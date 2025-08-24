Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv bombards Russia with major drone attack as Ukraine celebrates Independence Day
US president said he will make a decision on how to approach peace talks ‘in two weeks’
A Ukrainian drone strike caused a brief fire at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on Sunday, damaging an auxiliary transformer and reducing output at one reactor to 50 per cent, Russian officials reported. No injuries were reported and radiation levels remained normal.
Russian air defences also intercepted a drone headed for Moscow, prompting temporary closures at several regional airports, including Izhevsk, Samara and Nizhniy Novgorod. Authorities said dozens of flights were delayed.
The attack coincided with Ukraine’s Independence Day, marking 34 years since its separation from the Soviet Union. Ukrainian flags will appear above Downing Street and several Whitehall buildings, the UK government has announced, underscoring international support amid continued Russian attacks.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon is reportedly restricting Ukraine’s use of US-made long-range missiles against targets inside Russia, limiting Kyiv’s operational options, according to the Wall Street Journal.
US president Donald Trump has given Moscow a two-week deadline to agree to peace talks with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, warning he will take further action if no progress is made.
Russian air defences down drone flying towards Moscow, regional airports closed
Russian air defences on Saturday downed a drone headed for Moscow and specialists were examining fragments on the ground, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.
Several airports in central Russia suspended operations because of concerns over safe airspace, Russia's air transport agency Rosaviatsia said.
In a series of announcements over several hours, Rosaviatsia said operations had been suspended at airports in Izhevsk, Nizhniy Nolvgorod, Samara, Penza, Tambov and Ulyanovsk, east and southeast of Moscow.
Officials at the airport in Russia's second-largest city, St Petersburg, were quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that dozens of flights had been delayed.
Russia's defence ministry said its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed 32 drones in a three-hour period over a number of areas in the centre of the country.
Russian forces take control of two settlements in Ukraine, says defence ministry
Russian troops have taken control of two more settlements along the 1,000km frontline in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry on Friday announced the capture of three villages in its slow advance across the region.
Ukraine's military did not acknowledge that any of the villages had changed hands. But it said its forces had recaptured from Russian troops a settlement further west on the edge of Dnipropetrovsk region.
Since an unsuccessful attempt to advance on the capital Kyiv in the early weeks of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow's troops have focused on seizing the Donbas region in the east, made up of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
The Russian announcement identified the last two villages to be captured as Kleban-Byk, northwest of the town of Toretsk, which has been under attack for months, and Seredne, closer to the administrative border of northeastern Kharkiv region.
Two of the villages described as captured on Friday – Katerynivka and Rusyn Yar – are located near another beleaguered city, Kostiantynivka.
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said only that Katerynivka was one of several localities that came under enemy attack.
A separate military statement said Ukrainian forces had retaken the village of Zelenyi Hai – adjacent to Dnipropetrovsk region, where Moscow says its forces have made inroads.
The statement said the village was being subjected to new Russian attacks.
Has Donald Trump lost interest in bringing peace to Ukraine?
As the US president leaves Russia and Ukraine to sort a ceasefire among themselves, Sean O’Grady asks if this is Trump’s famously short attention span at play – or whether he is merely reluctant to be associated with near-certain failure.
Interflex training programme for Ukrainian recruits to continue until 2026
British military experts will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers until at least the end of 2026, with an extension to Operation Interflex.
Defence secretary John Healey said the UK was “ramping up” its support for Ukrainian forces, ahead of independence day celebrations in Kyiv.
More than 50,000 Ukrainian recruits have been trained on British soil, according to the government.
Report:
Interflex training programme for Ukrainian recruits to continue until 2026
Pentagon restricts Ukraine's use of US missiles against Russia, WSJ reports
The Pentagon has been quietly blocking Ukraine from using US-made long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to strike targets inside Russia, limiting Kyiv's ability to employ these weapons in its defense against Moscow's invasion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing US officials.
The report could not be immediately verified.
Defence secretary Pete Hegseth has final say over use of the long-range weapons, the WSJ reported.
The news came as US president Donald Trump has grown more frustrated publicly over the three-year-old war and his inability to secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
After his summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin and a subsequent meeting with European leaders and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky failed to produce observable progress, Mr Trump said on Friday that he was again considering slapping Russia with economic sanctions or, alternatively, walking away from the peace process.
Flying Ukraine flags ‘a visible symbol of UK’s unwavering support’ – Government
Ukrainian flags will appear above Downing Street and several Whitehall buildings to mark 34 years since Ukraine left the Soviet Union, the government has announced.
The prime minister's official residence at No 10 Downing Street is among the buildings where a flag will fly on Sunday.
"We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, including those who have made a second home here in the UK, in the face of continued Russian aggression," a government spokesperson said.
"Our support for Ukraine's independence will be clear for all to see, which is why the Prime Minister travelled to Washington DC this week to work with allies to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."
RECAP: Russia claims territories in Donetsk region
Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Seredne and Kleban-Byk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday.
The Independent could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
Ukraine drone attack causes fire, capacity reduction at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant
A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a short-lived fire at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, damaged an auxiliary transformer and led to reduction in the operating capacity at one of the plant's units, the plant's press service reported early on Sunday.
"A combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down by air defence systems near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant," the press service said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
"Upon impact, the drone detonated, resulting in damage to an auxiliary transformer."
The press service added that there were no injuries, but as a result of the detonation, unit three of the plant was reduced to 50 per cent capacity. The destroyed drone also sparked a fire that has since been extinguished, the press service said.
Radiation levels at the site and in the surrounding area have not exceeded normal limits, the press service added.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has said its strikes inside Russia are in response to Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine and are aimed at destroying infrastructure deemed crucial to Moscow's overall military efforts.
What has Russia said about a peace meeting?
President Zelensky has said a peace meeting between Moscow and Kyiv is key to ending the war - but earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told NBC there was no agenda for such a summit.
"Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky when the agenda would be ready for a summit. And this agenda is not ready at all," he said.
Zelensky condemns attack on US-owned electronics plant
Zelensky has condemned a Russian attack on a US-owned electronics plant in Ukraine, saying the act proved proved that Putin is trying to avoid peace talks.
The attack took place on Friday and left six people injured.
Ukrainian President Zelensky said it was carried out “as if nothing were changing at all”.
“The signals from Russia are simply, to be honest, indecent,” he told Ukrainians in his nightly presidential address.
You can read more here.
