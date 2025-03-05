Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky minerals deal in limbo ahead of Trump address to Congress
Ukrainian president said he was ready to sign rare minerals deal after the Trump administration paused all military aid to Kyiv
A senior US official has thrown doubt over the possibility of President Donald Trump announcing a minerals deal with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky during his address to Congress.
Asked about the deal, treasury secretary Scott Bessent told CBS News a deal is "not at present" on the table.
It follows reports the US president told advisers he wanted to announce the agreement during his address to Congress - though sources cautioned the deal had yet to be signed and the situation could change.
The signing of the deal to provide the US with rare earth was set to take place when Mr Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky met at the White House last week - but the talks were aborted after the pair fell out.
After the US announced it was stopping military aid on Monday night, Mr Zelensky issued a statement stating he was ready to enter peace talks “as soon as possible”, while calling last week’s clash “regrettable”.
The Ukrainian president also said he is ready to sign the rare minerals deal with the Trump administration.
Mr Trump’s speech to Congress will take place inside the U.S. House of Representatives at 9.10 pm (02.10 GMT on Wednesday).
UK defence minister to meet US counterpart on Ukraine peace plan
Defence minister John Healey will meet his US counterpart, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in Washington on Thursday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence said.
Healey's visit comes as European leaders race to draw up a peace plan to present to Washington after US President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine on Monday following a fallout with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office last Friday.
After meetings with world leaders at the weekend, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he would continue to speak with friends and allies to secure a path to a lasting peace.
“We will advance that work in Washington over the coming days,” Healey said in a statement on Wednesday.
With reporting from Reuters
What are Ukraine’s rare earths?
Ukraine is sitting on one of Europe’s largest deposits of critical minerals, including lithium and titanium, much of which is untapped.
According to the Institute of Geology, Ukraine possesses rare earth elements such as lanthanum and cerium, used in TVs and lighting; neodymium, used in wind turbines and EV batteries; and erbium and yttrium, whose applications range from nuclear power to lasers. The EU-funded research also indicates that Ukraine has scandium reserves but detailed data is classified.
Mr Zelensky has been trying to develop these resources, estimated to be worth more than £12 trillion, based on figures provided by Forbes Ukraine, for years.
In 2021, he offered outside investors tax breaks and investment rights to help mine these minerals. These efforts were suspended when the full-scale invasion started a year later.
Anticipating the notoriously transactional Mr Trump might take an interest in this, Mr Zelensky then placed the mining of these minerals into his victory plan, which was drawn up last year.
The minerals are vital for electric vehicles and other clean energy efforts, as well as defence production.
Estimates based on government documents suggest that Ukraine’s resources are also highly varied. Foreign Policy found that Ukraine held “commercially relevant deposits of 117 of the 120 most-used industrial minerals across more than 8,700 surveyed deposits”.
Included in that is half a million tonnes of lithium, none of which has been tapped. This makes Ukraine the largest lithium resource in Europe.
Ukraine's reserves of graphite, a key component in electric vehicle batteries and nuclear reactors, represent 20 per cent of global resources. The deposits are in the centre and west.
French prime minister again lashes out at US over Ukraine
France’s prime minister decried the U.S. pause on providing military aid to Ukraine as “unbearable” on Tuesday, describing it as tantamount to abandoning Ukrainians and allowing for a possible victory by Russia.
“The word ‘suspension’ fools no one,” Prime Minister François Bayrou said, addressing French senators and mounting what was his second sharp criticism of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump in as many days.
“The suspension in war of assistance to an aggressed country signifies that the aggressed country is being abandoned and that one accepts — or hopes — that its aggressor wins,” he said.
Read the full article here:
French prime minister again lashes out at US over Ukraine, says pause in aid is 'unbearable'
US treasury secretary says Ukraine minerals deal not on table 'at present'
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday a rare earths minerals deal with Ukraine is not on the table.
When asked by CBS News if the economic deal was still on the table, Mr Bessent said, "Not at present."
Russian drone attack kills one, triggers power cuts in Odesa for second day
A Russian drone attack late on Tuesday killed one person and triggered power, water and heating cuts in Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa for the second day running, the regional governor said.
Oleh Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said a woman aged 77 had died of shrapnel wounds on the outskirts of the city.
Drone strikes damaged critical infrastructure, leaving neighbourhoods without services, he said.
Kiper said fragments from downed drones had damaged private houses and started fires in outlying city districts. A missile strike had destroyed an empty sanatorium near the town of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, south of Odesa, he added.
East of the capital Kyiv, drones targeted a multi-storey apartment building near the town of Boryspil, smashing windows and triggering a fire in a business. Local officials reported no casualties.
How will lack of US aid affect the battlefield?
The US move won’t have an immediate impact on the battlefield, where Kyiv’s forces are struggling to stem a relentless Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have slowed Russian advances along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, where Russia is slowly gaining ground at a huge human and material cost.
The pause in aid will weaken air defenses and will hit Ukraine’s ability to hit Russian targets far behind the front lines.
Alexander Kots, a Russian war blogger, noted that while Ukraine’s European allies can fill some of the gaps and provide artillery systems, they don’t have alternatives to the U.S.-made Patriot and NASAMS air defense missile systems and longer-range HIMARS missile systems that can strike ground targets up to 300 kilometers (200 miles) away.
Kots said that for Ukraine, “the U.S. aid suspension is unpleasant but not deadly.”
Ukraine has stockpiles of artillery shells and other munitions, and has ramped up domestic production of drones, which are now among the most important weapons in the war. It’s estimated that just over half of the military hardware used by Ukraine is domestically produced.
Chalmers, the RUSI expert, said that the Ukrainians have built up their defense production, and “are innovating at an incredible rate because of the pressure they’re under.”
“I think they will survive for quite some time,” he said. “But it’s a material blow, and it’s also a challenge to Europe.”
UK foreign minister says European partners 'are stepping up' on Ukraine
British foreign minister David Lammy on Tuesday said he had spoken to counterparts in France, Germany, Poland, Italy and Spain about Ukraine and that their determination to strike a peace deal remained clear.
"We will step up and we are stepping up - together," Lammy said in a post on X.
Ukraine peace plan that denies Putin a victory ‘essential work’, says May
Hammering out a peace plan that is acceptable to Ukraine and denies Russian leader Vladimir Putin a victory is “essential work”, Tory former prime minister Theresa May has told Parliament.
But while hailing the stance taken by Sir Keir Starmer, the Conservative peer stressed the urgency of the situation after the White House paused military aid to Kyiv.
Baroness May of Maidenhead sought assurances at Westminster that the UK Government was “redoubling its efforts” with its allies to come forward with a proposal that could be put to the US.
Donald Trump has criticised calls by European leaders, including Sir Keir, for the US to provide security guarantees for any Ukraine peace agreement, arguing it showed weakness to the Kremlin.
The Prime Minister has said a proposed minerals deal between the US and Ukraine was “not enough” of a security guarantee on its own.
Plans for Mr Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky to sign the pact was put on hold after the Ukrainian leader left the White House early following their Oval Office bust-up.
