Ukraine-Russia live: Zelensky expects Putin to deploy North Korean troops on the frontline as soon as weekend
12,000 North Korean troops, including 500 officers, already in Russia, Ukraine military intelligence says
North Korean troops will be deployed into Ukraine to fight with Russian forces as early as this weekend, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Friday
This would be a major escalation in the war with geopolitical consequences now reaching the Indo-Pacific region, western officials warned, as the grinding conflict approaches three years.
Ukrainian intelligence had determined that “the first North Korean military will be used by Russia in combat zones” between Sunday and Monday, Zelensky said. He added that it was an “obvious escalating move by Russia”, but provided no further details on where North Korean troops might be sent.
Vladimir Putin has not denied the presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine as he wrapped up the Brics summit in Kazan, heavily overshadowed by Ukraine war talks.
“Images are a serious thing, if there are images, then they reflect something,” Mr Putin said on being asked about satellite photos of North Korean troops.
The US on Wednesday said that 3,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia and are training at several locations.
G7 leaders agree to deliver $50bn in loans to Ukraine as soon as December
Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies yesterday reached consensus on delivery of some $50bn in loans to Ukraine backed by the earnings from frozen Russian sovereign assets starting as early as December.
“These loans will be serviced and repaid by future flows of extraordinary revenues stemming from the immobilization of Russian Sovereign Assets,” the G7 statement said.
“Our aim is to begin disbursing the funds by the end of the year,” said the statement, which was released as global finance chiefs were meeting in Washington for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings.
An accompanying statement from G7 finance ministers said that the loans would be disbursed through a series of bilateral loans, starting as soon as 1 December and continuing through the end of 2027 “in installments that will reflect Ukraine’s urgent financing needs.”
Each bilateral loan would enter into force no later than 30 June 2025, which provides some timing flexibility for G7 members to arrange details.
Ukraine denies claims Russia has surrounded troops in Kursk
The Ukrainian military’s commander-in-chief has refuted reports that Ukrainian troops are being surrounded in Russia’s Kursk region.
Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote on Telegram, according to Ukrainska Pravda: “This is blatant disinformation that does not reflect the real situation. Ukrainian forces continue active operations on the Kursk front, for the third consecutive month, depleting the enemy’s combat potential.
“Despite intense pressure from the enemy in this direction, the occupiers are sustaining significant losses in personnel and military equipment.”
Since August 8, Russian forces on the Kursk front have lost more than 17,000 killed, with 6,662 killed, 10,446 wounded and 711 captured, Syrskyi said.
Russian missile attack kills three in Ukraine's Dnipro; hits houses, medical building
A Russian missile attack hit residences and a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro yesterday evening, killing three people and injuring at least nine, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.
Mr Lysak, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said an eight-year-old girl and a teenage boy and were among the injured.
News reports from the city said several strikes hit different areas there.
Mr Lysak said a two-storey building was partly destroyed and one person could still be under rubble. A medical facility and four apartment buildings suffered damage.
Pictures posted online showed residents and rescue teams outside shattered houses and damaged facilities at the medical building.
US says North Korean troops ‘fair game’ if deployed to fight in Ukraine
The US has said for the first time it had evidence that 3,000 North Korean troops were receiving training in Russia for possible deployment against Ukraine in “a very serious” escalation that would make them “legitimate military targets”.
White House national security spokesman John F Kirby said North Korean troops were transported to Vladivostok in Russia by ship from the North Korean port city of Wonsan sometime earlier this month.
Ukraine and South Korea have also raised an alarm over North Korea allegedly sending soldiers to assist the Russian war effort.
Read the full report by The Independent’s Shweta Sharma:
Ukrainian official says full Russian withdrawal needed to establish peace
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff yesterday said that a full withdrawal of Russian troops, and not just peace talks, were essential to ending the war.
The chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, was addressing an international meeting devoted to implementing a peace plan, one of several gatherings staged as a follow-up to last June’s world “peace summit” hosted by Switzerland.
“Don’t expect this war to end when the warring sides begin to talk to each other,” Mr Yermak told the gathering, according to the president’s website.
“Don’t be deceived. This war will end when the last soldier of the occupying army returns home.”
The gathering was attended in person in Kyiv and online by representatives of 56 countries and organisations.
Mr Yermak told the meeting that concerted international pressure on Russia should set a precedent.
“This will prove to the entire world that the pursuit of international conquests in the 21st century is immoral and senseless. Whatever has been seized will have to be returned to the rightful owners,” he was quoted as saying.
The international community, he said, had to prove stronger than any aggressor, “however strong that aggressor might be”.
North Korean troops to be deployed within days, Zelensky says
The Ukrainian military could be defending attacks by North Korean troops as soon as Sunday or Monday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Ukrainian intelligence had determined that the North Korean military was ready to be deployed by Putin’s forces within days, Zelensky said, in what he described as an “obvious escalating move by Russia”.
He did not provide any details on where the troops might be deployed.
It comes after Russian president Vladimir Putin was asked about satellite photos of North Korean troops in Russia during the Brics summit. “Images are a serious thing, if there are images, then they reflect something,” he said.
The US said on Wednesday that Russia is training 3,000 North Korean troops to fight on Ukrainian soil.
Russian troops advancing towards key eastern town, says UK intel
Russian troops are advancing towards the town of Selydove in the eastern Donetsk region, a UK Defence Intelligence report has found.
The town is en route to the vital Ukrainian logistics hub of Pokrovsk, on a frontline which Putin’s forces are focussing much of their manpower.
Russian forces “almost certainly” advanced towards Selydove, the military report found.
“The town remains contested, with fighting likely continuing to take place within the town centre,” it added, according to European Pravda.
Since the beginning of October, Russia’s advance towards Pokrovsk has slowed significantly, the military added.
Kremlin denies WSJ report of Elon Musk’s contacts with Putin
The Kremlin has denied a Wall Street Journal report about regular contacts between Elon Musk and President Vladimir Putin.
“No, this is not true,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Peskov said that Putin had one contact with Musk - the world’s richest man - and it was before 2022.
The Journal said Musk had been in regular contact with Putin since late 2022. Peskov said the report was absolutely false.
