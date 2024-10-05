Ukraine-Russia war live: Killed security chief at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was ‘collaborator’, Kyiv says
Zelensky defends Vuhledar retreat and says it was done to save ‘citizens of Ukraine’
An employee at a Russian-controlled nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been killed in a car bomb attack.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, said the employee, Andrei Korotkiy, had died after a bomb planted under his car went off near his house in the city of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia plant is located.
Korotkiy worked in the plant’s security department, the Committee said. A criminal case has been opened into his death.
Ukrainian military intelligence published a video of his car exploding and in a statement branded Korotkiy a “war criminal” and collaborator, accusing him of repressing Ukrainians and of handing Russia a list of the plant’s employees and then pointing out people with pro-Ukrainian views.
“The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine‘s Ministry of Defence reminds people that every war criminal will be fairly punished,” the Ukrainian agency said.
Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest with six reactors, soon after they entered Ukraine in February 2022. The plant is not currently operating.
The plant’s authorities condemned Ukrainian authorities for orchestrating the murder.
“This is a horrific, inhumane act,” said plant director Yuri Chernichuk, vowing punishment for the attackers.
- Russia attacks Ukraine’s critical infrastructure with 19 drones overnight
- Ukraine’s military says it hit fuel storage facility in Russia’s Voronezh region
Huge Russian fuel depot blaze put out
- Firefighters put out a huge blaze at a fuel depot in Russia’s Ural mountains, and a series of drone strikes were reported in areas close to the Ukrainian border, one of which also started a small fire at a fuel depot.
More than 140 clashes on the frontline in past day, Ukraine says
- Putins forces conducted 67 airstrikes, including dropping of 135 guided aerial bombs, according to a situation update from the Ukrainian army
Russia knocked out most infrastructure in Ukraine’s Pokrovsk, local official says
- Russia has knocked out around 80 per cent of critical infrastructure in the town of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub in Ukraine‘s east
Thousands of Jewish pilgrims come to Ukraine for Rosh Hashana despite official warnings
Thousands of pilgrims have joined an annual gathering to mark the Jewish new year in the central Ukrainian town of Uman, despite the war against Russia
Russia takes control of village in eastern Ukraine, TASS reports
Russia’s Defence Ministry has said that its forces had taken control of the village of Zhelanne Druhe in Ukraine‘s eastern Donetsk region, the Russian state-run TASS news agency reported.
The Independent could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
Russian prosecutor seeks 7-year sentence for US man over mercenary charges, IFX reports
A Russian prosecutor has called for a seven-year prison sentence for a 72-year-old American man who Russia accuses of working as a mercenary for Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported.
Stephen Hubbard is accused of signing a $1,000 per month contract with a Ukrainian territorial defence unit in the city of Izyum in February 2022. He was captured by Russian forces in April that year, and faces a sentence of seven to 15 years if convicted.
Russia’s RIA news agency reported that Hubbard pleaded guilty to the charges at a hearing in Moscow City Court on Monday. Hubbard’s sister and another relative cast doubt on his reported confession, telling Reuters he held pro-Russian views and was unlikely to have taken up arms at his age.
Hubbard’s trial is being held behind closed doors and the verdict will be announced on 7 October.
Romania finds Russian drone fragments near Ukraine border
Romania recovered fragments from a Russian drone from a canal in the Danube Delta near the Ukrainian border, the defence ministry has said.
Romania shares a 650 km (400 mile) border with Ukraine and has had Russian drone fragments stray into its territory repeatedly over the past year.
Romanian territory lies a few hundred metres from Ukrainian Danube River ports, frequent Russian targets.
Ukraine prepares to present ‘victory plan’ to world leaders
Family mourn death of soldier in east Ukraine
