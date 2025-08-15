Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Trump-Putin summit live updates: Trump and Putin ride alone together in Beast to high-stakes Alaska meeting over Ukraine

Trump and Putin shook hands on red carpet ahead of high-stakes Ukraine meeting before getting into the back of “the Beast,” the official presidential limousine

Andrew Feinberg
in Anchorage, Alaska
,Bryony Gooch,Kate Devlin,Gustaf Kilander,Oliver O'Connell
Friday 15 August 2025 16:09 EDT
Comments
Trump and Putin arrive in Alaska for crunch Ukraine summit

The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is now underway in Anchorage, Alaska — their first one-on-one meeting in seven years.

The two leaders greeted each other on a red carpet set between Air Force fighter jets at the end of a long red carpet. After shaking hands, they both got into the back of “The Beast,” the U.S. president’s limousine.

Russian and U.S. delegations began arriving in the city on Friday, with footage showing Trump boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before its departure. On Truth Social, Trump posted a blunt two-word warning: “HIGH STAKES!!!”

Meanwhile, Russia’s veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was spotted in Anchorage in a vintage USSR sweatshirt. He told reporters Moscow “never plans ahead” – a remark that added to the uncertainty surrounding the talks.

Trump has vowed that the Russian president is “not going to mess around with me” as he attempts to secure a ceasefire deal. He also floated the possibility of bringing in European leaders, including Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, for a second round of negotiations.

The White House said Friday’s amended schedule consists of a three-on-three meeting between the two delegations, a bilateral lunch and an expanded meeting, and a joint press conference.

Recommended

Trump and Putin were alone for drive to meeting venue

Reporters are holding in a tent adjacent to the room where the joint press conference is set to take place.

That room features two podiums, two sets of Russian and American flags, and a blue backdrop that says “Pursuing Peace.”

White House pool reporters do not expect any additional movements before the press conference, but will send updates if there are any changes.

The print pooler reports that it was just President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin riding in “the Beast” official limousine earlier for the drive from the tarmac to the meeting site.

Oliver O'Connell15 August 2025 21:09

White House releases official photo of Trump-Putin meeting

Oliver O'Connell15 August 2025 21:04

Trump 'won't be happy' without some form of ceasefire in Ukraine

President Donald Trump has reiterated his strong desire for a ceasefire in Ukraine, indicating he would not be “happy” if he left today’s meeting without one.

Speaking to Fox News Channel's Bret Baier aboard Air Force One en route to Alaska, Trump said his primary goal was to secure a halt to hostilities. He also expressed a wish for a second meeting on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I wouldn’t be thrilled if I didn’t get it,” he said of a ceasefire, noting that he had been told a resolution might not be achievable until a subsequent encounter. “I won’t be happy if I walk away without some form of a ceasefire,” he reiterated.

Earlier, a clip shows Trump saying if today’s meeting doesn’t work out well, he would “head back home real fast.”

Separately, Trump joked he “may have to start liking” Hillary Clinton again.

This came after Clinton, the former secretary of state, suggested she would nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize if he negotiated an end to the war without Ukraine ceding territory.

“Well, that was very nice,” Trump commented on her remarks. The two were presidential rivals in 2016 with a contentious relationship.

Trump has previously been upfront about wanting the Nobel Peace Prize.

The full Fox News interview is set to air later on Friday.

With reporting from the AP

Oliver O'Connell15 August 2025 21:00

'Three-on-three' meeting underway between U.S. and Russia

President Donald Trump (C-R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-L), flanked by their interpreters, meet during a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

They are joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on the U.S. side, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov on the Russian side.

US President Donald Trump (C-R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-L) meet during a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
US President Donald Trump (C-R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-L) meet during a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. (AFP via Getty Images)
Oliver O'Connell15 August 2025 20:49

Trump and Putin arrive at meeting venue

The motorcade carrying President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at a base facility ahead of their anticipated meeting and a subsequent news conference.

There was a brief photo spray before the meeting.

The two leaders sat side by side in a room at the base.

They made no statements and answered no questions as reporters shouted queries.

The reporters were quickly ushered out of the room.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska (AFP via Getty Images)
Oliver O'Connell15 August 2025 20:33

Watch moment Trump and Putin greet each other in Alaska

Trump and Putin arrive in Alaska for crunch Ukraine summit
Oliver O'Connell15 August 2025 20:29

Trump and Putin ride together in back of 'The Beast'

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin each deplaned at 11:08 local time. The two leaders walked down the red carpets that had been rolled out to their respective planes and met where the carpets intersected, with Trump arriving at the spot first and clapping as Putin approached.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin ahead of their high-stakes Ukraine talks
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin ahead of their high-stakes Ukraine talks (AFP via Getty Images)

They shook hands, exchanged greetings, and then proceeded side by side to the riser, which is positioned about 50 feet from reporters.

The two leaders stepped onto the riser as a flyover of military aircraft, including B-2s and F-22s, passed overhead. They stood looking toward the press but did not respond to shouted questions. They shook hands again and stepped off the riser.

Trump and Putin laugh as they greet each other
Trump and Putin laugh as they greet each other (AFP via Getty Images)

To great surprise, as they exited the podium, both leaders got into the back of the same limousine — “The Beast.”

The two leaders exit the podium after the official greeting
The two leaders exit the podium after the official greeting (Getty Images)

Both leaders were chatting with each other and smiling as they took their seats.

Oliver O'Connell15 August 2025 20:17

Trump and Putin greet each other and shake hands

President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine
President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine (REUTERS)
Oliver O'Connell15 August 2025 20:14

Trump and Putin have exited their planes

President Donald Trump was the first to exit his plane, followed seconds later by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders will now greet each other on the red carpet before the official welcome.

President Donald Trump steps off of Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska
President Donald Trump steps off of Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska (AFP via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (AFP via Getty Images)
Oliver O'Connell15 August 2025 20:10

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stands with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stands with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska (REUTERS)
Oliver O'Connell15 August 2025 20:07

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in