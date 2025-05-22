Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow airports briefly shut after Russia claims it downed hundreds of drones
Three major airports briefly halted flights twice during the day
Airports in Moscow were briefly shut on Wednesday, after Russia claimed it shot down hundreds of Ukrainian drones.
In a series of announcements, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Telegram that at least 376 Ukrainian drones were intercepted or destroyed on Wednesday.
Most were over Russia's western regions bordering Ukraine and central Russia. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, 27 drones were destroyed or intercepted en route to the capital.
As a result, the region's three major airports briefly halted flights twice during the day before resuming operations.
It comes after Ukraine’s military said in a statement that it had struck the Bolkhov semiconductor plant in Oryol Oblast overnight.
The plant is one of Russia's leading producers of semiconductor devices and components, focusing on diodes, microcircuits, optoelectronic switches, and more, the General Staff said.
Unverified footage published online appeared to show the plant on fire. The region’s governor initially claimed there had been no damage from the attack, but subsequently admitted that the plant and several buildings were damaged.
