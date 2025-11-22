Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky says ‘most difficult moment in history’ as Trump sets peace deal deadline

Putin says US peace plan for Ukraine could form 'basis' of final settlement

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will not betray Ukraine as he promised to propose "alternatives" to Donald Trump ’s peace proposal – while Vladimir Putin backed the deal.

"This is one of the most difficult moments in our history," the Ukrainian president said in a video address to the nation on Friday, following a phone call with US vice president JD Vance.

" Ukraine may now face a very difficult choice , either losing its dignity or the risk of losing a key partner.”

Washington has warned Kyiv to sign the framework of the US president’s peace deal by next Thursday if Ukraine wants to avoid its weapons supply being cut .

US vice president JD Vance said any plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine should preserve Ukrainian sovereignty and be acceptable to both countries but that it was a "fantasy" to think Ukraine could win if the US were to give Kyiv more money or weapons or impose more sanctions on Moscow.

Meanwhile, the Russian president appeared to show his support for the plan when he said on Friday evening that it could form the “basis” of a final settlement.

The 28-point US-proposed plan endorses some of Russia 's principal demands in the war, including that Kyiv cede territory, reduce the size of its military and be barred from joining Nato.