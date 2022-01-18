Ukraine-Russia war latest: ‘US considers recognising Crimea as Russian’ as Trump and Putin set for crucial call
Russia launched another massive volley of drones across Ukraine overnight ahead of a call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump expected at 1 pm today
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are holding a high-stakes call to discuss bringing an end to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with the US president claiming that “many elements” of a peace deal have already been agreed.
The call, taking place between 13:00 and 15:00 GMT, is part of intense diplomatic efforts to halt the war, with Mr Trump talking up the prospects of an agreement in posts on his Truth Social platform, as well as a statement from the White House saying that peace has "never been closer".
The Kremlin has offered little such optimism, while Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his scepticism that Russia was doing little more than paying lip service to Washington in his nightly address to the nation on Monday.
It comes as Mr Trump is said to be considering recognising the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea – illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014 – as Russian territory to help the peace effort.
Two sources familiar with the discussions told the US news site Semafor it is one of many options being discussed. Administration officials have also discussed the possibility of the US encouraging the United Nations to do the same.
Foreign secretary meets EU's foreign affairs representative
Foreign Secretary David Lammy and the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs Kaja Kallas are meeting today.
Before their official talks, the pair shook hands on the front doorstep of Mr Lammy’s official residence, and he reiterated the need for an “enduring and a lasting peace” for Ukraine.
Mr Lammy said: "We know that we are meeting at a very tough geopolitical moment in which there is of course war in Europe and our deep concern is to continue to support Ukraine at this time, and of course to achieve an enduring and a lasting peace."
Turkey will help with Ukraine security guarantees
Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will help provide security guarantees for Ukraine, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands confirmed.
Dick Schoof said he spoke with Mr Erdoğan ahead of Donald Trump’s talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and they discussed the importance of supporting Ukraine.
“Just spoke with President @RTErdogan of Türkiye,” he wrote on X.
“First we discussed the war in Ukraine, the importance of providing unwavering support in the struggle against the Russian aggressor, and European security.
“Türkiye can help contribute to security guarantees, which will be a key condition for stable and lasting peace in Ukraine.”
Starmer tells Trump Ukraine must be 'in the strongest possible position' ahead of Putin call
Sir Keir Starmer told Donald Trump that Ukraine must be put in the “strongest possible position” in order to secure a “just and lasting peace” in the war with Russia when the pair spoke on the phone on Monday evening.
It comes ahead of crunch talks between Mr Trump and Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, where they are expected to discuss the US-Ukraine plan for a 30-day ceasefire.
Following a call between Sir Keir and Mr Trump on Monday night, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “The prime minister updated the president on his coalition of the willing call with international leaders that took place on Saturday.
“He reiterated that all must work together to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to secure a just and lasting peace.”
Ukraine experts inspect Russian drone debris
Ukrainian experts inspect the debris of a Russian drone that fell in the morning near a school on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched over 100 shock drones against Ukraine during the night of 18 March 2025, with no casualties reported.
Germany's likely chancellor says Putin's war 'not only against Ukraine'
Germany’s likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, says Russia’s war is not only against Ukraine.
“Putin's war is directed not only against Ukraine, but also against Europe—against our security and our freedom,” he said in the Bundestag today.
“We will defend ourselves against these attacks with everything at our disposal in the coming years and decades."
Putin's economic envoy talks of deepening US-Russia economic ties
We have some more information on comments from Kirill Dmitriev, Vladimir Putin’s special envoy on international economic and investment cooperation.
According to Russian state media site RIA Novosti, Dmitriev said political issues with the US remain the top priority but that there are ongoing discussions happening alongside this about future economic cooperation.
He reportedly said that it would be difficult for American companies to return to Russia (many left in the wake of Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine) but that they could create “joint ventures with Russian businesses”.
Russia and the US have both spoken about deepening ties following talks last month in Saudi Arabia. It was suggested that the third and ultimate aim of the talks was reopening ties; securing peace in Ukraine was only the second, and perhaps secondary, aim of the talks.
Russia says it will discuss joining space exploration with Elon Musk
The head of Russia’s foreign investment fund has claimed that he will soon meet with Elon Musk to discuss space exploration.
Russian state media is quoting Kirill Dmitriev, Vladimir Putin’s special envoy on international economic and investment cooperation, as saying that he had also discussed with the head of Roscomos, Russia’s state space agency, the possibility of working with the US on flights to Mars.
“Russia sees big prospects to work with the United States, including in the space sector, and expects to hold talks with Elon Musk soon about flying to Mars,” he is reported as saying.
Dmitriev participated in the peace talks between Russia and the US, after which both sides announced their intention to improve ties.
Musk has not commented on claims about a meeting.
How ‘MAGA turned the Republican Party into an ‘arm of the Kremlin’
How ‘America First’ MAGA turned the Republican Party into an ‘arm of the Kremlin’
Mapped: Russia's counteroffensive in Kursk
Below you can see the latest maps of the situation in the Russian border region of Kursk, where Moscow’s troops are forcing out the Ukrainian forces that have partially held the area since last August.
The salient collapsed after Russia cut off the final supply line connecting Ukraine’s troops in Kursk to the mainland.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments