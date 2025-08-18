Watch live: Trump and Zelensky meet at White House for crucial Ukraine talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky meet at the White House for crucial Ukraine talks on Monday, 18 August.

It comes after the US president ruled out Ukrainian membership of Nato and sovereignty over Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Mr Trump has previously pressed the Ukrainian president to acknowledge Russia's claim to Crimea as part of a US-brokered peace agreement to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

However, Mr Zelensky has asserted that Ukraine will never relinquish control of the peninsula.

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "No getting back Obama given Crimea...and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!"

In a statement, Mr Zelensky said he was grateful to Mr Trump for the invitation to the White House.

"We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting. Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East — part of Donbas — and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack... Of course, Crimea should not have been given up then, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022," Mr Zelensky added in a post on X.

Monday's meeting follows talks between Mr Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, 15 August, which ended with no peace deal after nearly three hours of discussions.

Despite launching an illegal invasion, the Russian president is understood to have demanded that Kyiv surrender the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk provinces as a condition for ending the war.