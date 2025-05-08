Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tourists hoping for a weekend of sun in Spain and the Balearic Islands will be left sorely disappointed as heavy rain and hail is set batter the holiday destination.

A Status Orange storm warning has been issued for large swathes of the country, with thunderstorms predicted in the northern regions, including Barcelona and Madrid.

Popular hotspots across Catalonia, Andalusia, Castile and Valencia have been hit with storm alerts throughout Thursday afternoon and Friday, with forecasters warning of the possibility of snow in higher areas.

AEMET, the state weather agency, has warned that there is a possibility that the conditions will be “accompanied by hail”, with poor weather set to continue throughout the weekend.

open image in gallery Thunderstorms, rain and hail is widely expected across Spain over the weekend ( AEMET )

It is in stark comparison to the warm and sunny weather expected in the UK on Saturday, with temperatures set to reach 21 degrees in London and highs of 20 degrees in the Scottish Highlands.

The poor weather is being caused by a low-pressure system moving in from the Atlantic, as well as a cold air mass that is making its way across the Iberian Peninsula.

Despite the balmy temperatures usually expected this time of year in Majorca and Menorca, holidaymakers can only expect highs of 20 degrees, with heavy rain, thunderstorms and cloudy conditions running until next Wednesday.

Beach days in Alcudia or cocktails in Palma may require the extra assistance of an umbrella, while the Canary Islands have also been unable to escape the onslaught of bad weather to hit the Mediterranean.

open image in gallery A person crossing the street in rainy Barcelona during another bout of bad weather in March ( EPA )

Despite warmer conditions in Tenerife, the island is set to see heavy rainfall over Friday night and through until the weekend, with highs of 22 degrees.

In a post on social media, the forecaster wrote: “Thursday marked by storms. Attention, they will be strong in areas of Galicia and the centre and east of the Peninsula. They may be accompanied by hail.

“In parts of the interior of the Valencian Community, they could be very strong, adn the alert is orange (significant danger).”

Meanwhile, the UK will see “classic” spring weather over the coming days, with temperatures of up to 26C and patches of frost overnight, forecasters have said.

Conditions from Thursday through to Saturday are expected to be broadly similar, with dry weather and sunny spells forecast across the country, according to the Met Office.