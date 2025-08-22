Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says Kyiv needs to ‘fight back’ after Putin launches massive serial assault
Zelensky hits out at ‘outrageous’ overnight attack involving 574 drones and 40 missiles
Donald Trump has called on Ukraine to “fight back” with a more offensive stance after Russia mounted one of the biggest aerial assaults since the start of the war.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia’s massive attack with 574 drones and 40 missiles – which also hit a US electronics manufacturer in west Ukraine – was a signal of Vladimir Putin’s “outrageous” intent.
He said the “deliberate strike” on US-owned electronics firm Flex was a “telling” indicator of Russia’s attitude to peace initiatives led by Mr Trump.
The aerial barrage on a region of Ukraine that has rarely faced such concentrated strikes was among Russia’s largest this year, coming as Moscow pushes back against key elements of peace proposals.
Mr Trump’s advice for Ukraine came as he launched a fiery tirade against his predecessor, Joe Biden, for not providing Ukraine with more weaponry it needs to "fight back." He concluded by saying there were “interesting times ahead!”.
Kim Jong Un awards troops who fought for Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lauded "heroic" North Korean troops who fought for Russia in the war against Ukraine, in a ceremony decorating soldiers of the army's overseas operation, state media KCNA said on Friday.
Kim said in a speech, "The combat activities of overseas operational forces... proved without regret the power of the heroic (North Korean) army," and said the "liberation of Kursk" proved the "fighting spirit of the heroes," KCNA said.
Kim laid a flower at a memorial wall for soldiers fallen overseas, and a concert was held for soldiers returned from Russia as well as a banquet that included bereaved family members, KCNA said.
About 600 North Korean troops have been killed fighting for Russia against Ukraine out of a total deployment of 15,000, South Korean lawmakers said in April, citing the country's intelligence agency.
Russia orders state-backed WhatsApp rival to be pre-installed on phones
A Russian state-backed messaging application called MAX – billed as a rival to WhatsApp but criticised as a potential tool to track users – will have to be pre-installed on all mobile phones and tablets from next month, the Russian government announced on Thursday.
In a statement, the government said MAX – which will be integrated with official services – would feature on a list of mandatory pre-installed applications on all devices, including mobile phones and tablets, sold in Russia from 1 September.
State media dismissed accusations from Kremlin critics that MAX is a spying tool, claiming it requires fewer permissions to access user data than rivals WhatsApp and Telegram.
The move to promote MAX comes as Moscow seeks tighter control over the internet while locked in a standoff with the West over Ukraine, which it portrays as part of an effort to forge a new world order.
State media dismissed accusations from Kremlin critics that MAX is a spying tool, claiming it requires fewer permissions to access user data than rivals WhatsApp and Telegram.
It will also be mandatory that Russia's domestic app store, RuStore, which is pre-installed on all Android devices, will be pre-installed on Apple devices.
The push to promote homegrown apps comes after Russia said this month it had started restricting some calls on WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, and on Telegram, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of failing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.
Trump urges Kyiv to 'fight back'
US president Donald Trump has said on Truth Social that Ukraine should take a more offensive stance in its war with Russia, criticising former president Joe Biden for allowing Kyiv to “only defend.”
“It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense.
“There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia. Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out?
“Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President - ZERO CHANCE.”.
He signed off by saying there were “interesting times ahead”.
Comment: We had one chance to sink the Russian economy and we blew it
We had one chance to sink the Russian economy and we blew it – Putin knew we would
Where could Putin and Zelensky meet for Ukraine war summit?
Where could Putin and Zelensky meet for Ukraine war summit?
In numbers: Is the UK ready to put boots on the ground in Ukraine?
UK defence in numbers: Are we ready to put boots on the ground in Ukraine?
Watch: Russia's drone strikes spark huge fire at energy facility in Ukraine
Mapped: The key territories Putin wants handed over to bring about peace in Ukraine
Mapped: The key territories Putin wants handed over to bring about peace in Ukraine
Recap: American factory targeted in Russian drone strikes
Ukrainian officials have confirmed that Russian missiles struck an American enterprise in western Ukraine.
Zelensky said: “They used several cruise missiles against an American enterprise in Zakarpattia. It was an ordinary civilian enterprise, American investments. They produced such common household items as coffee machines. And this was also a target for the Russians.
“Very telling. The fire is still being extinguished at the enterprise. As of now, 15 people are known to have been injured in this strike. All of them have been provided with the necessary assistance.”
Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha added: “One of the missiles struck a major American electronics manufacturer in our westernmost region, leading to serious damage and casualties.
“A fully civilian facility that has nothing to do with defence or the military. This is not the first Russian attack on American businesses in Ukraine, after strikes on Boeing offices in Kyiv earlier this year and other attacks.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments