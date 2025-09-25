Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump ‘growing incredibly impatient’ with Putin over war, says Vance

US officials say latest battlefield updates are what triggered Trump's dramatic U-turn on Ukraine this week

Arpan Rai,Tom Watling
Thursday 25 September 2025 00:45 EDT
Comments
Zelensky: Trump is a ‘game changer’ in Ukraine conflict

Donald Trump is "growing increasingly impatient" with Vladimir Putin's refusal to work towards ending its war in Ukraine, US vice president JD Vance said.

The US president "doesn't feel like [the Russians] are putting enough on the table to end the war," Vance said, speaking to reporters in North Carolina, adding that Trump believes the war is “very bad” for Russia.

This week has seen a dramatic U-turn in Trump's position on the war, from urging Kyiv to make territorial concessions to insisting it can win back "all of Ukraine in its original form".

US officials have suggested that the latest battlefield updates are what changed Trump's mind, with the president holding meetings with key aides as well as Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in recent days.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly yesterday, Zelensky warned Russia is seeking to expand its war beyond his country as he appealed for more military aid to push back Moscow's forces.

Zelensky said Ukraine is “only the first” and that Russian drones are “already flying across Europe”, in reference to Russia's recent incursions into Polish and Estonian airspace.

Zelensky warns of AI dangers in weapons

Volodymyr Zelensky has echoed UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres in calling for global rules on how AI can be used in weapons, stressing that "this is just as urgent as preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

“Stopping Putin now is cheaper than trying to protect every port and airport and every ship from drone attacks, and having to build underground schools and health centres as Ukraine has been forced to do to protect its citizens," he said.

"Stopping Russia now is cheaper than wondering who will be the first to create a simple drone carrying a nuclear warhead."

"So we must use everything we have together to force the aggressor to stop, and only then do we have a real chance that this arms race will not end in catastrophe for all of us," the Ukrainian leader said.

Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters
Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters (Getty)
Arpan Rai25 September 2025 04:47

Trump growing 'incredibly impatient' with Moscow, says Vance

Donald Trump is growing impatient with Russia over its refusal to work towards an end to the war in Ukraine, US vice president JD Vance said.

"I believe the president is growing incredibly impatient with the Russians right now because he doesn't feel like they're putting enough on the table to end the war," Vance said, speaking to reporters in North Carolina.

Trump’s second-in-command said their administration has engaged "in incredibly good faith negotiations with both the Russians and Ukrainians" but Moscow refuses to do the same.

“(Trump) wants this war to end, and he's doing everything that he can to stop it. But, look, if the Russians refuse to negotiate in good faith, I think it's going to be very, very bad for their country. That's what the president made clear," he said.

"Number two, the president has grown very confident that this war is bad for Russia. You hear me say this all the time. You hear the president say this all the time. The war is bad for Russia. It's bad for Ukraine. It's bad for America. We want the killing to stop. That remains the president's position," Vance said.

The U-turn from Trump this week regarding Ukraine's fortunes in its fight against Russia is not a shift in position, but "an acknowledgment of the reality on the ground", Vance said.

JD Vance discusses America's involvement in attempting to end Russia's war in Ukraine
JD Vance discusses America's involvement in attempting to end Russia's war in Ukraine (Fox News)
Arpan Rai25 September 2025 04:29

Zelensky says world is in 'the most destructive arms race in human history'

Volodymyr Zelensky said the world is in "the most destructive arms race in human history" as he addressed the world leaders gathered at the UN General Assembly.

The Ukrainian war-time president urged the international community to act against Russia now, asserting that Vladimir Putin wants to expand his war in Europe.

In a bleak view of today's world, he told the annual high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly that weak international institutions including the United Nations haven't been able to stop wars in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan and elsewhere, and international law can't help nations survive.

"Weapons decide who survives," the Ukrainian leader said. "There are no security guarantees except friends and weapons."

If Putin isn't stopped now, Zelensky warned the assembly that he will keep driving the war forward, "wider and deeper."

"Ukraine is only the first, and now Russian drones are already flying across Europe, and Russian operations are already spreading across countries," he said.

Zelensky spoke from the podium of the vast assembly chamber a day after he met with president Donald Trump, who expressed support for Ukraine's efforts and criticised Russia.

Arpan Rai25 September 2025 04:14

Ukraine's battlefield updates shifted Trump's view of war – report

Ukraine’s briefings of battlefield updates to the top US officials coordinating with Kyiv on the war could have made Donald Trump change his mind, officials said.

The US president has spent the recent days with his officials who are working to push for a stronger stance backing Ukraine, including Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg and new ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, reported the Wall Street Journal.

“They updated Trump on current battlefield conditions, according to two people familiar with the situation, noting that Russia has made little progress in recent years,” the report said, citing officials.

This has led to Trump making a rhetorical shift and not a policy shift on the war in Ukraine, where he was previously pushing Kyiv to make some concessions.

Trump was also informed about Ukraine’s planned offensive which will need US intelligence support, the officials aware of the development said.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House (AP)
Arpan Rai25 September 2025 04:04

