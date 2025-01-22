Turkey hotel fire latest: At least 76 killed as guests jump from windows to escape flames at ski resort
Cause of fire at the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya under investigation after dozens die at popular ski resort
A fire at a popular ski resort hotel in Turkey has killed at least 76 people as nine people were arrested, Turkey‘s interior minister said.
At least two people died after trying to jump to safety, with images on social media showing linen hanging from windows which was used by those trying to escape the burning building.
Ali Yerlikaya said at least 51 other people were injured in the disaster. Nine people, including the owner, have been arrested.
“People all started to jump with panic. One friend jumped from the 11th floor - may God have mercy on him,” said Omer Sakrak, a witness and employee of a neighbouring hotel.
“They tried to climb down using bedsheets. The bedsheets ripped and he unfortunately fell on his head. One father was yelling about his one year-old child: ‘I will throw my child or he will burn’,” he added.
The fire broke out at around 3.30am in the restaurant of the 12-storey Grand Kartal hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, officials and reports said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s president, declared a day of national mourning on Wednesday for those killed in the ski resort fire that claimed 76 lives.
“A one-day national mourning has been declared across the country tomorrow. I extend my condolences and wish God’s mercy upon our deceased citizens,” Mr Erdogan told reporters in Ankara on Tuesday.
“We expect respect from everyone, including politicians, the media and local administrators, to respect the pain of our citizens,” he said.
According to the The Daily Sabah newspaper, the hotel’s location made it difficult for firefighters to control the blaze.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said there were 238 guests at the hotel situated at the base of several ski slopes and which smouldered until the afternoon.
“I would like to share this pain, which is impossible to describe,” he said at the resort in offering condolences and announcing that the fire was extinguished.
“Since the back of the hotel is on a slope, fire extinguishing efforts could only be carried out from the front and side facades,” he said, adding crews began battling the mountaintop blaze about 45 minutes after the first call.
Several fire engines and ambulances later surrounded the charred, wood-fronted building, with white bed sheets tied together and dangling from at least three upper-floor windows where people tried to flee.
Hotel guests told TV broadcasters they fled through smoke-filled corridors and heard no alarms.
“It was like the apocalypse. The flames engulfed the hotel immediately, like in half an hour,” said Mevlut Ozer, who witnessed the incident at the Kartalkaya ski resort in northwest Turkey.
In their attempts to flee, several people jumped from windows or attempted to use bed linens to lower themselves to the ground.
The death toll from a fire that raged through a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday has risen to 76, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said. Yerlikaya said 45 of the dead have been identified while efforts to identify the other victims were continuing. The minister said authorities have detained nine people as part of an investigation into the disaster.
A day of national mourning has been declared on Wednesday after at least 66 people died in a fire at a popular ski resort in Turkey.
In a post on social media site X, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: “A one-day national mourning was declared in order to share the grief of the relatives of our brothers who lost their lives in a fire that broke out in a hotel in Bolu Kartalkaya.
“On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, our flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset in our country and in our foreign missions. In any case, those who caused such a disaster to occur, those who were negligent and at fault will be held accountable before the law.
“Today is not a day for politics; it is a day for solidarity, for being one and together. I would like to express that we expect all actors, including politics, media and local administrators, to respect the suffering of our citizens.
“Once again, I pray to God to have mercy on our deceased citizens and grant patience to their families; I convey my condolences and get well wishes to our nation. May God protect our country and our nation from such painful events.”
Huge flames engulfed a popular ski resort hotel in Turkey in a blaze that has killed at least 10 people and injured dozens more. The fire broke out at around 3:30am local time on Tuesday (21 January) in the restaurant of the 12-storey Grand Kartal hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Reports say 234 guests staying at the hotel. Footage shows the roof and top floors of the hotel on fire. The 161-room hotel is on the side of a cliff, hampering efforts to combat the flames, local media reported. Officials confirmed 30 fire trucks and 28 ambulances have been sent to the site.
