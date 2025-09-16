Ukraine-Russia war latest: Poland asks Nato to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine to stop Putin’s drone incursions

A Nato-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine would be the best way to protect the alliance from incursions into its own member states' airspace, Poland's foreign minister has said.
Radoslaw Sikorski was speaking after 19 Russian drones violated his country’s airspace last week and another Russian drone entered Romanian airspace over the weekend.
“Protection for our population – for example, from falling debris – would naturally be greater if we could combat drones and other flying objects beyond our national territory,” foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.
Poland would be able to shoot down Russian drones over Ukrainian territory, he said, calling it an “advantageous” move.
His remarks came after the UK announced British fighter jets will join Nato air defence missions over Poland amid the threat from Russian drones.
The RAF Typhoons are expected to start flying the missions in the coming days, the government announced.
Prime minister Keir Starmer said: “Russia’s reckless behaviour is a direct threat to European security and a violation of international law.”
US won't hit China with tariffs over Russian oil unless Europe goes first, says Bessent
The Trump administration will not impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods to halt China's purchases of Russian oil unless European countries hit China and India with steep duties of their own, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said.
Bessent told Reuters and Bloomberg in a joint interview that European countries needed to play a stronger role in cutting off Russian oil revenues and bringing its war in Ukraine to an end.
"We expect the Europeans to do their share now, and we are not moving forward without the Europeans," Bessent said, when asked whether the US would impose Russian oil-related tariffs on Chinese goods after Trump slapped an additional 25 per cent duties on Indian imports.
Full story: Ukrainian special forces ‘blow up Russian supply railway’ deep behind enemy lines
At least three Russian soldiers have died after Ukrainian special forces blew up a railway line and caused two trains to derail in separate attacks deep behind enemy lines.
Authorities said a diesel locomotive derailed close to St Petersburg, shortly after a freight train carrying empty fuel tanks came off its tracks in a similar area.
It followed an explosion on railway lines in Oryol, some 120 miles from the Ukrainian border, which killed three members of the Russian guard who were deployed to de-mine a bomb. The unidentified mines, found along the Maloarkhangelsk-Glazunovka section, exploded during the de-mining process.
My colleague Bryony Gooch reports:
Putin orders action against business tycoon over ties to Ukraine
The Kremlin is looking to seize billions in assets from a Siberian tycoon over his ties with Ukraine.
The Russian government has ordered prosecutors to take control of assets belonging to Denis Shtengelov, who controls the snack food empire KDV Group.
The prosecutors have accused the billionaire of “extremism” over his support for Ukraine, reported Russia’s Interfax news agency.
Shtenglov’s food company is worth at least 500bn roubles (£4.4bn) and is known for its range of products including biscuits, wafers, chewing gum and chocolate bars.
He is also accused by the authorities of shifting corporate funds out of Russia without approval.
According to Russian media reports, KDV’s assets are already being seized. A case is due to be heard later this month.
Prosecutors have said that the tycoon’s father, Ukraine-based entrepreneur Nikolai Shtengelov, has close ties to the Ukrainian military. He has been accused of donating money to Ukraine’s defence fund and forming his own paramilitary unit.
Kremlin testing Nato with Poland drone incursion, says foreign minister
The Kremlin was testing Nato’s response by sending Russian drones into Polish airspace, the country’s foreign minister has said.
Poland’s foreign minister Radosław Sikorski said that the drones that entered Poland last week were capable of carrying ammunition but were not loaded with explosives.
“Interestingly, they were all duds, which suggests to me that Russia tried to test us without starting a war,” he told the Guardian in Kyiv.
Sikorski also rejected the suggestion that Polish air defences were not prepared for a Russian drone incursion.
“The drones didn’t reach their targets and there was minor damage to property, nobody was hurt. If it happened in Ukraine, by Ukrainian definitions, that would be regarded as a 100 per cent success,” he said.
UK fighter jets to join Nato's 'Eastern Sentry' mission
British fighter jets will fly air defence missions over Poland to counter aerial threats, including drones, from Russia as part of Nato's Eastern Sentry mission, the British government said on Monday.
The announcement comes after Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace last week.
Royal Air Force Typhoons will join allied forces, including from Denmark, France, and Germany, to bolster NATO's defence and deterrence along its eastern flank, the government statement said, adding that the jets were due to fly missions over Poland in the coming days.
One killed in massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
At least one person was killed and seven others were injured after Russian forces staged a massive attack in Zaporizhzia this morning.
The attack on Ukraine’s southeastern city also sparked a large number of fires, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.
One child was among the injured, he said. Pictures posted by the governor online showed firefighters battling blazes in private homes and other buildings.
At least 10 strikes were recorded on the city, public broadcaster Suspilne said.
Canadian PM Carney says he spoke to Trump about China, Russia and Ukraine
Canadian prime minister Mark Carney on Monday said he had spoken to US president Donald Trump over the weekend about the situation in Russia, Ukraine and China.
Carney, speaking in the House of Commons, made no mention of discussing US tariffs on some imports from Canada.
How Ukraine war is already European conflict
UK right to send jets to Poland, says Starmer
The UK will deploy RAF jets to Poland in response to Russian drones violating the country's airspace.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Britain would provide further air defence over Poland following last week's incident in which Russian drones were shot down by Nato forces.
He told Channel 4 News: "That is the right thing to do. The wrong thing to do would be to ignore this increased aggression from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, from Russia.
"Because this wasn't a one-off. You saw only a few weeks ago the bombing of the British Council in Kyiv, the attacking of the EU embassy, and the direct hits on the Council of Ministers in Kyiv itself."
He added: "It's absolutely clear that the Russians are ramping up the aggression. It's very important that, with our Nato allies, we respond appropriately to that and that's what we're doing today."
