precisely the participants in the special military operation who have allowed us to reach such a priority flagship level,” speaking of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia boasts it is 'world leader' in prosthetic limbs due to war in Ukraine
Trump is undermining Europe’s new world order – much to Putin’s glee
Vladimir Putin has lost no time in warning that he’d attack foreign troops stationed in Ukraine as part of a peace deal he has no intention of signing while Donald Trump continues to undermine Europe’s defences.
Speaking in Vladivostok, Putin – who claims that Ukraine’s intention to join Nato is the reason his forces invaded – said: “If some troops appear there, especially now, during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for destruction.”
His words came less than 24 hours after French president Emmanuel Macron announced that there are now 26 countries in the “coalition of the willing”, which includes the UK, that are prepared to deploy forces to Ukraine.
Trump is undermining Europe's new world order – much to Putin's glee
Trump ready to push ahead with a new round of sanctions
US President Donald Trump has said he is ready to push ahead with a new round of sanctions after Russia targeted the main government building in Kyiv for the first time since the Ukraine war began in 2022.
Trump was asked by reporters whether he is ready to move to the “second stage” of sanctions against Russia, and he replied yes.
However, Trump did not specify what he envisions as the “second stage” of sanctions against Russia, New York Post reported.
