Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump ramps up pressure on Putin with ‘10 European nations’ offering ground troops
Trump says 'it's possible' Putin does not want to make a deal to end Ukraine war
Donald Trump has signalled his support for a package of security guarantees for Ukraine, including foreign boots on Ukrainian soil from around 10 European countries, in a new push to pressure Russian president Vladimir Putin into ending the conflict.
Trump ruled out sending US boots on the ground, but said America could offer air support to maintain peace.
A day after their high-stakes talks in the White House on Monday, European leaders yesterday discussed the details of how a peacekeeping force would be deployed from roughly 10 countries, according to Bloomberg.
“When it comes to security, (Europeans) are willing to put people on the ground. We're willing to help them with things, especially, probably ... by air," Trump said in an interview on Fox News.
Trump continues to push Putin to meet Zelensky while admitting the conflict was a “tough one” to solve and that it is possible the Russian leader "doesn’t want to make a deal".
"I think Putin is tired of it," Trump said. "I think they're all tired of it. But you never know. We're going to find out about president Putin in the next couple of weeks."
Watch: Trump blames Ukraine for ‘taking on nation 10 times your size’ despite Russia being the one that invaded
What support can Trump offer Ukraine as part of peace deal with Putin?
Donald Trump has said the US might provide air support as part of a deal to end Russia's war in the country.
However, he offered his assurances that US troops would not be sent to help defend Ukraine against Russia after seeming to leave open the possibility the day before.
"When it comes to security, (Europeans) are willing to put people on the ground. We're willing to help them with things, especially, probably... by air," Trump told Fox News.
The nature of US military aid for Ukraine under a peace deal was unclear. Air support could take many forms, such as missile defence systems or fighter jets enforcing a no-fly zone.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that US air support was "an option and a possibility," but, like Trump, she did not provide any details.
“The president has definitively stated US boots will not be on the ground in Ukraine, but we can certainly help in the coordination and perhaps provide other means of security guarantees to our European allies," she said at a news briefing yesterday.
Trump admits Putin may not be interested in ending Ukraine war
Donald Trump has admitted that ending the Ukraine conflict is proving to be tougher than he thought as he pushed to arrange a summit between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.
The US president has admitted that it is possible Putin might not want to make a deal at all to end hostilities in Ukraine and prolong the war despite the high-level summit in Alaska.
"We're going to find out about president Putin in the next couple of weeks. That I can tell you," he said yesterday. "It's possible that he doesn't want to make a deal”.
The Russian leader will face a “rough situation” if that were the case, Trump said, without providing any further details.
He also added: “I think Putin is tired of it. I think they're all tired of it. But you never know.”
ANALYSIS: The White House just watered down the only concession it can claim Trump won from Putin — Ukraine security
John Bowden writes:
The U.S. won’t send troops, and Russia won’t accept forces from NATO states in Ukraine. So, what kind of security guarantee is it, really?
Read on...
White House just watered down the only concession it can claim Trump won from Putin
US and European allies begin planning for Ukraine security options
U.S. and European military planners have started exploring post-conflict security guarantees for Ukraine, U.S. officials and sources told Reuters on Tuesday. This follows a pledge from President Donald Trump to help defend the country under any agreement to end Russia’s war. Ukraine and its European allies were encouraged by Trump’s promise of security assurances for Kyiv, made during a Monday summit, though many questions still remain unanswered.
The Pentagon is conducting planning exercises on the support Washington could offer beyond providing weapons, officials said. They cautioned, however, that determining what would be both militarily feasible and acceptable to the Kremlin would take time. One option involves sending European forces to Ukraine, with the U.S. in charge of their command and control. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters these troops would operate under their own nations' flags, not a Nato banner.
Neither the Pentagon nor Nato has commented on the idea. The White House stated the U.S. could help coordinate a security guarantee for Ukraine.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry has ruled out the deployment of Nato troops to help secure a peace deal.
While Trump has publicly ruled out deploying US troops in Ukraine, he appeared to leave the door open to other military involvement on Tuesday. In a Fox News interview, he suggested Washington could provide air support.
“When it comes to security, [Europeans] are willing to put people on the ground, we're willing to help them with things, especially, probably, ... by air because nobody has stuff we have, really they don’t have,” Trump said, without elaborating. U.S. air support could involve more air defence systems or enforcing a no-fly zone with US fighter jets.
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the United States has shipped billions of dollars’ worth of weapons and munitions to Kyiv. The Trump administration briefly halted these shipments, including after contentious White House meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February and July. Shipments have since resumed, and Trump has pledged to send primarily defensive weapons to assist the war-torn country.
Nato military chiefs will focus on Ukraine and the way forward during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, first reported by Reuters. U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, who also oversees Nato operations in Europe, will brief defence chiefs on last week’s Alaska meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that U.S. General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is expected to attend and will meet European counterparts in Washington on Tuesday evening.
As Trump continues to press for a quick end to Europe’s deadliest war in 80 years, Kyiv and its allies worry he could seek to force an agreement on Russia’s terms, especially after the warm welcome he extended to Putin last week.
Russia maintains its actions in Ukraine are a “special military operation” to protect national security, claiming Nato’s eastward expansion and Western military support pose existential threats. Kyiv and its Western allies, conversely, describe the invasion as an imperial-style land grab.
With reporting from Reuters
Bessent claims Trump had Putin 'on his heels' and European allies came to DC out of 'deference' not flattery
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent offered insights into President Donald Trump's interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including their recent meeting in Alaska and ongoing efforts towards peace in Ukraine, during an appearance on Fox News.
Speaking on Laura Ingraham's show, The Ingraham Angle, Bessent claimed President Trump had the Russian leader “on his heels” during their encounter.
“President Trump had a great meeting with President Putin in Alaska, my take was he had President Putin on his heels for most of the event after the flyover [of military jets],” Bessent said.
He further detailed a phone call between the two leaders following President Trump's summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European counterparts. Bessent suggested Putin was keen for the conversation: “Well, the president gave him the option, I could call you or send a message. Putin said well, I will be up for 15 more minutes, or you can call tomorrow. And I think Putin wanted the call that night. So that showed he was eager to hear what the president had to say.”
Bessent also asserted that President Trump had secured security guarantees for Ukraine from Putin. Addressing reports that President Trump had been flattered by U.S. allies at Monday’s summit to get him onside, the Treasury secretary countered: “Trump had a strategy the whole time, I don't think it's flattery. I think it’s deference because they understand that Trump is the only person in the world who can stop this conflict.”
Bessent also discussed the imposition of secondary tariffs on India and China due to their economic support for Russia. “We already have very high tariffs on China. And now India is going to see what it feels like,” he warned.
Trump backs foreign boots and air support for Ukraine
Donald Trump has signalled his support for a package of security guarantees for Ukraine, including foreign boots on Ukrainian soil from around 10 European countries, in a new push to pressure Russian president Vladimir Putin into ending the conflict.
Trump ruled out sending US boots on the ground, but said America could offer air support to maintain peace.
A day after their high-stakes talks in the White House on Monday, European leaders yesterday discussed the details of how a peacekeeping force would be deployed from roughly 10 countries, according to Bloomberg.
“When it comes to security, (Europeans) are willing to put people on the ground. We're willing to help them with things, especially, probably ... by air," Trump said in an interview on Fox News.
The European leaders have discussed the size and positioning of the foreign troops along the Ukraine frontline to prevent future military escalation.
Trump is prepared to 'crush' Russia's economy if no progress on peace talks, senator says
Senator Lindsey Graham has indicated that Donald Trump may now be prepared to back a bipartisan sanctions bill aimed at crippling Russia's economy, following a phone call between the two.
Speaking to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Senator Graham stated that if peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia do not show significant progress by next month, then a “Plan B” would need to be activated. For months, the Republican senator has been a vocal proponent of imposing severe tariffs on nations that provide financial support for Russia's military actions.
Following his conversation with Mr Trump, Senator Graham suggested a shift in the president's stance.
He told reporters in South Carolina: “Trump believes that if Putin doesn’t do his part, that he’s going to have to crush his economy. Because you got to mean what you say.”
ANALYSIS: This was worse than the last time Trump met Zelensky. It was also deeply weird
Holly Baxter writes:
After Friday’s red carpet love-in with Russian president Vladimir Putin, President Trump sat down with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky today at the Oval Office to talk peace and the world hoped it would go better than the last White House meeting between the U.S. and Ukraine.
Before meeting with Zelensky, or any other world leaders in town for the event, Trump was already telling reporters that peace could come “almost immediately” if Zelensky ditched NATO and gifted Putin Crimea - the diplomatic equivalent of telling someone to end a mugging by handing over their wallet and the deed to their house.
Zelensky, of course, is a man in the awkward position of being the democratically elected leader of the country Trump’s friend is currently trying to dismantle. And the body language of today’s meeting told its own story: gone were the grinning asides and admiring jokes, replaced with the brittle civility of a man forced to pose with the victim while still swooning over the perpetrator.
Read on...
This was so much worse than the last time Trump met Zelensky
Over half of Americans say they want the U.S. to be involved in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: poll
President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he has begun making arrangements for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
A new poll shows that more than half of Americans want the U.S. to be “involved” in peace negotiations between the two countries.
A YouGov poll, released Tuesday, shows that 62 percent of Americans say the U.S. should be involved in peace talks, with 24 percent saying the U.S. should be “very” involved, while 37 percent say it should be “somewhat” involved. By contrast, only 22 percent say the country should not be involved.
On Monday, Trump met with Zelensky and a group of European leaders at the White House, days after meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday.
The poll also revealed that 41 percent of Americans “strongly or somewhat approve” of Trump's recent meeting with Vladimir Putin in Russia to discuss the war, while 38 percent disapprove.
Similarly, 35 percent of Americans said they approve of how Trump is handling the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while 45 percent disapprove.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments