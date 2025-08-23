Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump threatens Putin with ‘massive sanctions’ after Moscow rejects summit plan
Zelensky says Russia 'does not want to end war' as Trump's peace plan suffers another blow
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of “doing anything” to avoid a summit between the two countries, in a blow to Donald Trump’s plan for a peace deal in Ukraine.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Nato chief Mark Rutte, Zelensky said the issue was that Russia “do not want to end the war”.
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov cast doubt on the possibility of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, saying an agenda was "not ready at all".
Lavrov said that while Russia had agreed to be flexible on a number of points raised by Trump, Moscow’s demands for a peace deal were unchanged.
When asked later whether there was a possibility he would do nothing if Putin did not come to the table, Trump said he would wait and see “whose fault it is” before making a move.
“I think in two weeks, we'll know which way I'm going,” he continued, adding he would need to decide whether to “impose massive sanctions” or step away.
Putin not ready to meet Zelensky until agenda agreed, says Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has said there are no immediate plans for a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, despite Donald Trump’s suggestion that a summit could take place in the coming weeks.
In an interview with NBC on Friday Mr Lavrov said that the agenda for a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders was “not ready at all”.
His comments came just a week after Mr Trump met face-to-face with Putin in Alaska for the first time in seven years for talks aimed at ending Russia’s invasion.
After the summit, Mr Trump said that he would help set up a meeting between Mr Zelensky and Putin, which would be followed by a trilateral summit that would include him.
Report:
Putin sees ‘light at end of the tunnel’ in Russia-US ties, cooperation in Arctic and Alaska
Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there was "light at the end of the tunnel" in Russia-US relations and that the two countries were discussing joint projects in the Arctic and Alaska.
The Russian president, answering questions during a visit to a nuclear research centre, said he was sure that US president Donald Trump's leadership qualities would help in restoring relations from recent lows.
"With the arrival of President Trump, I think that a light at the end of the tunnel has finally loomed. And now we had a very good, meaningful and frank meeting in Alaska," Putin said, referring to last week's summit.
"The next steps now depend on the leadership of the United States, but I am confident that the leadership qualities of the current president, President Trump, are a good guarantee that relations will be restored."
Ukraine unveils devastating new ‘Flamingo’ cruise missile that can strike deep inside Russia
Ukraine is moving ahead with plans for a new cruise missile which will be able to strike deep into Russian territory.
The Flamingo FP-5 missile can carry a warhead weighing more than one tonne, and can fly more than 3,000 kilometres deep into Russia.
The entirely Ukrainian-made missile is produced by Ukraine’s Fire Point defence company, and took just nine months to develop the idea into a missile which has had its first successful tests on the battlefield, CEO and technical director Iryna Terekh said.
More in this report from my colleague Alex Croft:
Tearful Kim Jong Un pays respect to North Korean soldiers killed fighting for Russia
A visibly emotional Kim Jong-un was seen consoling the families of North Korean soldiers killed fighting alongside Russia during the Ukraine war.
During a ceremony in Pyongyang on Friday (22 August), the North Korean dictator awarded “hero” titles to troops who returned after fighting alongside Russian forces in Kursk.
“My heart aches and is bitter, as I face the reality that I only get to meet the noble figures who gave up their precious lives for great victory and glory through photos on the memorial wall,” state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Kim as saying.
Ukrainian man arrested in Italy over Nord Stream pipeline sabotage
A Ukrainian man accused of helping to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines has been arrested in northern Italy.
The 49-year-old, named by investigators as Serhii K, once served in Ukraine’s security services and special forces, reported Sky News.
He was detained at a bungalow hotel in San Clemente, Rimini province, after German prosecutors issued a European arrest warrant. Officers from Italy’s Carabinieri raided his room without resistance.
Mr K had checked in with his family under his real name, triggering a police alert. At least one of their travel tickets was issued in Poland. He had driven across the Italian border last week in a car with Ukrainian plates.
No weapons or further evidence were recovered during the search.
He has denied the charges, insisting he was in Ukraine at the time of the September 2022 blasts, which ruptured three Russian pipelines near Bornholm island in the Baltic Sea. German authorities accuse him of collusion to cause explosions, sabotage and destruction of infrastructure.
Deputy Bologna Prosecutor Licia Scagliarini authorised his handover to Germany, but Mr K told the court he would not consent, which could delay extradition. He remains in custody in Bologna until the next hearing on 3 September.
The Nord Stream explosions escalated the Ukraine war and deepened Europe’s energy crisis.
Western intelligence has suggested a pro-Ukraine group may have been involved, but responsibility has never been claimed. Italian prosecutors are also probing possible links with other sabotage incidents, including the sinking of a Russian-linked oil tanker off Savona earlier this year.
Putin's land demands are a 'trap' for Ukraine, warns EU official
The European Union's foreign policy chief said that the possibility of Ukraine ceding land to Russia as part of a peace deal to end their three-year war is "a trap" set by Mr Putin.
The Russian leader is demanding Ukrainian concessions in return for halting his army's invasion but granting him those demands would amount to rewarding the country that started the fighting, Kaja Kallas, vice-president of the European Commission, said.
The recent talk about handing Putin concessions is "exactly the trap that Russia wants us to walk into," Kallas said in an interview with the BBC.
"I mean, the discussion all about what Ukraine should give up, what the concessions that Ukraine is willing to (make), whereas we are forgetting that Russia has not made one single concession and they are the ones who are the aggressor here, they are the ones who are brutally attacking another country and killing people," she said.
"Russia is just dragging feet. It's clear that Russia does not want peace," Kallas said.
"President Trump has been repeatedly saying that the killing has to stop and Putin is just laughing, not stopping the killing, but increasing the killing."
Russia does not want to end the war, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia wants to avoid a meeting with him because “they do not want to end the war”.
The Ukrainian president spoke during a press conference alongside Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, who was visiting Kyiv.
"It is necessary that this space for avoidance be reduced," Zelensky said.
"US and European unity will reduce this space."
Rutte said that Trump wants to "break the deadlock" with Putin and engage the United States in providing security guarantees for Ukraine.
"President Trump has made this a priority," he told the news conference.
No meeting between Putin and Zelensky planned, says Russian minister
Russia's top diplomat said there are no plans for a meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss their three-year war, days after US president Donald Trump said he had begun arrangements for them to sit down together.
"There is no meeting planned" between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told NBC.
Uncertainty has grown in recent days about Moscow's commitment to US-led peace efforts, as Russian officials have raised fundamental objections to the nascent proposals.
Lavrov said Putin would be ready to meet with Zelensky to discuss peace terms – but only after key issues were first worked out by senior officials. That could involve a protracted negotiating process between two sides that are currently far apart.
Ukraine wants Western security guarantees to deter any post-war Russian attack, and US and European officials are scrambling to come up with detailed proposals on how that might work.
But Lavrov said earlier this week that making security arrangements for Ukraine without Moscow's involvement was pointless.
Trump vexed over progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Donald Trump has expressed frustration that the peace talks between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky have not yet been scheduled.
"We're going to see whether or not they have a meeting," Trump told reporters.
"It'll be interesting to see. If they don't, why didn't they have a meeting, because I told them to have a meeting. But I'll know what I am going to do in two weeks."
Trump said he had begun making arrangements for a Putin-Zelensky meeting on Monday soon after concluding White House talks with Zelensky and European leaders and speaking on the phone with Putin.
Russia's top diplomat, Sergei Lavrov, made clear on Friday that Putin won't sit down with Zelensky until Ukraine agrees to certain concessions.
Putin praises Trump’s leadership
Vladimir Putin praised Donald Trump for his leadership as he expressed hope of improved bilateral ties between the two nations.
Calling the meeting with him during their Alaska summit “just the start of a full recovery of our relations,” with the US, he added that the outcome would depend on several other western nations.
He also allayed his scepticism about the progress made, saying that the US is “bound by its obligations” to its partners including Nato.
“But I am sure that leadership qualities of the current president, President Trump, are a good guarantee that the relationships will be restored,” Putin said.
