Ukraine-Russia war live: US president Biden says Putin ‘will not prevail’ in meeting with Zelensky
Vladimir Putin issues fresh threat to use nuclear weapons if Moscow attacked
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
US president Joe Biden has insisted that Ukraine will win the war against Russia, after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Washington.
“Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail,” Mr Biden said alongside Mr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House. “We stand with Ukraine, now and in the future.”
US vice-president Kamala Harris branded calls for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia “dangerous and unacceptable” as she met Mr Zelensky.
Earlier, Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for Russia to respond with a nuclear attack, amid discussions in Washington over Ukraine’s use of Western-provided long-range weapons.
The Russian president has said any conventional attack on Moscow that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country. He claimed that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons if Moscow received “reliable information” about the start of a massive launch of missiles, aircraft or drones against it.
At least one civilian was killed, Ukrainian officials said, in an overnight Russian aerial attack on the power grid in the capital Kyiv for five hours.
Ukraine will win war, Biden insists
US president Joe Biden has insisted that Ukraine will win the war against Russia, after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart at the White House in Washington.
“We stand with Ukraine, now and in the future,” Mr Biden said alongside Mr Zelensky in the Oval Office.
“Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail.”
Trump says he will meet Zelensky today
Donald Trump has said he will meet Volodymyr Zelensky today in New York as the Ukrainian president wraps up his US visit.
The Republican presidential nominee told reporters he will meet Mr Zelensky at Trump Tower in Manhattan at 9.45am EDT. The Ukrainian war-time leader, who met president Joe Biden yesterday, has extended his stay in the United States in order to meet the former president.
Ukraine should be allowed to use arms freely, says Lithuanian minister
Ukraine should be able to freely use arms it has been provided, Lithuania’s foreign minister has said.
The minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he hoped Kyiv would be able to shoot further into Russia with weapons Washington announced it would deliver to Ukraine. Kyiv’s allies in Nato are deliberating sending long-range missiles to Ukraine which can be used to strike Russia, which routinely strikes Ukraine with its own ballistic and cruise missiles.
“The strategic goal that puts Ukraine in the strongest possible position requires to allow them to use the weaponry freely,” Landsbergis said. Arming Ukraine is one thing, but it is not very efficient if Kyiv is not allowed to use the arms, Mr Landsbergis told Reuters.
“I’m reading president Biden’s statement, and I’m seeing that there is a new type of rockets that are being delivered that are longer-range than the previous ones,” Mr Landsbergis said.
“My hope is that it’s not a rocket that they should shoot from afar, from a distance to the front, that they would be allowed to use those rockets and shoot further out.”
He also confirmed Lithuania’s support of including Ukraine in Nato’s common defence area. “It has to happen,” Mr Landsbergis said. “If you’re saying that, OK, we want Ukraine in a safe, secure position, without the risk that they will be attacked, you have to answer how. And, honestly, it’s not rocket science.”
One killed in Russian attack on Kherson, houses hit in Kharkiv
Russian forces repeatedly shelled a settlement west of the Ukrainian-held city of Kherson yesterday, killing one person and wounding another, the region’s governor said.
The casualty included a woman who died when Russian forces hit the village of Tomyna Balka six times, said Vyacheslav Prokudin, governor of Kherson region, still partly held by Russian forces.
Outside Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv, a strike by Russian multiple rocket launchers triggered a fire engulfing at least six homes in the town of Slatyne, local official Vyacheslav Zadorenko said.
Zadorenko said emergency services were tackling the blaze and trying to establish whether any residents were trapped under rubble. Kharkiv, located 30km (18 miles) from the border, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.
Putin’s aide says new nuclear policy a response to the West
The Kremlin said that the changes to Russia’s nuclear weapons doctrine outlined by Vladimir Putin should be considered a signal to Western countries that there will be consequences if they participate in attacks on Russia.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said adjustments to a document called “The Foundations of State Policy in the Sphere of Nuclear Deterrence” had been formulated.
Asked by reporters if the changes were a signal to the West, Mr Peskov said: “This should be considered a definite signal.”
“This is a signal that warns these countries about the consequences if they participate in an attack on our country by various means, and not necessarily nuclear ones,” Mr Peskov said.
The world, Mr Peskov said, was witness to an “unprecedented confrontation” which he said was provoked by the “direct involvement of Western countries, including nuclear powers” in the Ukraine war.
Biden promises funding to Kyiv before January
US president Joe Biden said the US would strengthen Ukraine’s position in future negotiations by expediting funding during his term, which ends in January.
Before meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Mr Biden said the US would deal with Ukraine’s future defence needs.
He said he planned to convene a meeting with other world leaders focused on Ukraine’s defence during a visit to Germany next month.
How new weapons from US will help Kyiv
A look at the latest military aid going to Ukraine:
The US is giving Ukraine billions more in weapons. Here's how they will help
The Biden administration has announced its latest infusion of more than $2.7 billion in weapons for Ukraine and the promise of billions more
In case you missed it: US journalist reveals her ordeal in Russian jail
‘I didn’t see the sun for 10 months’: U.S. journalist reveals Russian prison ordeal
Alsu Kurmasheva was among 16 people freed in the largest US Russian post-Soviet prisoner swap. She tells Bel Trew about life in prison and the moment she was snatched from her mother’s apartment by a swarm of men in black masks
In pictures: Biden and Zelensky meet in Oval Office
Harris slates ‘proposals for surrender’
US vice-president Kamala Harris said calls for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia were “dangerous and unacceptable” as she met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The comments from the Democratic nominee for president were thinly veiled criticism of suggestions from Republican candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, that Ukraine should quickly cut a deal to end the war.
“They are not proposals for peace,” Ms Harris said. “Instead they are proposals for surrender.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments