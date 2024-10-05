✕ Close Trump claims he could end Russia-Ukraine war as he meets with Zelensky

An employee at a Russian-controlled nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been killed in a car bomb attack.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, said the employee, Andrei Korotkiy, had died after a bomb planted under his car went off near his house in the city of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia plant is located.

Korotkiy worked in the plant’s security department, the Committee said. A criminal case has been opened into his death.

Ukrainian military intelligence published a video of his car exploding and in a statement branded Korotkiy a “war criminal” and collaborator, accusing him of repressing Ukrainians and of handing Russia a list of the plant’s employees and then pointing out people with pro-Ukrainian views.

“The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine‘s Ministry of Defence reminds people that every war criminal will be fairly punished,” the Ukrainian agency said.

Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest with six reactors, soon after they entered Ukraine in February 2022. The plant is not currently operating.

The plant’s authorities condemned Ukrainian authorities for orchestrating the murder.

“This is a horrific, inhumane act,” said plant director Yuri Chernichuk, vowing punishment for the attackers.