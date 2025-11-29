Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky to ‘hammer out’ peace deal as Kyiv sends delegates to Washington DC
Ukrainian security council secretary Rustem Umerov is headed to the United States to continue peace negotiations as a renewed US-led push to end the war gathers steam this week.
It follows a night of Russian strikes in Kyiv, which killed at least three people and wounded 30.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 600 drones and 35 missiles struck the nation in one of the largest bombardments in a while. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that falling debris from intercepted Russian drones hit residential buildings and the western part of Kyiv had lost power.
In a post of X, the president said: “Ukraine continues to work with the United States in the most constructive way possible, and we expect that the results of the meetings in Geneva will now be hammered out in the United States.”
It comes as the president former chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has reportedly said he is going to the frontline after he resigned amid a $100m corruption scandal.
Often referred to as Zelensky’s right-hand man, Yermak’s home and offices were raided yesterday and he said he was fully cooperating with authorities.
Ukraine used naval drones to hit 'shadow fleet' tankers
Ukraine used naval drones to strike two empty oil tankers which were sailing to Novorossiysk, a major Russian Black Sea oil terminal.
The tankers have been identified as the Kairos and Virat, an official from the SBU said.
Footage shared by the official showed naval drones speeding towards hulking tankers, which was followed by powerful explosions that caused fires on the vessels.
The attack comes as Ukraine looks to step up its pressure on Russia's oil industry.
Four men arrested in Johannesburg for trying to fight for Russia
South African police said they arrested four men en route to Russia who are suspected of having been recruited to fight in the military there.
The men were stopped at the boarding gate in Johannesburg on Friday, police said, weeks after reports another 17 South African men were stuck in Ukraine after being lured into joining mercenary forces with the promise of lucrative contracts.
It is illegal under South African law for citizens to provide military assistance to foreign governments or participate in foreign armies without authorisation.
"The arrests followed a tip-off from (Johannesburg airport police) regarding four males who were en route to Russia via the United Arab Emirates," the elite Hawks police unit said in a statement on Saturday.
"A preliminary investigation revealed that a South African female had allegedly been facilitating the travel and recruitment of these individuals into the Russian Federation military," it added.
The Hawks said the four suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday on suspicion of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.
Ukraine to receive record billion euro amount from Germany for military equipment
Germany will donate a record €11.5 billion to Ukraine for artillery, drones and other military equipment, Denys Shmyal the defence minister has said.
“Ukraine will receive a record €11.5 billion from Germany for artillery, drones, military equipment, and other gear. The lower house of the German parliament approved the federal budget for 2026. This assistance is critically important for maintaining our defensive capabilities. “I am grateful to the German parliament, the government, especially my colleague Boris Pistorius, and the entire German people for their unwavering support.”
Ukraine to update national defence plan with cash injection
Ukraine has revealed plans to update its national defence plan, president Volodymyr Zelensky reported following a meeting with defence minister Denys Shmyhal.
“We agreed that Denys will prepare detailed proposals for these changes and present them to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for approval,” he said on X. “The Minister of Defense also reported on his trips to the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions and on the protective measures being implemented. Separately, we discussed the protection of critical infrastructure and the allocation of the relevant resources.
“It is important that the Government and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are fully ensuring the necessary funding – in particular for the purchase of drones for combat brigades – and that yesterday another monthly subvention tranche for combat brigades was financed in the amount of 4.3 billion hryvnias.
“An additional 8 billion hryvnias was also allocated for the financing of the Drone Line.”
In pictures: Kyiv residents line up to collect materials to cover their damaged windows following a drone strike
Watch: Deadly drone strike hits Kyiv leaving three dead and dozens injured
Ukraine hit two 'shadow fleet' tankers with sea drones in Black Sea, security official says
Ukraine hit two 'shadow fleet' tankers with sea drones in the Black Sea, an official from the SBU security service said on Saturday.
The joint operation was run by the SBU and Ukraine's navy, the official said on condition of anonymity.
"Video (footage) shows that after being hit, both tankers sustained critical damage and were effectively taken out of service. This will deal a significant blow to Russian oil transportation," the official said.
They did not say when the strike took place.
Analysis: Ukraine’s corruption is disastrous for Zelensky – Putin will love it
Zelensky’s lost his chief of staff amid a €100m corruption scandal that the Kremlin will exploit – this is a disaster to Kyiv but also a sign that its system works, writes world affairs editor Sam Kiley.
Read more here:

More than 600,000 Ukrainians without power after Russian strikes
More than 600,000 Ukrainians were left without power on Saturday after Russia launched an attack on Kyiv overnight, leaving three dead.
According to Ukraine’s energy ministry, the majority of those without power were in the capital, and the rest in the surrounding region.
In one of the largest attacks in a while, nearly 600 drones and 35 missiles were launched.
Zelensky said the main targets of the attack were on Kyiv’s energy infrastructure and civilian facilities.
