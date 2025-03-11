Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine’s massive and widespread drone attacks against Russia on the eve of talks between the US and Kyiv employed exactly the same tactics as Moscow has used to terrify its neighbour for three years. The Swarm.

If the Kremlin’s figures are to be believed - and they usually are not but in this they might be accurate - Ukraine flew 337 aircraft into Russian airspace.

The drones used by Ukraine are home built, employ the latest technology and were sent in such numbers that Russian air defences were unable to cope.

Most nights, Ukraine is hit by waves of 100-200 cheap Shahed drones - a 40kg bomb powered by by lawn-mower engines, which are mixed in with ballistic missiles carrying half a tonne of high explosive.

These swarms are intended to distract and overwhelm Ukraine’s defences and lately have included dummy drones carrying no bombs but which can be used to waste a multi-million dollar anti-missile missile supplied by Europe or the US.

In a show of strength, and defiance after the US cut military and intelligence support for Kyiv, Ukraine has now done the same.

open image in gallery The drones used by Ukraine are home built, employ the latest technology and were sent in such numbers that Russian air defences were unable to cope ( EPA )

But its aircraft are higher grade and use the latest technology to get around Russian radar, avoid its surface to air missiles, and fly onto targets accurately by navigating themselves.

The development of a huge unmanned air force has been driven by a Ukrainian government announcement earlier this year to produce 30,000 long range drones and 3,000 ballistic missiles domestically.

Ukraine used to be the main producer of rockets for the Soviet space programme. It’s second city, Kharkiv, remains a world centre for rocket science and its development of drone technology has been super charged by a good rush of arms investors from around the world anxious to cash in on Ukraine’s unparalleled experience in this new kind of warfare.

“We’re leading the world in some of this weapons technology and we just need a bit more time to get right ahead of the Russians,” said a senior officer in the new Ukrainian UAV Force.

The Ukrainian air attack against Russia hit oil refineries as well as Moscow and killed three people, Russian officials said. Fourteen Ukrainians were killed in Russian air attacks on Saturday.

Russia was likely targeted by Ukraine’s home-grown Palianytsia “missile-drone” which carries a 50kgh warhead that can fly 600kms at about 800kph.

open image in gallery Images posted by Moscow governor Andrei Vorobyev purport to show a parking lot in southern Moscow destroyed by a Ukrainian drone attack ( Telegram )

Moscow’s four airports were shut down and an apartment block was hit while refineries came under attack in Russia’s Oryol region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "All (defensive) measures and actions were carried out in advance, in good time. And this allows for the protection of Moscow and the Moscow region, as well as many other regions."

Ukraine has asked for an air and naval ceasefire as part of its negotiations for peace. The US has ruled out Ukraine recovering its lost territory, NATO support, indefinite military aid and intelligence sharing - all bargaining chips that could have been used by Ukraine.

The attacks on Moscow were intended to show Vladimir Putin that even with the vocal backing of the Trump administration, Ukraine is capable of hurting Russia.

Peskov said visiting OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu had been shown the damage caused by the attack on Moscow.

"It's important that he was shown the aftermath of the attack. But more importantly, what the Kyiv regime is hitting - residential buildings," said Peskov.

That’s not a statement that will trouble Zelensky.